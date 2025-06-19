Jet set away to far-off locations…without ever leaving the UAE

For many in the UAE, summer is a time of transit. Residents look to escape the extreme heat, take advantage of the slowing season and lock in some downtime. This is a chance to explore the world, travel to places never-before-seen and ride out the weather, and if you’re looking for inspiration, you can check out our travel guides here, here and here. But for everyone out there who has no plans to witness the inside of the airport this season, fret not, for we have something for you as well. This list of UAE escapes will make you feel like you went on a whole holiday, without ever getting on a plane.

Anantara Santorini, Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat (@anantarasantorini)



It’s in the name. Anantara Santorini is perched on the edge of the Arabian Gulf’s pristine blue waters, and will take you away to Grecian lanes drenched in white, blue and stone. It’s a stunning crossover between raw Aegean beauty and refined Emirati elegance, and is truly an escape – a secluded spot ideally situated halfway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in Ghantoot. This adults-only beachfront address features just 22 sumptuous rooms and suites, sun-drenched terraces, and each coming with their own 24/7 butler.

Getting there: You can drive straight to Ghantoot in about an hour and a half

@anantarasantorini

Kingfisher Retreat, Sharjah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingfisher Retreat by Sharjah Collection (@kingfisherretreat)



Consider this your beachfront safari retreat nestled in the arms of nature. The Kingfisher Retreat by the Sharjah Collection is no less than a sanctuary, located among the mangroves opening into the stunning waters of the Indian Ocean. The site has a conservation hub that shelters exotic birds, gazelles, turtles, and crabs. It’s smack dab in the midst of some of the UAE’s most exotic wildlife and a great break from the typical desert staycations that are so popular here. Opulent tents with private pools and bespoke dining – it’s as luxurious as it gets.

Getting there: You can drive to the resort’s pick-up point in Kalba, from where a short private boat ride will bring you to the island.

@kingfisherretreat

Al Zorah Natural Reserve

View this post on Instagram A post shared by عجمان | Ajman (@ajman)



This lesser-known ecosystem in Ajman is made up of a tidal creek and a lush mangrove forest home to a rich variety of birdlife. Natural greenery is not much of a common sight in the UAE, but you’ll find that here. Mangroves are an important element of the coastline in this part of the world and you can spot nearly 60 species of birds, including the Greater Flamingo and a number of egrets and herons. If serene waters aren’t quite enough for you, and some adrenaline is the fix, you can also participate in water sports like windsurfing and kayaking.

Getting there: The drive to the reserve takes about an hour.

@ajman

Jubail Mangrove Park, Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubail Mangrove Park (@jubail_mangrove_park)

Mangorves are lush and a-plenty, being a unique brand of UAE escapes, and this spot will take you away from the sand and the skyscrapers into lush greenery and blue waters. The stunning Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi is an absolute must-visit for nature-seekers. A huge boardwalk will take visitors on a nature trail through the natural landscape of mangroves near Yas Island and, take it from us, it’s amazing. As well as the stunning nature walk, there’s loads of activities for the whole family to get involved in such as guided boardwalk tours, kayak trips, and e-canoe tours of the mangroves.

Getting there: The drive will take you about an hour.

Al Wathba Salt Lakes, Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bassam Mjaes (@b.mjaes)

This awe-inspiring locale, which was once a salt flat, has been developed into lakes that are now home to many of Abu Dhabi’s natural species, most famously the 4,000-odd flamingoes, over 250 species of birds and 37 plant varieties that have travellers and families driving down from far and wide to photograph these relics of a bygone world. The Al Wathba Lakes are designated for protection by law, and also include self-guided walking trails for you to explore. They’re a unique formation of nature, and not seen anywhere else in the country, which is why the visit is worth it.

Anantara World Islands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anantara World Islands Dubai (@anantaraworldislandsdubai)



This Anantara property brings a slice of the Maldives. Be whisked away on a 15-minute boat ride to an inspiring escape that pays homage to Anantara’s Thai roots. This 70-villa resort has a barefoot luxury feel with curated experiences all happening on island time.The whole island oozes tropical allure: swaying palm trees surround the lagoon-sized swimming pool, a growing garden spills down to the sugar-white sandy beach, and thatched roof villas all make the most of their outdoor areas, many of which have a private pool.

Getting there: Drive to the resort’s welcome centre in J4 Marina, Umm Suqeim and then take a private 15-minute boat ride.

@anantaraworldislandsdubai

Anantara Sir Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts (@anantarasirbaniyas)

Head over to Sir Bani Yas Island and for one of the few UAE escapes to Africa. There’s three Anantara resorts to choose from on the island, but luxurious beach escapes can be found at Anantara Al Yamm resort, a 30-villa sanctuary designed like a sleeping village. For a touch of African safari life, the recently reimagined Al Sahel resort with its pool villas overlooking local wildlife offers a unique staycation experience. The wildlife drive is a must for an out-of-Africa experience of spotting cheetah, giraffes, ostriches, Arabian Oryx and the rest of the 14,000 animals as part of the island’s nature reserve.

Getting there: It’s a 25-minute boat ride from Jebel Dhanna, which itself is a 3-hour drive from Dubai.

@anantarasirbaniyas

Casa Mikoko, Umm Al Quwain

Another one of African-inspired UAE escapes, this one brings a touch of Zanzibar. Part of the rustic, Zanzibar-inspired Kite Beach Centre is Casa Mikoko, a glamping experience of five chalets nestled within the Umm Al Quwain mangroves. Three of the five come with their own plunge pools, serving as a delightful spot to start the day. And all boast an African-inspired aesthetic and views over the calm waters that gives staycationers a tropical and instant on-holiday feel. Book one of the chalets with private pools and live like you’re staying in the Maldives with an Instagrammable floating breakfast.

Getting there: The drive to the resort takes about an hour and 10 minutes.

@casamikoko.uaq

