Losing track of all the upcoming performances in the UAE taking place in 2025? We’ve got your back with a handy guide to what’s taking place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. While the lists are predominantly centred around shows for music fans, there are some unmissable shows for fans of musicals.

If you love musicals, you would have most likely seen Phantom of the Opera, Singin’ in the Rain and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. But this isn’t the end of the show, and we still have more to look forward to this year.

Here are 3 musicals in the UAE you just can’t miss.

Abu Dhabi

Mamma Mia!

When: Wednesday, June 11 to 22, 2025

Where: Etihad Arena

Abba fans – this one’s for you! Set to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, Mamma Mia! is an enchanting tale of family and friendship. And the story is coming to life at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this June.

The musical tells the story of a daughter who is on the hunt to find her dad before her wedding. The only sticky situation is that it could be one of three possible men. The drama unfolds on a Greek island with plenty of ABBA’s upbeat, catchy tunes. And of course, drama ensues as Sophie tries to keep them all apart and… away from her unsuspecting mother.

Tickets can be purchased here for a starting price of Dhs125.

Mamma Mia Abu Dhabi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 11 to 22, prices from Dhs125. Tel: (600) 511 115. @etihadarena

BEETLEJUICE The Musical

When: Thursday, November 20 to 30, 2025

Where: Etihad Arena

Seen the cartoons and the movie? Well, you might have said his name three times because this November, you can catch the hilarious ghost live on stage in the capital. Yep! BEETLEJUICE The Musical is coming to the capital. It will take place from Thursday, November 20 to 30, 2025.

BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager dealing with grief from the loss of her mother and a neglectful father. They’ve moved into a house that is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon with a thing for stripes. But thankfully, Lydia has a thing for ‘all-things-dead,’ and she calls on the ghosts to help scare away her father and stepmother. Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits, and a whole (nether)world of pandemonium.

Register here. (Public sale begins on May 8.)

Beetlejuice in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Nov 20 to 30, Tel: (600) 511 115. @etihadarena

Dubai

Grease the Musical

Grease is loved by audiences around the world, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. The musical will come to life at the performing arts center in October 2025. It is set to run for 10 days, from Friday, October 24, to November 2, 2025.

Grease the Musical follows ‘good girl’ Sandy and cool but ‘bad-boy’ greaser Danny. They had a secret romance but broke it off as they didn’t live close to each other. This all changes as their paths cross once again. But Danny needs to keep up his image, and peer pressure is keeping them apart. Can Danny still keep Sandy in his life, or will it all fall apart?

Tickets can already be purchased here for a starting price of Dhs280 per person.

Grease the Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 24 to Nov 2, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

Coming soon

Once Upon a Time in Dubai

Heard of Once Upon a Time in Dubai? It’s a musical that’s essentially a love letter to this great city that we live in. It is born and bred right here in Dubai, conceptualised by Dubai-based French music producer Stéphane Boukris.

The homegrown musical will celebrate the ever-giving energy of Dubai, its power to make and make better and build people up who come here from all walks of life to discover themselves, chart something of their lives, and their careers. It will blend stellar music and storytelling with the nuances of Dubai life to paint the picture we all know and love.

Set in the heart of Dubai, the show tells the story of Will, a young artist who moves from London to Dubai to reunite with his partner, Sophia, and pursue his dream of producing a musical extravaganza. The narrative weaves together themes of love, ambition, and the vibrant culture of Dubai, promising an unforgettable journey for audiences.

A date for the first show is still under wraps, but we will let you know as soon as we know more.

onceuponatimeindubai.com