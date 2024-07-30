The best Japanese restaurants in Dubai (and what to order)

Chopsticks at the ready…

From sushi served from 230 metres above the ground to authentic hole-in-the-wall ramen joints, Dubai is pulsating with Japanese restaurants. So much so, it can be overwhelming to choose where to go when you’re in the mood for a taste of Japan.

Here, we’ve rounded up 30 of the best Japanese restaurants in Dubai:

Akiba Dori

Order: Marinara Tokyo-style pizza (Dhs45)

This quirky restaurant and bar now has three locations in Dubai – one in D3, one in Dubai Hills Mall, and another at Pavilion at the Beach, JBR – and will have you feeling like you’ve stepped straight into a backstreet in Tokyo. With neon lights and a cool design, you’ll get to try loads of tasty street food like wasabi prawns, Akiba rock shrimp, as well as their iconic take on Neapolitan pizza, Tokyo style.

Akiba Dori, various locations in Dubai. Tel: (04) 7707949. @akibadori

Akira Back

Order: AB tuna pizza (Dhs140)

Named after the renowned Michelin Star chef, Akira Back, this high-end restaurant is located at the W The Palm with breathtaking views of Dubai. The pro snowboarder turned professional chef has devised a menu that fuses together Asian flavours with Korean and American influences, telling Back’s personal story of adventure. Akira Back also has separate – but equally delicious – vegan and gluten-free menus, catering to all.

Akira Back, W Dubai The Palm, West Crescent Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 7pm to 11.30am. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com

Attiko

Order: Beef tataki (Dhs70)

The brand-new rooftop restaurant, Attiko, is brought to us by the team behind iconic Dubai venues including SushiSamba, Aura Skypool, and Drift. Located on the 31st floor of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, the space is finished with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf. Insider tip: Try their Sky Brunch, taking place every Saturday, for standout food in a chilled, laid-back atmosphere.

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina. Tel:(0)4 350 9983, w-dubai-mina-seyahi.com / @wdubaiminaseyahi ,@attikodubai / theattiko.com/Dubai

Buddha Bar

Order: Lobster dumplings

18 years after opening in Dubai, Buddha Bar still has the magic formula for bringing guests back and can be credited with putting pan-Asian dishes on the map in Dubai. Located on the edge of Dubai Marina, the restaurant offers pretty views through the floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Buddha-Bar Dubai, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, 7pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 7pm to 2am Fri, 1.30pm to 4.30pm and 7pm to 2am Sat. Tel: (0)4 317 6000, buddhabar-dubai.com

Clap

Order: Padron peppers with sweet honey miso sauce (Dhs45)

Foodies familiar with the DIFC scene will be in the know about the rooftop restaurant called Clap Dubai. As the highest spot in DIFC, the windowless space looks out across the glimmering Downtown Dubai, but if you’d prefer a spot further indoors, the view is just as delightful. When you’re finished with the food, find the mysterious red door to access CLAP’s hidden room, Ongaku. Translating to music’ in Japanese, Ongaku is a high-energy late-night hangout drawing inspiration from Tokyo’s electric nightlife scene.

Clap Dubai, Gate Village 11, DIFC, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat and Sun 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. claprestaurant.com

Daikan

Order: Chef’s special ramen (Dhs65)

This restaurant aspires to bring you delicious, yet simple Japanese cuisine, and that it does. Every. Single. Time. They offer a variety of broth bases from soy to miso, spicy and veggie. Pick from a number of delicious toppings that are available to add in. There are many bites to go along with your meal such as kimchi or gyozas. Daikan Ramen now has several branches across the city, including JLT, DIFC, and Nakheel Mall.

Multiple locations across Dubai, @daikanramen

3Fils

Order: Charcoal “it’s a secret” (Dhs32)

3Fils first opened in 2016 in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, and quickly developed a loyal following, despite its petite size. It was recently voted number 5 in the MENA 50 Best Restuarants list for 2023. It’s an independently owned, unflashy, unlicensed, super-casual, no-reservations joint that also happens to serve delicious food. The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating, but all tables are served on a walk-in basis – so you won’t be able to book ahead.

