Let the gourmet journey begin: Mr Chow opens in Dubai today

The wait is finally over. Mr Chow, the legendary London born Chinese restaurant, officially opens its doors in DIFC’s Gate District today marking one of the most exciting additions to Dubai’s fine dining scene this year.

Known for its refined Chinese cuisine, striking interiors, and a jet set crowd that includes the likes of Bella Hadid, Jay-Z, Martha Stewart, and Snoop Dogg, Mr Chow has built a cult following since first launching in Knightsbridge, London in 1968. The brainchild of restaurateur Michael Chow, it blends traditional Beijing recipes with modern flair and theatrical presentation.

The Dubai outpost is the brand’s eighth location worldwide and its second in the Middle East, following a successful opening in Riyadh’s buzzing King Abdullah Financial District last year. Housed in the former Indochine space, the new venue brings the same blend of culinary excellence and glamorous energy to the heart of Dubai’s financial district.

Anticipation & excitement

First teased in November 2023, Mr Chow’s Dubai debut has been met with buzz and high expectations from foodies, creatives, and luxury lovers across the city. With its doors now open, it’s set to become the city’s go to spot whenever that Chinese food craving hits.

What to expect

The art of dining, reimagined: at Mr Chow, dinner is a performance. Think daily hand-pulled noodle shows, a Champagne trolley that makes its rounds, and service that feels equal parts elegant and playful.

Signature showstoppers: Dishes are made for sharing, with crowd pleasers like the world renowned Beijing duck, velvety Chicken Satay, Mr Chow noodles, and Ma Mignon all paying homage to classic Beijing cuisine with a luxe, modern twist.

Dubai, your next dinner reservation just found itself.

Details

Location: Precinct Building 3, Gate District, DIFC, Dubai

Operating hours: daily, 12pm to 12am

Contact: (0)4 834 2013, enquiries@mrchow.ae

Don’t miss a thing, follow What’s On on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for the latest news, events and everything in between…