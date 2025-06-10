Ok now this sounds cool…. Literally…

Fitness fanatics, prepare to experience exercise like you’ve never done before in Dubai. The region’s first-ever Snow Duathlon is coming at the end of this month and this unique event combines activities in, well, the snow. Dubai Fitness Council and CRANK fitness studio have teamed up for this event and it’s taking place on Sunday, June 29.

Participants will combine running and stationary cycling in sub-zero conditions, the duathlon will be held inside Ski Dubai, where competitors will face the ultimate fitness challenge. Start with a 5km stationary bike ride, followed by a 3km or 5km run. If you’d like to participate in a team of two, you can, or compete solely, the choice is yours however you’ll need to be between the age of 13 to 60.

Every finisher will receive a medal, but if you’re in the top three performers in each category, you’ll take your place on the podium with some special prizes. It costs Dhs189 to enter

Register here if you’d like to partake in the Snow Duathlon. There are lots of new things in the UAE to try out if you’re trying to beat the heat.