3 Fils, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, daily 12pm to 11.3pm, walk-in only. Tel: (04) 333 4003. 3fils.com

Hoseki

Order: (Omakase menu)

Hoseki is a 9-seater (yes, really) restaurant, on the fourth floor of the Bulgari Hotel, which sets it apart from its competitors in an entirely unique way. There’s no menu either at this one Michelin Star restaurant – you’ll have dishes selected for you by Chef Masahiro Sugiyama in a two hour omakase experience (meaning ‘I’ll leave it up to you’). There are no walk-ins, so you’ll need to book in advance to ensure your seat. It’s on the pricier end of the spectrum, with either a Dhs1,750 menu or Dhs2,250 menu to choose from.

Hōseki, Bulgari Resort Dubai, Jumeira Bay, Dubai, lunch sitting 1pm Thurs to Sun, dinner 6pm and 8.30pm Weds to Sun. Tel: (04) 777 5307. bulgarihotels.com

Itadaku

Order: Dobin-mushi

This newly-opened hole in the wall is a family-run authentic restaurant, that prepares its food above a wood fire grill bar, which can be seen from the whole restaurant. Expect delicious and tender meats, vegetables and carefully curated plates at this small but mighty spot.

Itadaku, 32c Al Wasl Rd, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, 12pm to 1.30pm and 6.30pm to 9.30pm, @itaduku_dubai

Kinoya

Order: Duck ramen (Dhs110)

This ramen restaurant takes great pleasure in two things: its ramen, obviously, and its laid-back atmosphere where all visitors can unwind with wonderful cuisine and good company. Pick from slow-cooked chicken, cured duck slices, or tenderloin beef as your ramen topping. Kinoya’s other menu items offer yakitori, tempura and sushi, using the finest ingredients which honour true Japanese cuisine. Chef Neha Mishra’s sold-out supper club which turned into a permanent restaurant in 2021, was voted no.7 on the MENA 50 Best Restaurants list in 2023.

Kinoya, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tue to Sun 12pm to 1am, Mon closed, Tel: (0)4 220 2920, kinoya.ae

Kata

Order: Mushroom truffle rice pot (Dhs80)

As far as sushi in the mall goes, Kata really takes the cake. This Japanese restaurant not only has incredibly plated food that will look gorgeous for your socials as the Dubai Fountains go off in the background but Kata where the food looks good, it tastes even better – we promise. From maki towers to braised short rib, our personal favourite? The mushroom truffle rice pot.

Kata, Waterfront Dining, Dubai Mall, daily, 10am to 12am. @kata.ae

Mimi Kakushi

Order: Tiger prawn tempura (Dhs99)

The trendy Japanese restaurant located at Four Seasons Resort evokes 1920s Osaka with a lively atmosphere, seasonal ingredients, and exotic decor. Mimi Kakushi has also been named one of the World’s Best Bars, placing at an impressive 58 in the top 100 list. Guests are taken back in time through a series of authentic Japanese dishes, which have been given a playful modern twist.

Mimi Kakushi, Japanese Restaurant & Bar, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai. Daily, 6pm to 2am. Tel:(0)4379 4811. book@mimikakushi.ae / mimikakushi.ae

Moonrise

Order: (Omakase)

This no frills-restaurant is located on a rooftop of a residential building in Satwa, moving away from the usual chic Dubai restaurant setting and focusing solely on the food. Chef Solemann Haddad’s dishes will be served over two seatings at 6.30pm and 9.30pm, in which eight lucky guests will be able to savour an 11-course omakase menu. Each dish has a story behind it, personally curated by the Michelin-lauded chef fusing a mixture of Middle Eastern and Japanese flavours for Dhs650 per person.

Moonrise, Rooftop Level, Eden House, Satwa, seatings at 6.30pm and 9.30pm, Mon to Sat, Dhs650 per person. Tel: (0)50 697 2946, moon-rise.xyz

Netsu

Order: Wagyu short rib (Dhs350)

This contemporary restaurant at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, holds the world’s fieriest grill in a restaurant, with a huge Warayaki grill right in the centre (because, where else would you put it?), with flames that burn at 900°C and shoot two metres into the air.

Netsu, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 6.30pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat 6.30pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 7772232. mandarinoriental.com/dubai

Nobu

Order: Yellowtail jalapeño (Dhs165)

After being located in The Avenues at Atlantis The Palm for 14 years, Nobu Dubai recently moved 22 floors up to the ultra-luxury Royal Bridge Suite, providing guests with a more elevated experience. The celebrity hotspot Nobu by acclaimed chef Nobu Matsuhisa boasts an extensive menu and a buzzing atmosphere, with floor-to-ceiling windows, a grand sushi counter, and a sprawling terrace with mesmerising views of the Palm fronds and city skyline.

