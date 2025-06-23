Flight cancellations and delays reported at major UAE airports including DXB, DWC, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Travellers flying out of the UAE are being urged to check with their airlines before heading to the airport, following regional airspace closures and widespread flight suspensions.

The disruption follows escalating tensions in the region, after Iran launched missiles at a US Army airbase in Qatar, prompting a series of emergency airspace restrictions across multiple Middle Eastern countries.

As a result, the UAE has activated its emergency airport response plan to ensure the safety and smooth movement of passengers.

What airports are affected?

Major international airports across the country have reported delays, cancellations, and diversions, including:

Dubai International Airport (DXB)

Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC)

Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi

Sharjah International Airport

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged all UAE nationals, residents, and visitors to contact their airlines directly for the latest updates and not to travel to airports without first confirming their flight status.

Important Notice from #UAEMoFA to UAE nationals, residents, and visitors regarding flight schedules. #Twajudi pic.twitter.com/OVwQfc1mnu — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) June 14, 2025

Travel advice for UAE passengers

According to Dubai Airports, flight operations at both DXB and DWC continue to face knock-on effects from the regional situation. Travellers are advised to:

Check directly with their airline before travelling

Allow extra time for airport procedures

Expect schedule changes, even for flights that are still operating

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.