6 indoor pet-friendly spots to visit in Dubai

No need to leave your furry friend behind – these cool indoor spots across Dubai welcome both you and your pet for some air-conditioned fun

Are rising temperatures in Dubai keeping you from spending time with your pup outdoors? There are plenty of restaurants and cafes in the city that love pets and are opening their doggy doors so the little furballs can chill with their owners indoors.

Here are some top pet-friendly spots in Dubai to visit.

Chaihona, The Greens

Award-winning restaurant Chaihona in Dubai is the brainchild of the Vasilchuki Restaurant Group. It’s known for its unique and diverse culinary concepts, and at Chaihona in The Greens, both you and your fur child can enjoy the cool indoor vibe as it’s pet-friendly. While you enjoy your innovative meals, your pet can enjoy a dog ice cream, which you can purchase from the restaurant.

Location: The Greens, The Onyx Tower 2

Operating hours: daily from 9am to 12am

Contact: (0) 52 684 3748, @chaihona.thegreens

Daughter and Dad Coffee

This family-run cafe is located inside Meliá Desert Palm at a private equestrian center. Located away from the city skylines, you can enjoy some good coffee with your loved ones in nature. And yes, this also includes your fur baby. They are more than welcome to enjoy both the inside and outside of Daughter and Dad Coffee; however, they must remain on their leads for the safety of the horses and their riders. It’s a peaceful spot for animal lovers and nature seekers alike. Make your reservations in advance if you’re heading here for the weekend brunch.

Location: Meliá Desert Palm, Warsan 2

Operating hours: Wed to Mon 7am to 7pm (kitchen 8am to 2.15pm)

Contact: (0)54 383 4709. @daughterdadcoffee

Fuze Caffè

Fuze Caffè has two pet-friendly indoor locations in Dubai, one in Al Habtoor City and the other in Marina Walk, and both are perfect spots to chill and relax. It has a cool look with some great vibes, and you can top it all off with some great coffee and a catch-up with friends. It’s what you can call a ‘paw-fect’ day. There’s a dog menu available every first week of the month, and if you’re a fan of mango, there are plenty of treats you can order spotlighting the tropical fruit.

Location: Al Habtoor City and Marina Walk

Operating hours: both venues – 7am to 12am. @fuzecaffedubai

Happy Bark Day

Now, Happy Bark Day would be an unusual name for your restaurant and cafe if you weren’t pet-friendly. Happy Bark Day opened its doggy door in 2022, with a unique twist. It caters only to dogs (and cats) making it the first pet restaurant and cafe. And since it’s a play on ‘Happy Birthday’, you can expect your four-legged family member to enjoy the finer things in life for their birthday. And by that we mean cakes, doughnuts, cupcakes, and more. The treats are perfect to celebrate your dog’s birthday or just to thank them for being your companion. Just make your bookings for the cakes in advance.

Location: Majestic Tower, Marasi Drive, Business Bay

Operating hours: Thurs to Tues 1pm to 10pm (closed Wed)

Contact: (0)50 676 1031. @happybarkday_uae

La Nena

This is probably one of the coolest indoor spots in Dubai to visit with your pet. It combines warm and cosy clay interiors with low lighting and double-height ceilings and round minimalist tables and chairs made of stone. And the best news? You can enjoy this Instagrammable haven with your pup right by your side. There will be water bowls available, and La Nena also offers complimentary treat bags.

Location: 23 Street 14B, Al Quoz, Dubai,

Operating times: Mon to Sun 8am to 10pm. @lanenacoffee

Villa Sage

Angel Cakes at Sage is a guilt-free cafe for more than one reason. First, it offers up healthy food, desserts, and coffee, but secondly, since it’s pet-friendly, you don’t have to leave your pet at home over the weekend. Take them with you to this cafe in Jumeirah 1, and they too can enjoy a cool, comforting, and welcoming environment. Your fur babies will be given fresh water and rest right by your side while you enjoy a coffee and a bite.

Location: 136 Jumeira Street, Jumeirah 1

Operating hours: open daily 8am to 10pm.