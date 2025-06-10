One of the towers was sold out in three hours…

It was already announced that the current Dubai International Airport (DXB) will close in the next 10 years and operations will be moved to Al Maktoum International Airport that’s located in Dubai South, at the other end of the city of Dubai to the current airport. The shift, confirmed earlier this year, will see every single passenger and cargo flight move south to the new site by around 2034.

Now, Dubai South Properties has announced the launch of a huge new luxury residential development, South Square. The development is located off Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and is just minutes from the new airport terminal, WAM has reported.

The S4 Tower sold out in just three hours and South Square offers 550 apartments, with completion predicted for 2028.

Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, commented, “In the past few years, we have witnessed a sharp increase in demand for residential options in Dubai South, driven by its strategic location, modern infrastructure, and exceptional connectivity to the rest of the city. South Square is our response to this momentum—offering spacious homes, wellness-focused amenities, and in proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport and key roads.”

Image: WAM