Takeout solves all your problems…

That is an entirely scientific statement. Asian takeaway is perhaps the best accompaniment to your weekend (or weekday) night in – pajamas, a movie and no expectations to put on a real pair of pants or contribute any value to society. Here we have a list of the best spots to order your next takeaway from, because we’re nice like that and love spoiling you with options.

Kanji by 3Fils

Our main man Kanji, brings premium contemporary Asian delights to our doorsteps so that we can sample all the goodness of this fan-favourite spot within the comfort of our PJ’s. Choose from Akami nigiri, katsu curry – a bowl of steamed rice topped with panko-coated chicken and katsu curry sauce on the side, so your katsu remains shatteringly crispy, and togarashi wings with a range of sauces straight from the 3Fils kitchen, including gochujang mayo for a fiery kick, garlic mayo for creamy dreamy garlic goodness, and wasabi mayo – made with pure Japanese wasabi, (if you dare). You can place your orders at deliveroo.ae or simply download the Deliveroo app. On this day, we thank whoever invented the delivery service, and we’ll be dining with you in spirit from our couches. No crumbs on the bed, though…

Kanji by 3Fils, delivery only, @eatkanji

Wok Boyz

Wok Boyz is the street food of the new generation, combining Asian street food delicacies with bold art that makes a statement. From noodles to stir-fry, Korean wings to bubble tea, soups to fried rice – this is the home of all things Asian. The authentic food and urban design make for the perfect combination. We can guarantee, that the little takeaway box is recognisable from a mile away. The joint has locations in Dubai Internet City, Dubai Silicon Oasis and on Sheikh Zayed Road, but takeaway is the go-to. Find out more here.

Wok Boyz, Dubai Internet City, Sheikh Zayed Road, 11.30am to 11.45pm, Dubai Silicon Oasis, 10am to 10pm, Friday 10am to 12pm, Tel: (600) 500 965, wokboyz.com

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki

Japanese food is always a good idea, especially when it’s from chef Reif Othman’s beloved Reif Kushiyaki. Think gyoza, wagyu katsu sandos, Hokkaido, maki rolls, sashimi, nigiri, kushiyaki, and even a hearty bowl of 18-hours slow-cooked ramen. Seems a bit unbelievable that all this would be delivered to your doorstep but trust us, premium takeaway is a thing in Dubai and you must take advantage of it. You can place your orders on Deliveroo or place an order online and pick it up from the location in Dar Wasl, if you don’t mind a quick drive. Gourmet food from the comfort of your own home? Sign us up.

Reif Kushiyaki, across various locations, @reifkushiyaki

Robata

From the team also behind TakaHisa, Robata promises an exclusive menu with only the finest ingredients. This one is another one for the premium takeaway club and the menu boasts an array of authentic Japanese cuisine, focusing mainly on ‘robatayaki’, which translates to “fireside cooking.” You can place your orders on Deliveroo and get pretty much anything and everything across their menu. They’ve got sushi, maki, sandos, fried rice and of course the robata. A little bit of each one, and you have a whole spread.

Robata, Banyan Tree, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 556 6689,robata.ae

Kinoya

For a hearty bowl of ramen that will warm your soul, Kinoya is your go-to option. Like most great culinary stories, Kinoya started from a supper club before the permanent restaurant opened in The Greens. The laid-back restaurant soon became one of Dubai’s top ramen spots with wonderful food and great company. Order a big bowl of ramen of your choice – you can get chicken, beef and duck, with varying levels of spice – and a side of kaarage for perhaps the best combination ever. Place your orders on Deliveroo.

Kinoya, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tue to Sun 12pm to 1am, Mon closed, Tel: (0)4 220 2920, kinoya.ae

San Wan

Recent discovery for me personally, but one that I’ve fallen in love with instantly. San Wan is that Chinese restaurant, the one that your mother and her neighbour rave about, but somehow doesn’t appear with the big names in the big, glossy lists. It’s not fancy or frilly, and definitely not fashionably overpriced, but it’s full of love – for food, for the purity of the authentic craft they employ, and for just a joyful bowl of noodles. Everything is fresh and made in-house, from the noodles they pull by hand to the divine chilli oil down to the wrappers of their wontons. I will be going back again and again and.

Mamafri

This South East Asian restaurant serves the whole spectrum, from noodles to fried rice and burgers to buns, Korean wings and sandos. The vibe is very much of quick, easy, delicious street food, and a wholesome homely flavour that is fuss free and won’t break the bank. That is perhaps the most ideal type of takeout. To make things even better, they even have a breakfast menu, with breakfast sandos, breakfast mains, breakfast buns and pancakes and desserts. Sample bestsellers like crispy beef, tom yum fried rice, the mama special rice and the spicy boy chicken burger.

@lovemamafri

Jixiang Dimsum

Jixiang Dimsum is all about the delicious, convenience filled foodie experience and invites all looking for wholesome and authentic Chinese food. The menu has a diverse range of dimsum options, including the sesame prawn duo shi, chicken and prawn wong tong, paired with udon noodle dishes and bao buns. There’s something for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. To go with, there is also a specially crafted selection of drinks so you can have a complete meal. It’s all the goodness of traditional Chinese cuisine from the comfort of your own home.

@jixiang_dimsum

Images: Supplied