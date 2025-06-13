There’s a new Dubai chocolate flavour in town and it’s not what you would expect

We all know the viral Dubai chocolate by now, and if you don’t, well you’re missing out. Recently it was announced that a new flavour was to be revealed by Fix Chocolatier, the original Dubai chocolate creators and everyone has been on the edge of their seats.

We’re here to tell you that the new flavour has been unveiled and the new bar is called Time to Mango.

The new flavour is a mix of mango and passionfruit with a surprise pop of candy, and it’s all enclosed in white chocolate.

And the best thing is, you can get your hands on it this weekend. Head to the Mall of the Emirates from Friday 13 to Sunday 15, 10am to 12am and try it for yourself. FIX Dessert Chocolatier are also running an amazing competition for customers, if you buy any 6 chocolate bars from the pop up, you’ll get the chance to win a trip to the Maldives.

You’ll be able to get the new flavour Time to Mango on Deliveroo from June 16 and will cost Dhs72.25. As always, the drops will be at 2pm and 5pm Dubai time.

The pop up is a carnival themed experience, with games, giveaways and much more.