Looking for things to do in Dubai this week?From flavour-packed business lunches to World Tapas Day celebrations, a brand-new ladies’ night and more, the city’s buzzing with ways to eat, drink, and unwind. Whatever your vibe, we’ve rounded up the best of what’s on offer.

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week:

Monday, June 16

Taste of CLAP

CLAP Dubai is giving you another reason to visit this them summer. The renowned rooftop destination in DIFC has given its menu a seasonal update. The four-course dining experience includes a starter, sushi, a main course, and desserts. Options across the menu include edamame with sea salt, a CLAP salad, sashimi (the CLAY way), black cod miso, wagyu stone bowl, and much more. It will cost you just Dhs225 per person and includes a welcome drink. The deal runs from Sunday to Thursday.

Location: CLAP Dubai, Gate Village Building 11, Level 9, DIFC

Offer: Dhs225 per person

Timings: Sunday to Thursday, 5pm to 8pm

Contact: (0)4 569 3820, claprestaurant.com

Learn the art of mixology

Learn the skills behind crafting innovative cocktails (or mocktails) under the guidance of H Bar’s team of mixologists. The one-hour-long masterclass will show you how to create the perfect cocktail while you feast on canapés. The masterclass runs daily, on weekdays from 1.30pm to 4.30pm and on weekends from 6pm to 8pm. The cocktail class is Dhs175 per person or Dhs310 per couple. For a group of more than five, it’s Dhs140 per person. Mocktail classes will cost you Dhs140 per person, Dhs250 per couple, and Dhs125 per person for groups of five or more.

Location: H Bar, The H Hotel, opposite Dubai World Trade Centre

Offer: Dhs175 per person for cocktail masterclass and Dhs140 per person for mocktail masterclass

Timings: Weekdays 1.30pm to 4.30pm, weekends 6pm to 8pm

Contact: (0)4 501 8620, @thehdubai

Tuesday, June 17

A much-needed midday elevation

Need a break from the desk? Book yourself a business lunch at ICD Brookfield Place for a much-needed breather at Dubai’s newest culinary destination, Bar des Prés. Located 51 floors above the city, your curated three-course menu blends French sophistication with Japanese precision, which you can enjoy with beautiful views of the city. For starters, you can pick dishes like yuzu soy, chicken and baby spinach gyoza. Mains include grilled chicken satay with a velvet mashed potato, a rich miso caramelised salmon, and more. End your dining experience with a sweet treat. The menu is updated weekly, so there’s always a reason to return.

Location: Bar des Prés, 51st floor, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC

Offer: Dhs155 per person

Timings: 12pm to 3pm, Monday to Friday

Contact: (0)4 498 1616, @bardespres.dubai

A refined ladies’ night

Dubai Marina’s Observatory Lounge has teamed up with Secret Parties to launch a new refined ladies’ night, COSMA, where ladies can enjoy free-flowing grape and live entertainment. It’s also deemed the tallest ladies’ night in Dubai Marina, so expect gorgeous panoramic views of the Dubai Marina skyline and Palm Jumeirah. You can add on three select bar bites for just Dhs52 to up your experience. Consider this your ultimate mid-week escape. It takes place every Tuesday from 7pm to 1am.

Location: Dubai Marina’s Observatory Lounge, Dubai Marina

Offer: Free-flowing house wine all night for ladies

Timings: 7pm to 1am every Tuesday

Contact: Tel: (0)4 319 4795, marriott.com

Wednesday, June 18

Wild wild Wednesday

Bla Bla Dubai has launched Wilder Wednesdays – a new Wednesday deal, which means your mid-week just got a whole lot wackier. Your night will be packed with a round-the-bar drinks package, top beats by two live DJs, and a giveaway. It takes place in The Tent which is home to over eight individual bars where guests can avail of eight signature cocktails. All yours for just Dhs250. Collect stamps as you go along, and if you complete the journey, you will get a Bla Bla T-shirt or two passes to one of Bla Bla’s other select weekly offers. Don’t forget to eat along your journey.

Location: Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR

Offer: Dhs250 per person

Timings: 9pm onwards on Wednesdays

Contact: Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae

Dine at a Michelin Bib Gourmand

Harummanis is the newly awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand Singaporean-Malay dining concept by Chef Akmal Anuar, which alone should be a reason to visit. If you have this restaurant on your radar, try the all-new weekly Nasi Lemak Special on Wednesday and Thursday. It’s a beloved national dish offering a plate that is fragrant, bold, and beautifully balanced. You will tuck into a comforting spread of coconut rice, spicy house-made sambal, crispy anchovies, roasted peanuts, a hard-boiled egg, cucumber, and your choice of ayam goreng rempah (fried chicken) or fried fish. It’s described as rich, spicy, crunchy, and cooling all in one bite. And all yours for Dhs51.

Location: Harummanis, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, Dubai

Offer: Dhs51 for nasi lemak special

Timings: Available on Wednesday and Thursday

Contact: Tel: (0)56 536 1674, harummanissg.com

Thursday, June 19

Shaken or stirred, your choice

To mark Martini Day, Galaxy Bar is coming together with Donovan Bar (currently ranked No 89) on The World’s 50 Best Bars – for an unforgettable night. Head to the DIFC-based bar on the night, and you will find your way sipping through a specially curated menu by Donovan Bar’s Federico Pavan and Alessandro Vescovi, alongside Galaxy Bar favourites.

Location: Galaxy Bar, DIFC, Gate Village Building 9

Offer: Special menu for one-night-only

Timings: 8pm to 11pm on June 19

Contact: (0)50 513 5908, galaxy-bar.com

Celebrate World Tapas Day

Award-winning Spanish restaurant Lola Taberna Española at TRYP by Wyndham Dubai is celebrating World Tapas Day with a limited-time menu. From June 16 to 20, you can enjoy two classic tapas from the menu with a glass of sangria. Pick from Russian salad, tortilla de patatas, patatas bravas, chilled gazpacho, and more. The deal is available all day long.

Location: Lola Taberna Española, TRYP by Wyndham Barsha Heights , Al Barsha

Offer: Dhs149 for the special tapas menu

Timings: June 16 to 20

Contact: (0)4 247 6688, lolataberna.com