Nobu Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Daily, 5pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 425 0760. atlantis.com

Not Only Fish

Order: Yellowtail sashimi (Dhs60)

Located in the Almas Tower in JLT, this boho and gorgeous restaurant boast freshness deluxe and classy Japanese flair. Not Only Fish Dubai is a Japanese bistro, where seafood and fish play a key role, but obviously it’s not only fish. The venue has a calming feel to it with a bohemian vibe, that is complemented by European modernity. Sit up at the kitchen counter for the ultimate experience.

Not Only Fish, Almas Tower, JLT, Dubai. Daily, 12pm to 12am, closed Sunday. Tel:(0)4 554 0707. @notonlyfish.dxb

Okku

Order: ‘O’ style avocado kazan

After closing its doors back in 2018, the award-winning Japanese restaurant, bar and lounge, Okku has reopened inside the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. With Okku 2.0, we are promised the same famed Okku fine dining experience from the gorgeous setting, attentive service, and of course, delicious contemporary Japanese cuisine with a twist. Diners can expect the Japanese classics, of course, and adventurous new creations. Fans of the restaurant will find the classic ‘O’ style dishes including wagyu beef and foie-gras kushiyaki, tuna on crispy rice, and more.

Okku, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach. Tel: (0)4 666 1566. okku.com

Origami

Order: Cauliflower popcorn (Dhs35)

With three locations in Dubai, Origami offers an intimate, yet elegant and minimalist Japanese dining experience. Taking on time-honoured traditions, groups can choose to sit on a carpeted floor to eat sushi and other chic Japanese delicacies, including a selection of grilled items and Japanese fusion cuisine. The restaurant is located in Fashion Avenue Dubai Mall, Festival City, and its original outpost in Umm Suqueim.

Origami, multiple locations in Dubai. Tel: (0)4 330 0865. @eatorigamisushi

Reif Kushiyaki

Order:Reif’s Marble Bun (Dhs220)

Founded by Chef Reif Othman, Reif Kushiyaki is an unconventional Japanese restaurant, devoted to the many different parts of the chicken – neck to tail. An edgy and affordable alternative to kushiyaki experiences, the restaurant also has a special daily menu and an exclusive chef’s table menu. Proudly homegrown, Reif Kushiyaki is located in Dar Wasl Mall, Time Out Market, and Dubai Hills.

Multiple locations in Dubai. Open Sun to Thur, 12pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)50 235 7071, @reifkushiyaki

Robata

Order: Sumibi Aburi Sushi

The newest restaurant from the team also behind TakaHisa in Caesars Palace, Robata is found in the adjacent Julius Tower at Caesars Palace. Robata promises an exclusive menu with only the finest ingredients, designer table wear and an extensive beverage list. Robata’s menu boasts an array of authentic Japanese cuisine, focusing mainly on ‘robatayaki’, which translates to “fireside cooking.” This unique BBQ style cooking technique combines hot coals and a flat open fireplace called a hearth grill. Robata also offers unique omakase dining experiences, with ingredients such as Bluefin tuna imported straight from Toyosu Market.

Robata, Julius Tower, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, 10am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)04 446 6689, robata.ae

Roka

Order: Gyuniku to goma no gyoza (Dhs56)

Located in ME Dubai, Roka is brought to us by the same culinary genius behind Zuma, but with a slightly lower price point. The restaurant boasts an open robata kitchen and outdoor terrace, complete with all-important Burj Khalifa views. On the menu, there’s plenty of choice, with one page dedicated to various methods of sushi, and another offering signature dishes, seafood and meat.

Roka, ME Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay, daily noon to 7pm. Tel: (04) 439 7171. rokarestaurant.com

Sumosan

Order: Lobster salad (Dhs190)

It’s known as one of London’s swankiest spots for dinner with a lively vibe and it’s now open inside The Dubai EDITION. The upscale restaurant provides a contemporary setting, an indoor terrace, and a regular rotation of resident DJs. Sumosan is celebrated for high-quality sushi, sashimi, and an innovative array of Japanese dishes created by Executive chef Bubker Belkhit.

