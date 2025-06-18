Tasty guilt free desserts across Dubai and Abu Dhabi
Guilt free desserts and full of flavour
Whether you’re cutting back on sugar, going gluten-free, or just want to indulge without the crash, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have a growing list of dessert spots that prove healthy can still taste amazing. Here’s where to treat yourself without the guilt with our curated list of tasty guilt free desserts.
Cheesecake Factory
Low-licious cheesecake with strawberries
A guilt-free treat that checks every box; low-carb, no sugar added, and gluten-free. Their indulgent Low Carb Cheesecake is priced at Dhs35.50 without fresh strawberries (Dhs7 less), making it the perfect option for those watching their intake without compromising on taste. Creamy, rich, and satisfying, minus the sugar crash.
Location: The Cheesecake Factory, Dubai Mall
Operating hours: Mon to Thurs 10am to 12am and Fri to Sun 10am to 1am
Contact: (0)4 419 0226, @cheesecakefactoryme
Tawa Bakery
Choco chunks & sea salt cookies
Location: Tawa Bakery, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi
Operating hours: Daily, 9am to 11pm
Contact: (0)2 556 6900 @tawabakery
Angel Cakes
Tiramisu crepes cake
A dreamy slice of dessert heaven priced at Dhs55, this layered creation features delicate crepes infused with light coffee cream and a luscious touch of salted caramel. It’s rich, creamy, and just the right amount of indulgent, perfect for coffee and dessert lovers alike.
Carrot with caramel cake
A creative twist on the classic carrot cake priced at Dhs55 It’s layered with spiced carrot cake, smooth caramel cream, and a salted caramel drizzle, finished with crunchy nuts for added texture. A comforting, nutty, and sweet delight.
Location and Operating Hours:
Dubai: Dubai Hills Park; daily 8am to 11pm
Abu Dhabi: Al Has Mall; Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm and Fri & Sat 10am to 12am
Contact: (0)58 506 0433 @angelcakes.dubai, (0)58 593 4553 @angelcakes.abudhabi
So Free Organic Bakery
Lazy Cake
Whipped, fluffy, and creamy chocolate delight with a satisfying crunch in between priced at Dhs145. Made with 100% organic ingredients, it’s gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, refined sugar-free, goo-free, and lactose-free, with a nut-free option available too. Basically, it’s guilt-free indulgence at its best.
Brownies
Chewy, gooey dream priced at Dhs195 (roughly 16 pieces) and just 140 calories per serving. Made with 100% organic ingredients, they’re dairy-free, refined sugar-free, lactose-free, and GMO-free. Indulgent yet guilt-free, they’re what we call love at first bite.
Location and Operating Hours:
Mon to Sat 7pm to 9pm and Sun 7am to 7pm
Dubai: Cluster M, JLT
Abu Dhabi: Kitchen Park, Al Reem Island
Contact: (0)56 108 8782, @sofreeorganicbakery
Images: Instagram