Eat your way through the rest of June with these food events in Dubai

There’s two weeks left till the end of June, and between now and then, Dubai is buzzing with cool foodie happenings that you don’t want to miss, from exclusive menus to exciting collaborations and more. Check this list, take a bite and give us a blessing.

TERO x après

Taking place over two nights this special 11-course sweet-and-savoury menu will treat guests to a new approach to the boundaries between dessert and fine dining. Chef Matin, the celebrated founder of Singapore’s Le Matin Patisserie and the creative mind behind après is the force behind this collaboration.

Offer: Dhs468 per person

Timings: 8pm and 9pm seatings, June 21 and 22

Location: TERO, Dubai Hills

Contact: (0) 4 255 5142

@terobyreif

ETT HEM by The Curry Bureau

Supper club ETT HEM by The Curry Bureau brought to you by Chef Vikram, is hosting a supper club table this June 14. How many supper clubs is too many? We don’t know but we also don’t believe in that philosophy. DM to reserve your spot.

Offer: DM to enquire

Timings: June 14

Location: DM to enquire

Contact: @etthembytcb

Crème x Laura Mercier

One for the makeup girlies. The beloved cookie brand and the French beauty giant are collaborating for a limited time only. From June 13 to 15, the first 3o customers who buy a box of Crème cookies will get a free Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, and following guests will receive deluxe samples with their cookie purchases.

Offer: Free Laura Mercier product with every cookie purchase

Timings: June 13 and 14

Location: Crème, Dar Wasl

Contact: (0) 4 352 9708

@cremelondonuae

Peacock Alley

World-renowned mixologist Matt Whiley will be taking over the bar at Peacock Alley for a one-night-only experience. On the menu, discover creations such as Margarita Spritz Altos, S’more, It’s Always Daylight, Open Gallery and more. Perfect for mixology enthusiasts.

Offer: A la carte per drink

Timings: June 19, 7pm to 10pm

Location: Peacock Alley, Waldorf Astoria DIFC

Contact: (0) 58 600 6772

@peacockalley.difc

Mausam x Masti

Chef Manoj Batham, Chef de Cuisine of Mausam, and Chef Prashant Chipkar, Executive Chef of Masti are joining forces for an exclusive four-hands dinner running until the end of June. This three-course sharing menu will bring the very best of both concepts, presenting Indian flavours you can’t miss.

Offer: Dhs275 per person

Timings: 6pm to 11pm, until June 30

Location: Mausam by Emaar Hospitality Group

Contact: (0) 4 438 4001

@mausamdubai

Haus of Vo

Hosted by the deliciously mysterious and extravagantly gifted Madam Vo, this supper club rotates its nights around certain themes. There are evenings where Vietnamese influences lead the menu; others where the bubbling pots of Hong Kong’s Lan Kwai Fong district take the wheel. Bite into the supper club rage + she hosts a fun singles night every fortnight – you just might find the love of your life.

Offer: Supper club table

Timings: June 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, new dates announced on Instagram

Location: DM to enquire

Contact: @hausofvo

Tiff’s Table

Another supper club experience, hosted by Chef Tiffany Eslick, also co-host of the Nourish podcast by Spinneys – this one is all about ingredient-led dining experiences. Think food honouring farmers and their expertise, using ingredients in the season of their full bloom.

Offer: Supper club table, Dhs400 per person

Timings: June 28 and 29

Location: DM to enquire

Contact: @tiffstable

