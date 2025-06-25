The best Thursday ladies' nights in Abu Dhabi
A Thursday ladies’ night in Abu Dhabi is always lit
If Thursday is your day, then these ladies’ night offers are the perfect excuse to gather your gang, go all out and have the best time.
Here are 8 Thursday ladies’ night offers in Abu Dhabi.
Asia Asia
A glamourous ladies’ night set on the Yas Bay Waterfront, expect Asian flavours, moody lighting, and an Insta-worthy setting.
Location: Asia Asia, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island
Offer: Complimentary free flow wine and prosecco at the bar for 3 hours or while dining in the restaurant, minimum spend of Dhs150, ladies can enjoy free flowing wine and prosecco
Times: Every Thursday, from 6pm to 10pm
Contact: abudhabi.asia-asia.com
Broadway
A chic night out with retro beats and free-flowing drinks, this ladies’ night brings 80s and 90s throwback vibes to one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic venues.
Location: Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi
Offer: For Dhs185, ladies can enjoy free-flow beverages and snacks like parmesan tater tots and wagyu sliders while grooving to 80s and 90s hits
Times: Every Thursday, from 8pm to 11pm
Contact: +971 2 690 7999
Marco’s Italian
View this post on Instagram
A stylish escape to Italy without leaving Abu Dhabi, this lively ladies’ night brings dolce vibes, DJ beats, and Italian charm to your Thursday plans.
Location: Marco’s Italian, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi
Offer: For Dhs70, ladies can enjoy a glamorous night of Italian cocktails with DJ entertainment in a vibrant setting
Times: Every Thursday, from 8pm to 10pm
Contact: (02) 654 3238
PJ O’Reilly’s
A laid-back ladies’ night with serious value — unlimited drinks, endless bites, and all the weekday vibes you need.
Location: PJ O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street
Offer: For Dhs99, ladies can enjoy three hours of free-flow drinks and unlimited bites
Times: Sunday to Thursday, from 7pm to 11pm
Contact: +971800101101
Ray’s Bar
Perched on level 62, this sky-high ladies’ night pairs unbeatable views with two hours of unlimited drinks, and a side of sass.
Location: Ray’s, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Al Bateen
Offer: For Dhs149, ladies get two hours of free-flow drinks (gents pay Dhs199)
Times: Every Thursday, from 7pm to 12am
Contact: 97128115666
Siddharta Lounge Abu Dhabi
A sleek seaside setting, flowing drinks, and after-hours fun — this is how Thursdays should look.
Location: Siddharta Lounge, The Pier, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island
Offer: Three free drinks and 25% off food
Times: Every Thursday, from 8pm to 11pm
Contact: +971 (0) 50 601 1194
Uva
View this post on Instagram
Style, flavour, and two hours of free-flowing fun — this ladies’ night brings glam energy to your Thursday night out.
Location: UVA, Marriott Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi
Offer: For Dhs99, enjoy two hours of free-flow house beverages and a dish from the curated small plates menu
Times: Every Thursday, from 7pm to 11pm
Contact: (02) 201 4131 | diningalforsan@marriott.com
The Irish Vickers
View this post on Instagram
A lively Irish twist on ladies’ night, expect three hours of unlimited drinks, live music, and serious food deals to kick-start your weekend early.
Location: The Irish Vickers, The Hub, World Trade Center Mall, Abu Dhabi
Offer: Free-flow drinks for three hours, 50% off food, and snack platters for Dhs50, with live music to keep the vibe going
Times: Every Thursday, from 8pm to 11pm
Contact: +971 50 705 8932
The Overlook
Infinity pool dips, stunning sunset views, and rooftop vibes — this stylish spot on Yas Island makes for a dreamy Thursday night out.
Location: The Overlook, The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton
Offer: Ladies enjoy three complimentary drinks, 25% off food, plus access to the rooftop infinity pool with panoramic Yas Island views
Times: Every Thursday, from 6pm to 9pm
Contact: (02) 815 0000
Images: Supplied