A Thursday ladies’ night in Abu Dhabi is always lit

If Thursday is your day, then these ladies’ night offers are the perfect excuse to gather your gang, go all out and have the best time.

Here are 8 Thursday ladies’ night offers in Abu Dhabi.

Asia Asia

A glamourous ladies’ night set on the Yas Bay Waterfront, expect Asian flavours, moody lighting, and an Insta-worthy setting.

Location: Asia Asia, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Offer: Complimentary free flow wine and prosecco at the bar for 3 hours or while dining in the restaurant, minimum spend of Dhs150, ladies can enjoy free flowing wine and prosecco

Times: Every Thursday, from 6pm to 10pm

Contact: abudhabi.asia-asia.com

@asiaasiauae

Broadway

A chic night out with retro beats and free-flowing drinks, this ladies’ night brings 80s and 90s throwback vibes to one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic venues.

Location: Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi

Offer: For Dhs185, ladies can enjoy free-flow beverages and snacks like parmesan tater tots and wagyu sliders while grooving to 80s and 90s hits

Times: Every Thursday, from 8pm to 11pm

Contact: +971 2 690 7999

@broadway.uae

Marco’s Italian

A stylish escape to Italy without leaving Abu Dhabi, this lively ladies’ night brings dolce vibes, DJ beats, and Italian charm to your Thursday plans. Location: Marco’s Italian, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi

Offer: For Dhs70, ladies can enjoy a glamorous night of Italian cocktails with DJ entertainment in a vibrant setting

Times: Every Thursday, from 8pm to 10pm

Contact: (02) 654 3238

@marcosabudhabi

PJ O’Reilly’s

A laid-back ladies’ night with serious value — unlimited drinks, endless bites, and all the weekday vibes you need.

Location: PJ O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street

Offer: For Dhs99, ladies can enjoy three hours of free-flow drinks and unlimited bites

Times: Sunday to Thursday, from 7pm to 11pm

Contact: +971800101101

pjspubabudhabi.com

Ray’s Bar

Perched on level 62, this sky-high ladies’ night pairs unbeatable views with two hours of unlimited drinks, and a side of sass.

Location: Ray’s, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Al Bateen

Offer: For Dhs149, ladies get two hours of free-flow drinks (gents pay Dhs199)

Times: Every Thursday, from 7pm to 12am

Contact: 97128115666

@raysbarabudhabi

Siddharta Lounge Abu Dhabi

A sleek seaside setting, flowing drinks, and after-hours fun — this is how Thursdays should look.

Location: Siddharta Lounge, The Pier, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Offer: Three free drinks and 25% off food

Times: Every Thursday, from 8pm to 11pm

Contact: +971 (0) 50 601 1194

thetrilogybybuddhabar.com

Uva

Style, flavour, and two hours of free-flowing fun — this ladies’ night brings glam energy to your Thursday night out.

Location: UVA, Marriott Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi

Offer: For Dhs99, enjoy two hours of free-flow house beverages and a dish from the curated small plates menu

Times: Every Thursday, from 7pm to 11pm

Contact: (02) 201 4131 | diningalforsan@marriott.com

marriott.com

The Irish Vickers

A lively Irish twist on ladies’ night, expect three hours of unlimited drinks, live music, and serious food deals to kick-start your weekend early.

Location: The Irish Vickers, The Hub, World Trade Center Mall, Abu Dhabi

Offer: Free-flow drinks for three hours, 50% off food, and snack platters for Dhs50, with live music to keep the vibe going

Times: Every Thursday, from 8pm to 11pm

Contact: +971 50 705 8932

@irishvickers_wtc

The Overlook

Infinity pool dips, stunning sunset views, and rooftop vibes — this stylish spot on Yas Island makes for a dreamy Thursday night out.

Location: The Overlook, The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton

Offer: Ladies enjoy three complimentary drinks, 25% off food, plus access to the rooftop infinity pool with panoramic Yas Island views

Times: Every Thursday, from 6pm to 9pm

Contact: (02) 815 0000

@thewbabudhabi

Images: Supplied