Sumosan, The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai. sumosan.com, @sumosandubai

Sumo Sushi & Bento

Order: Samurai (Dhs60)

A family-friendly restaurant that has been in the UAE for 19 years, Sumo Sushi & Bento is the perfect pit-stop for when you’ve worked up a hunger wandering around the mall. It’s great for takeaways too, and you’ll find outlets across Dubai including in JLT, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Media City, Silicon Oasis, and Al Garhoud.

Sumo Sushi & Bento, Jumeirah Town Centre, Ground Floor, Jumeirah Town Centre Mall, Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 11am to 12am. sumosushibento.com

SushiSamba

Order: Japanese A5 Wagyu beef gyoza (Dhs92)

If you don’t make a reservation at SushiSamba for the incredible Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian fusion cuisine masterminded by chef Moon, let it be for the stunning views that stretch across the Palm fronds and right back to the city. Despite the restaurant being pretty expansive, it’s consistently busy, and you’ll struggle to snag a table either for their power business lunch or an evening meal unless you book several weeks in advance. Even if you don’t manage to snag one of the coveted window tables, the triple-height ceilings and panoramic glass windows ensure everyone enjoys the views, whether dining in a cosy burnt orange booth or perched up at the bar. Coupled with lots of leafy foliage and a tropical aesthetic, it’s one of Dubai’s most photogenic restaurants.

SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, lunch 12pm to 3pm Mon to Fri, 1pm to 3pm Sat and Sun, dinner 6pm to 2am daily. @sushisambadubai

Tabū

Order: Crispy rice Wagyu beef (Dhs80)

This sky-high restaurant can be found atop St. Regis Downtown Dubai, taking the spot formerly held by Morimoto. What was once a huge open plan space, has been redesigned to feel more intimate, and to make way for a large stage for a selection of live entertainment. So, if you can tear yourself away from the views from this lofty restaurant, there’s an immersion of live acts to look forward to including a sumo wrestler that never breaks character, a gothic samurai, a geisha, and a Kill Bill­ style character that takes on the samurai in a nail-biting performance.

Tabu, St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Sunday to Friday 6pm to 2am, Saturdays 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 456 9455. tabudubai.com

TakaHisa

Order: Kobe beef katsu sando

This sleek Japanese restaurant might not exclusively be dedicated to its tasting menu (an a la carte offering is available), but it deserves a mention because the trio of Omakase menus are what guests head here for. The sophisticated restaurant centres around a counter, where guests perch up ready to indulge in one of three Omakase menus: sushi, Wagyu, or the combination menu of both. Each round of the 10-course menu illustrates the quality of ingredients, all the finest calibre. If rich flavours are your forte, you’ll delight in the high-grade ingredients that make up this menu: such as slivers of bluefun tuna, and Kobe beef.

TakaHisa Japanese Restaurant, Caesars Palance, Bluewaters, Dubai, 3pm to 2am daily, Tel: (0)4 556 6688, @takahisa_dubai

Wokyo

Order: Sapporo-style ramen (Dhs59)

It’s important to know at all times where the top spots serving Ramen in Dubai are, and Wokyo is high up on the list. A star dish from Wokyo Noodle Bar and one you must try is the Sapporo-style ramen. The broth is slow-cooked for 10 hours and then poured over a wok sizzling with fresh vegetables and authentic ramen noodles from Hokkaido Japan. Choose from a miso base ramen – a signature of Sapporo city, or the savoury Shoyu. The restaurant even does Sapporo-style vegan ramen, too.

Wokyo, JLT Cluster J, 11am to 11.45pm daily, Tel: (800) 96596. @wokyo

YUi Ramen House

Order: Shio Paitam (Dhs60)

YUI is located in D3, and creates delicious full-to-the-brim handmade ramen with homemade hand-pulled ramen noodles. All dishes are prepared using the highest quality ingredients from Japan and UAE-based farms and the noodles are made from scratch using Japanese flour and traditional techniques.

YUi, Building 7, Dubai Design District, Dubai. 12pm to 10.30pm, daily. Tel:(0)42434217, selectshopframe.com

Zuma

Order: Miso black cod (Dhs241)

More than a decade old and still arguably the most popular spot in the city for Japanese cuisine, at Zuma the menu is as sleek and sophisticated as the decor. The split-level space quickly packs out for lunch and dinner and is also a popular spot for classy drinks in the lounge. You’ll want to book ahead several weeks in advance to bag the best table.

Zuma Dubai, Gate Village 6, DIFC. Tel: (0)4 425 5660, zumarestaurant.com

Images: Supplied/Social