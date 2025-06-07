Mamma Mia! Here we go again…

Whether you grew up belting out Dancing Queen or discovered ABBA’s top tunes through TikTok, there’s no denying it: their music is absolute magic. And for you fans here in the UAE, it’s time to sing, dance, and celebrate as the iconic musical, Mamma Mia! is coming to Abu Dhabi. It is set to dazzle audiences from June 11 to 22 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The musical is a celebration of ABBA’s timeless melodies – loved by everyone from Gen Z to our lovely grandparents, who all know their inescapably infectious pop anthems.

In fact, Mamma Mia The Musical was named after one of its chart-topping singles – Mamma Mia, which continues to stir our souls even though it has been five decades since it hit the radio waves back in 1975.

Mamma Mia the Musical was an idea conceived by Judy Craymer, a British producer who was working with Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (two members of ABBA) on the musical Chess. She believed that the 1980s song The Winner Takes It All had excellent potential for a wonderful story. After a decade of trying to convince Andersson and Ulvaeus, a writer was bought in to write the script and the curtains raised on its very first show in 1999.

From there it has travelled across the world to over 50 countries with over 1,500 performances to its name. And it is performed in various languages as well from German to Swedish, Italian, Spanish and even Japanese, allowing the show to connect with audiences globally. Around 65 million people have seen the show, which means ‘My, my, how can you resist it?’

Many of you may have seen the movie under the same name, which is based on the musical. It hit the screens back in 2008 starring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and other star actors. The movie was another major box office hit and introduced ABBA’s music to a whole new generation. It was so popular, a sequel came out in 2018.

Want to know more about the story?

Sit back and read on, because you are in for one interesting tale of family, friendship, and love.

Mamma Mia is set on the (fictional) picturesque Greek island of Kalokairi and revolves around a young woman named Sophie who is preparing for her wedding. However, there is one very important person missing – her father. In a bid to have him at her wedding, Sophie invites three men from her mother Donna’s past, hoping one of them is her biological father. But she has to do it all without her mother knowing.

However, it doesn’t go according to plan and each character must navigate on their own while dealing with their feelings. Ultimately, the musical celebrates love, family, friendship, and the joys of self-discovery.

And of course, it’s all intertwined with the unforgettable music of ABBA backed with some wonderful dance moves, glittering costumes and simple yet gorgeous set designs.

Tickets start from Dhs125 on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, and from Dhs200 from Friday to Sunday. Do note, children under six and babies will not be admitted into Etihad Arena.

If you want to make the most of your experience, arrive on time as the drama starts the second the lights in the theatre go out. Doors open an hour before the show giving you enough time to pick up some drinks or a bite to eat.

What’s On Abba tunes that we have on repeat

Madie Murphy | Deputy Editor, What’s On Dubai: Gimme, Gimme, Gimme

Aarti Saundalkar | Arts and Culture Features Editor: Lay All Your Love On Me

Manaal Fatimah | Online Reporter: Dancing Queen

Lana Du | Online Reporter: I have a dream

Sammi Barnard | Junior Online Reporter: Gimme, Gimme, Gimme

Sheila Deocareza | Art Director: The Winner Takes It All

Mammia Mia! Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 11 to 22, etihadarena.ae