A wonderful spa-scape from reality

I’ve done a fair number of spa roundups, sharing with you some of the best places to go, the deals to snap up, and all the latest treatments to try. But truth be told, it’s rare for me to actually book a spa appointment for myself. Mostly because, like many of us, I tend to push self-care to the bottom of the to-do list.

But then I came across something intriguing: a Snow Room at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Naturally, I was curious. And if I was already heading there, why stop at just one experience? I decided to go all in – to visit the one and only Talise Ottoman Spa, renowned for its authentic Turkish hammam treatments.

Now, I’ve never done a hammam before. Shy? Possibly. But it’s always been on my ‘Treat yourself’ list. So, I pushed through the anxiety and booked in for the Royal Ottoman Talise Signature – a 60-minute experience designed to leave you feeling brand new. Was I nervous? Absolutely. Was I excited? A resounding yes.

The experience

On the day, I walked through the grand hotel entrance and made my way to Talise Spa. After a warm greeting from the staff and signing a few forms, I found myself in the changing room.

My therapist met me just after I slipped into the provided disposables and robe. As we walked through the spa together, I found myself mentally mapping the way – determined not to open the wrong door when I left. This was definitely not the place for that kind of mishap.

A quick, refreshing lemony drink was offered, which I gladly accepted, and I was guided to the steam room for about five to 10 minutes to open up my pores. Inside, I took a few deep breaths to settle my nerves.

Then came the moment I’d been anticipating: the hammam. My therapist led me through a set of grand wooden doors into the space, and I was immediately struck by the intricacy of the room. I’d seen photos before, but nothing compared to standing under that massive red dome – a striking nod to the Ottoman Empire.

Luckily, I was alone during my treatment, sparing me any embarrassment. I was asked to disrobe and lie on the göbek taşı (pronounced guh-bek tah-shuh) – the heated marble “navel stone” at the heart of every traditional hammam. Lying down with a small towel under my head, I began to unwind. I heard the buckets being filled with water a few steps away from me and could feel the warmth of the marble beneath me soothing my body. The stunning dome overhead held my attention until I had to shut my eyes.

The treatment

My therapist began by pouring warm water all over me, before she slipped on the traditional kese mitts to begin exfoliation. Satisfyingly thorough, yet gentle.

Just as I was settling into the rhythm, the bubbles appeared. Lots of them. Curiosity got the better of me and I opened my eyes to find the source. My therapist smiled and explained that the bubbles were created using a kopuk torbası – a special mesh bag dipped in soapy water and then gently swung and squeezed to produce a thick, warm foam. It felt like being enveloped in a cloud.

Once covered, my therapist massaged a nourishing olive oil soap into my skin. I resisted the urge to touch, but by the end, my skin felt like silk. My hair was also gently washed, shampooed, and conditioned while the olive oil did its thing.

Next came the basin rinse. My therapist asked if I’d be okay with a splash of cold water and gave me permission to scream. I didn’t, though I did gasp from the sudden chill. It was bracing but oddly invigorating.

For the final step, I was led back to the göbek taşı for a full-body honey mask, designed to revitalise and hydrate the skin. After five minutes of quiet rest, warm water rinsed away the mask – and just like that, my treatment was complete.

I was helped off the stone and gifted a baby blue Turkish evil eye bracelet – a small, thoughtful keepsake from the spa. I still wear it when I go out, a little reminder of the treatment.

After slipping back into my robe, I was led to the relaxation area, where I was greeted with a chilled, salty laban and a few dates – a lovely and grounding way to reenter reality.

Before leaving, I made my way to the experience what started this spa experience: the Snow Room. I was given the A-OK to do this, and the therapist even recommended it. Still in my robe and slippers (and with wet hair), I stepped inside, breathing in the icy air, making tiny snowballs, and snapping a few cheeky photos. Mission accomplished.

Verdict

I knew Jumeirah Zabeel Saray would be good, but I didn’t know it would be THIS good. Although I was nervous for the hammam, there was not one instance where I felt awkward or embarrassed. Personally, I will return for more and will ensure to allocate extra time to try the tranquil pools.

You too can enjoy the Royal Ottoman – Talise Signature for Dhs730. Make your bookings here.

Location: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Crescent Road (West),

Times: open daily 9am to 9.30pm,

Contact: (0)4 453 0456. jumeirah.com