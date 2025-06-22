Apollo brings a slice of inventive comfort dining to The Palm

Say hello to Apollo – the latest in the recent stint of foodie openings in Dubai. Nestled by the waters of Palm Jumeirah in Palm Views West, this is a modern, all-day bistro serving up contemporary, inventive flare and that kind of cool, casual vibe that’s all the rage in Dubai right now.

Casual dining is an entire niche of it’s own, an incoming renaissance of sorts after the tidal wave that was the ‘luxury’ restaurant. We all know them – fancy interiors with insane installations and hard-to-see lighting, gold-leaf-covered sushi and burrata on the menu, and an empty wallet by the end of the experience.

Apollo brings a unique, fresh approach to the dining scene of Dubai – conceptualised by independent hospitality giants TABLE4TWO, the brains behind beloved homegrown concepts and Dubai originals like Rascals Deli, ‘Za ‘Za Slice, Rascals Bakehouse, and Dime Burger.

The concept of Apollo is designed to follow the natural rhythm of the city, moving and flowing with Dubai’s body clock, be it rushed business lunches, languid weekend breakfasts or long dinners. It transforms from day to night, but the energy remains the same.

The interiors, designed in collaboration with Muqaddas Akkari Studio (MA Studio), combine the raw textures of patterned velvet sofas and rich wood textures with the soft tones of deep burgundy walls and moody lighting to create a space that is comfortable, and timeless.

Clean lines, space-y silhouettes and a sort of stripped-down vision to it that is so popular in Dubai these days – the exposed vents, the barebones walls, the floor-to-ceiling windows. The whole space exudes a sort of retro cool, with minimal art and tasteful introductions of colour.

On the menu, you can sample classic and comfort dishes like ceviche classico, Asian chicken salad, prawn sesame toast, Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Peruvian grilled octopus, clam linguine, chicken pot pie, duck confit with arroz nikkei, Apollo burger with dry aged wagyu and caramelised pop-corn ice cream.

Location: Palm Views West, Palm Jumeirah,

Times: daily, 12pm to 1.30am, @apollothepalm

Images: Supplied