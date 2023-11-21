More exciting news for Dubai’s foodie scene…

Dubai’s booming culinary scene is showing no signs of slowing down with new restaurants popping up all of the time. And we’re about to get another exciting new addition: The world-famous Chinese hotspot, Mr Chow.

The legacy Chinese restaurant from London is set to replace Indochine which closed its doors last month after a four-year stint in DIFC’s Gate District.

The Dubai outpost will be Mr Chow’s eighth restaurant worldwide and second outpost in the Middle East after opening its doors in Riyadh last month, in the buzzing King Abdullah Financial District.

Mr Chow is famed for its unforgettable dining experience including a daily handmade noodle show, Champagne trolley, and one of the best-prepared Beijing ducks in the world.

Founded by artist, actor, and famed restaurateur Michael Chow back in 1968, Mr Chow is known for its high-quality Chinese cuisine, elegant and modern interiors, and a-lister crowds – from Bella Hadid to Jay Z, Martha Stewart to Snoop Dogg.

On the menu, you’ll find sharing-style dishes with a combination of old authentic Beijing recipes and Mr Chow’s signature creations such as the chicken satay, Mr Chow noodles, and Ma Mignon.

While we don’t yet have an opening date, stay tuned to What’s On to be the first to hear when we know more.

Can’t wait to get your fix of Chinese food? A new late-night Cantonese restaurant, XU, opened in the Kempinski Mall of Emirates last week. Enjoy a sharing-style menu inspired by Cantonese cuisine with additional Southeast Asian flavours. The mysteriously intimate spot will open daily for dinner only, from 6pm until late.

Mr Chow, Precinct Building 3, Gate District, DIFC, Dubai. Opening soon. @mrchow

Images: Social