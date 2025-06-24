Review: The Spa at Mandarin Oriental

Step inside one of Dubai’s most refined spa spaces

Some days, the only thing that makes sense is checking out – of your inbox and your brain when it’s running like a browser with 37 tabs open. This is your permission slip to opt out – for your mind, body, and that part of you that needs a break from everything. And when you’re ready to fully unplug, enter The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Jumeirah – spacious, quiet, and designed with pure stillness, like a full-on reset button.

A welcome that sets the tone

Walking into The Spa feels like entering another frequency – the air is scented beautifully, the music is mellow, the voices are low, and the lighting is dim. You instantly feel like you’ve stepped off the grid and into this sacred, silent zone that makes scrolling your phone feel… inappropriate.

What’s inside

Everything in the design is elegant, with minimal yet warm interiors and a flow that invites you to fully let go, in a space that spans over 2,000 square metres. Just off the entrance, there’s a small boutique with a curated edit of womenswear, fragrances and skincare – well-chosen pieces that match the vibe of the space.

The facilities alone could fill your entire spa day: there’s a Vitality Pool, a deeply detoxifying Steam Room and Sauna, and a Relaxation Lounge with tepidarium chairs. There’s also a dedicated Hammam suite, nine treatment rooms (including two for couples), and even a VIP suite for when you want to go all out.

The treatments

If you’re here to release the tension, the Blissful Marma Massage (60 min, Dhs750) is a solid go-to. It’s all about aligning the body’s energy points using Marma therapy and chakra balancing. It’s the kind of massage that leaves you feeling physically lighter and mentally clearer.

For skin that’s looking dull or tired, the Bio Lift & Bio Light Facial (90 min, Dhs1,250) uses microcurrent tech to lift and tone, while LED therapy tackles pigmentation and boosts collagen. It’s one of those results-driven facials where you actually leave with a visible glow.

The spa also offers advanced and holistic facials, skin-boosting shots, and several signature therapies tailored to your specific needs on the day. You’ll also find other types of massages and skincare treatments to choose from, along with dedicated services for hair, nails, and skin health – all handled with the same care and attention to detail the Mandarin Oriental is known for.

The robe moment

Post-treatment is where the magic unfolds. The relaxation lounge is a beautifully designed, dimly lit, whisper-quiet, tea-sipping space with private cocoon chairs to keep you in the zone. Herbal tea, light snacks, ambient music – it’s the ultimate soft landing.

Verdict

If your idea of wellness means quiet luxury, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental is a space that’s been carefully considered from start to finish. The energy, the design, the service, the treatments – they’re all in sync. If you’ve been thinking about taking a break, cancelling your plans without feeling bad about it – this is the place to do it.

More details

Location: Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Rd, Jumeirah 1, Dubai

Times: Daily from 9am to 9pm

Contact: (0)4 777 2243. mandarinoriental.com. @mo_hotels

Images: Supplied