Passengers flying from Abu Dhabi are advised to expect delays as Etihad adjusts routes for safety

Etihad Airways has confirmed that it is rerouting several flights on Monday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 24, in response to ongoing airspace restrictions across parts of the Middle East, Gulf News reports.

The national airline of the UAE said that while safety remains its top priority, passengers should expect some delays and disruption over the coming days as a result of the evolving regional situation.

A spokesperson from Etihad told Gulf News,

“Etihad Airways flights only operate through approved airspace. Safety is always our highest priority, and we would never operate a flight unless it were safe to do so.”

What’s happening?

Following increased regional tensions and Iran launching missiles at a US Army airbase in Qatar on Monday night, several countries in the Middle East have issued airspace closures and route restrictions, leading to flight delays and reroutes from multiple UAE carriers.

While Etihad has not specified which routes are affected, travellers flying into or out of Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi are advised to keep a close eye on their flight schedules.

What should passengers do?

Etihad Airways has urged all passengers to:

Check their flight status on etihad.com

Allow extra time for airport formalities

Expect possible schedule changes or rerouting

What’s On will continue to monitor the situation and update readers as more official information becomes available.