Summer deal: Get 20% off these experiences at Dubai Autodrome
Sponsored: Ready… set… save at Dubai Autodrome
This summer, things are heating up at Dubai Autodrome in Motorcity and not just because of the weather. From June 1 to August 31, 2025 every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday Dubai Autodrome is turning up the heat with 20% off selected BMW and Formula driving experiences. That’s your cue to hit the gas, feel the adrenaline, and live out your motorsport fantasies with this summer deal without burning a hole in your wallet.
Whether you’re all about the fast lane or simply curious to experience serious speed, this deal is hard to ignore as this limited-time offer opens the door to one of Dubai’s most exhilarating experiences. This is your chance to jump behind the wheel of BMW’s most iconic M models OR Formula DXB.
Think M240i , M2, M3, M4, plus the zippy MINI JCW or the Formula DXB Max, because why not add a little fun to the mix? And it’s all done on a world-class track.
Each model is engineered for performance and power, offering you the chance to push limits, really feel the corners, and channel your inner race driver. And it’s all at a discounted rate, giving you more reason to take the wheel in style.
All experiences are instructor-led, beginning with a full safety briefing and kitting you out with professional gear. The action takes place on the FIA-sanctioned international circuit, giving you a world-class track environment to truly unleash these powerful machines.
It’s safe and perfect for whether you’re marking a special occasion, organizing an unforgettable group day out, or simply ticking something off your bucket list, and create memories that will last a lifetime.
So what are you waiting for? The track is calling, and the summer deal won’t last forever.
Fuel your adrenaline at dubaiautodrome.ae/experiences
Let the engines roar. Let your summer adventure begin!
Dubai Autodrome, Dubai Motor City, Dubai, open daily, Tel: (800) 288-637663 (AUTODROME). dubaiautodrome.ae
Images: Supplied