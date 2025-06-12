Tanweer Festival is here to colour some culture in the Mleiha Desert

The second edition of Sharjah’s Tanweer Festival is back this November, making a home in the breathtaking beauty of Mleiha Desert from November 21 to 23. After a smash-hit success debut, the unique celebration of all things culture and collectively human is offering a carefully-curated programme of happenings to get stuck into.

The conception of Tanweer comes from the mind of one woman – Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, daughter of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah – and as such, the festival flanks the same passions for art, culture, connection and global unity that she carries.

Tanweer aims to unite festival goers in a beautiful synergy of understanding and appreciating the power of art, music, culture and sustainability through cultural dialogue, spiritual enlightenment, shared experiences and a global belonging.

This year’s theme for the festival – What you Seek Is Seeking You – is one of the most popular quotes from 13th-century poet and mystic Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi, a literary, spiritual and philosophical figure of such a magnetic influence that transcends borders.

Rumi’s disposition reflects what Tanweer is all about. He preached a Sufi way of life and living wherein one must learn to forego their affections for the material world in order to truly reconnect with the inner self and the natural world. The bigger picture is always about the community as a whole.

Here’s what to expect…

The festival grounds have been divided into different areas, each serving a different purpose. The Main Stage will be a multisensory arena with ambient lighting, ancestral music, and mountain-side projections. The Dome is the core of community learning and will host discussions and workshops. The Tree of Life will be a serene space for gathering and reflection.

For food, Nourish, the festival’s culinary hub, will offer organic, farm-to-table fare including vegan, vegetarian, and traditional Bedouin-style BBQs. If you’re looking to shop or take home some souvenirs, The Marketplace will feature handcrafted items, each one uniquely made by artisans handpicked for the festival. All around, immersive installations will convert the dunes into an open-air gallery.

Sustainability at Tanweer

Sustainability lies at the heart of the festival and remains a pillar of its ethos. The entire festival will be a no single-use plastic event with a dedicated reuse and recycle strategy, green waste composting, and zero-waste food and beverage services.

Throughout the festival, visitors will be educated about the aspect of sustainability, setting a new standard for eco-friendly events in the region and displaying respect for the land that is hosting it in a bid to show that such an arrangement is possible.

While you’re there

Tanweer is great for all the culture crawlers and art aficionados, but there’s loads more to do in this part of the cultural capital. You can take guided tours to Valley of Caves, explore Mleiha’s rich and fascinating history going back thousands of years at Mleiha Archaeological Centre, go horseback riding and even paragliding. Discover more amazing things to do in Sharjah with our guide here.

Tanweer Festival, Mleiha Desert, Sharjah, Nov 21 to 23, @tanweerfestival, www.tanweerfestival.com

