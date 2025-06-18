Guilt free desserts and full of flavour

Whether you’re cutting back on sugar, going gluten-free, or just want to indulge without the crash, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have a growing list of dessert spots that prove healthy can still taste amazing. Here’s where to treat yourself without the guilt with our curated list of tasty guilt free desserts.

Cheesecake Factory

Low-licious cheesecake with strawberries

A guilt-free treat that checks every box; low-carb, no sugar added, and gluten-free. Their indulgent Low Carb Cheesecake is priced at Dhs35.50 without fresh strawberries (Dhs7 less), making it the perfect option for those watching their intake without compromising on taste. Creamy, rich, and satisfying, minus the sugar crash.

Location: The Cheesecake Factory, Dubai Mall

Operating hours: Mon to Thurs 10am to 12am and Fri to Sun 10am to 1am

Contact: (0)4 419 0226, @cheesecakefactoryme

Tawa Bakery

Choco chunks & sea salt cookies

A gluten-free indulgence you’ll keep coming back for priced at just Dhs5 or take home a jar of five for Dhs24.75, Made with rich dark chocolate and finished with a touch of sea salt, these chewy treats strike the perfect balance between sweet and savoury. Perfect for gifting or guilt-free snacking. Red velvet cupcake This cupcake is everything you want in a classic treat priced at Dhs18 for one piece. Soft, moist, and frosted to perfection, topped with a generous swirl of cream cheese frosting, each bite melts in your mouth for that rich, velvety finish. A must-try for cupcake lovers, minus the gluten.

Location: Tawa Bakery, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi

Operating hours: Daily, 9am to 11pm

Contact: (0)2 556 6900 @tawabakery

Angel Cakes

Tiramisu crepes cake

A dreamy slice of dessert heaven priced at Dhs55, this layered creation features delicate crepes infused with light coffee cream and a luscious touch of salted caramel. It’s rich, creamy, and just the right amount of indulgent, perfect for coffee and dessert lovers alike.

Carrot with caramel cake

A creative twist on the classic carrot cake priced at Dhs55 It’s layered with spiced carrot cake, smooth caramel cream, and a salted caramel drizzle, finished with crunchy nuts for added texture. A comforting, nutty, and sweet delight.

Location and Operating Hours:

Dubai: Dubai Hills Park; daily 8am to 11pm

Abu Dhabi: Al Has Mall; Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm and Fri & Sat 10am to 12am



Contact: (0)58 506 0433 @angelcakes.dubai, (0)58 593 4553 @angelcakes.abudhabi

So Free Organic Bakery

Lazy Cake

Whipped, fluffy, and creamy chocolate delight with a satisfying crunch in between priced at Dhs145. Made with 100% organic ingredients, it’s gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, refined sugar-free, goo-free, and lactose-free, with a nut-free option available too. Basically, it’s guilt-free indulgence at its best.

Brownies

Chewy, gooey dream priced at Dhs195 (roughly 16 pieces) and just 140 calories per serving. Made with 100% organic ingredients, they’re dairy-free, refined sugar-free, lactose-free, and GMO-free. Indulgent yet guilt-free, they’re what we call love at first bite.

Location and Operating Hours:

Mon to Sat 7pm to 9pm and Sun 7am to 7pm

Dubai: Cluster M, JLT

Abu Dhabi: Kitchen Park, Al Reem Island



Contact: (0)56 108 8782, @sofreeorganicbakery

Images: Instagram