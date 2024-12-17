Serenity awaits just 20 minutes away from the heart of Dubai…

Want to spend time with family and friends in a secluded oasis? Have a planning session with loved ones and set a staycation date for a much-needed breather at Meliá Desert Palm.

Location

If you’re seeking seclusion without driving too far away from the city, Meliá Desert Palm has your name on it. Located a 20-minute drive away from Downtown Dubai, right opposite the Dubai Safari Park, this peaceful oasis takes you away from the lights and bustle of Dubai. Perfect if all you want is a dose of serenity with family or friends.

It is nestled within a 64-hectare polo estate, so you can expect plenty of greenery wherever you go. No wonder it has the words ‘Dubai wellness sanctuary’ on its Instagram—because this is exactly what it offers: nature, serenity, and wellness.

Look and feel

Don’t expect typical hotel vibes here with huge fancy chandeliers and a sprawling lobby area. Instead, there are equestrian elements around the entire space, from saddles to horse sculptures and paintings, buggy seats, wall panels representing sand dunes, and more. Outside the lobby’s doors, you will be greeted by a fountain, and if you look closely, you will notice it’s a sculpture of a horse’s head.

While the five-star hotel honours the equestrian spirit, it offers up a luxurious feel paired with Arabian aesthetic featuring the effortless beauty of nature. And you can experience it wherever you are during your stay at Melia Desert Palm.

The family villas

During our stay, we enjoyed a one-night stay at the recently opened Al Waha Family Villa with a private pool. The vast one-floor villa includes a spacious sitting room with a plush green sofa and a dining table that leads directly to the pool.

Surrounded by high walls, we were able to enjoy the pool in absolute privacy. What stood out to us were the absolutely vibrant colours that beautifully came together. The blue skies and the pool stood out against the peachy pink walls of the villa, and it all came together like a beautiful painting when paired with the vibrant pink bougainvillea and green palm trees filtering the sunlight. As the sun comes down, you can soak in the warmth while relaxing on the lounges shaded by the canopy.

The main room also connects to the pool, allowing for easy access. If you’re not a light sleeper, you can open the tall curtains and enjoy the pool right from the cosy bed as you drift off to sleep.

If you’re staying here longer or want to enjoy a home-cooked meal in the villa, there’s an open kitchen connecting the living room that is fully equipped with everything you need. If you want to enjoy the outdoors, the villa also has an outdoor dining area right outside the kitchen.

PS. If you’re coming with your car, you can hand it over to the valet, who will drive it over to your villa’s private garage while you get the check-in process sorted.

Facilities

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meliá Desert Palm (@meliadesertpalm)

Upon arrival to Meliá Desert Palm, we first made our way straight to Samana Spa, where we were treated to a one-hour massage where the therapist took care of the stiff muscles in my back. She even took a little extra time to pull off some ‘chiropractic-like moves’, popping my upper back, further relieving the built-up tension.

Post the massage, we spent time checking out the spa’s other amenities, which included the sensation room, sauna, steam room, ice room, and a cold plunge. We spent time soaking in the silence of the mid-afternoon, relaxing on the hot stone bed while gazing at the partial views of the Desert Palm Polo Club and the blue Dubai sky.

Should you wish to mingle and maybe meet new friends, there is an outdoor pool available by the restaurants.

During our stay, we were also treated to a visit to the Desert Palm Equestrian Centre, where we were amused by the curious horses sticking their heads out of the yoke. Oh, and if you’re lucky, you may even spot a peacock casually strolling through the gardens. Just make sure you ask the front desk staff about the timings for the tour and book your spot to better plan your day.

*Staycation Review: Bab Al Shams’ new desert pool villas are the perfect winter getaway*

Oh, and if you love yoga, you can enjoy a yoga session at the Stable Gym. Led by a skilled instructor, your yoga session will come with views of the evergreen polo fields. Again, check in with the front desk for bookings in advance, and pack your cool yoga attire.

Food and drink

For dinner, you can walk back to the main building, or call for a buggy. For our dinner, we dined at Rare, the hotel’s signature steakhouse. Unlike the equestrian theme, Rare gives a nod to Latin American aesthetics, and we loved the simple yet attractive black line paintings on the wall hanging above the ink-blue booth.

After a little exploring, we took a seat and ordered appetizers – a delightfully crunchy kataifi deep-fried prawn with mayo.

For mains, we opted for the wagyu tenderloin – a perfectly cooked medium rare work of art that melted in the mouth. It was paired with a truffle mashed potato side, which (whether she liked it or not) became the sharing plate for the table. It was silky, and bursting with the flavour of truffle.

There’s also pasta and risotto on the menu for non-meat eaters, plus salads and soups.

While you’re waiting for your meal to be prepared, take a stroll outdoors to check out the lush green grounds of the polo club, and if you head to your left (the opposite end of the public pool), you can get a photo on a swing against the backdrop of the greens.

For breakfast, you can enjoy a floating breakfast in your villa’s pool. After chasing your breakfast for photos for the ‘Gram, you can tuck into eggs Benedict, sausages, porridge, pastries, and fruits while sipping on juice and a hot beverage.

They also do an afternoon tea, and if you’re lucky, you’ll get to enjoy it with views of a polo match.

Rates

Prices for the Al Waha Family Villa at Meliá Desert Palm in January start from Dhs6,000 with added benefits.

Make your bookings here.

Meliá Desert Palm, Al Awir Road, Warisan, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 323 8888. melia.com