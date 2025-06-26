Here’s what you need to know about parking, Metro timings and more for Friday, June 27

Planning to get around Dubai over the long weekend? The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced changes to its service schedules for the Hijri New Year holiday on Friday, June 27.

Whether you’re hopping on the Metro, driving to a brunch spot, or booking a technical test, here’s a quick breakdown of what’s operating — and what’s not.

Free parking across Dubai on Friday

Great news for drivers: all public parking zones in Dubai will be free of charge on Friday, June 27, in observance of the Islamic New Year.

This excludes multi-level parking terminals. Regular fees resume on Saturday, June 28.

Public transport: Metro, Tram and buses

Dubai Metro: Operating from 5am to 1am (next day) on Friday, June 27.

Dubai Tram: Running from 6am to 1am (next day) on the same day.

For public bus (Dubai Bus) schedules, commuters are advised to check the S’hail app for real-time updates.

Marine transport

Timings for water taxis, ferries, and abras during the holiday can be found on rta.ae or via the RTA’s official social platforms.

Customer service centres

All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed on Friday.

However, the Smart Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, and the RTA head office will remain operational 24/7.

Vehicle testing

Technical testing centres and service providers will be closed on Friday, June 27, and will resume operations Saturday, June 28.