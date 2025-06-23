Sponsored: Ready… set… save at Dubai Autodrome

This summer, things are heating up at Dubai Autodrome in Motorcity and not just because of the weather. From June 1 to August 31, 2025 every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday Dubai Autodrome is turning up the heat with 20% off selected BMW and Formula driving experiences. That’s your cue to hit the gas, feel the adrenaline, and live out your motorsport fantasies with this summer deal without burning a hole in your wallet.

Whether you’re all about the fast lane or simply curious to experience serious speed, this deal is hard to ignore as this limited-time offer opens the door to one of Dubai’s most exhilarating experiences. This is your chance to jump behind the wheel of BMW’s most iconic M models OR Formula DXB.

Think M240i , M2, M3, M4, plus the zippy MINI JCW or the Formula DXB Max, because why not add a little fun to the mix? And it’s all done on a world-class track.