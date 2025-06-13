Mood for food: The coolest food events in Dubai for the rest of June
Eat your way through the rest of June with these food events in Dubai
There’s two weeks left till the end of June, and between now and then, Dubai is buzzing with cool foodie happenings that you don’t want to miss, from exclusive menus to exciting collaborations and more. Check this list, take a bite and give us a blessing.
TERO x après
Taking place over two nights this special 11-course sweet-and-savoury menu will treat guests to a new approach to the boundaries between dessert and fine dining. Chef Matin, the celebrated founder of Singapore’s Le Matin Patisserie and the creative mind behind après is the force behind this collaboration.
Offer: Dhs468 per person
Timings: 8pm and 9pm seatings, June 21 and 22
Location: TERO, Dubai Hills
Contact: (0) 4 255 5142
ETT HEM by The Curry Bureau
Supper club ETT HEM by The Curry Bureau brought to you by Chef Vikram, is hosting a supper club table this June 14. How many supper clubs is too many? We don’t know but we also don’t believe in that philosophy. DM to reserve your spot.
Offer: DM to enquire
Timings: June 14
Location: DM to enquire
Contact: @etthembytcb
Crème x Laura Mercier
One for the makeup girlies. The beloved cookie brand and the French beauty giant are collaborating for a limited time only. From June 13 to 15, the first 3o customers who buy a box of Crème cookies will get a free Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, and following guests will receive deluxe samples with their cookie purchases.
Offer: Free Laura Mercier product with every cookie purchase
Timings: June 13 and 14
Location: Crème, Dar Wasl
Contact: (0) 4 352 9708
Peacock Alley
World-renowned mixologist Matt Whiley will be taking over the bar at Peacock Alley for a one-night-only experience. On the menu, discover creations such as Margarita Spritz Altos, S’more, It’s Always Daylight, Open Gallery and more. Perfect for mixology enthusiasts.
Offer: A la carte per drink
Timings: June 19, 7pm to 10pm
Location: Peacock Alley, Waldorf Astoria DIFC
Contact: (0) 58 600 6772
Mausam x Masti
Chef Manoj Batham, Chef de Cuisine of Mausam, and Chef Prashant Chipkar, Executive Chef of Masti are joining forces for an exclusive four-hands dinner running until the end of June. This three-course sharing menu will bring the very best of both concepts, presenting Indian flavours you can’t miss.
Offer: Dhs275 per person
Timings: 6pm to 11pm, until June 30
Location: Mausam by Emaar Hospitality Group
Contact: (0) 4 438 4001
Haus of Vo
Hosted by the deliciously mysterious and extravagantly gifted Madam Vo, this supper club rotates its nights around certain themes. There are evenings where Vietnamese influences lead the menu; others where the bubbling pots of Hong Kong’s Lan Kwai Fong district take the wheel. Bite into the supper club rage + she hosts a fun singles night every fortnight – you just might find the love of your life.
Offer: Supper club table
Timings: June 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, new dates announced on Instagram
Location: DM to enquire
Contact: @hausofvo
Tiff’s Table
Another supper club experience, hosted by Chef Tiffany Eslick, also co-host of the Nourish podcast by Spinneys – this one is all about ingredient-led dining experiences. Think food honouring farmers and their expertise, using ingredients in the season of their full bloom.
Offer: Supper club table, Dhs400 per person
Timings: June 28 and 29
Location: DM to enquire
Contact: @tiffstable
Images: Socials/Supplied