Save those dirhams with these Thursday ladies nights… 

Dubai is filled with fantastic ladies’ nights, from low-cost to lavish experiences. So make the most of these deals, which range from unlimited drinks to food. If you’re looking for the best Thursday ladies’ nights across Dubai, then we have got you covered…

Here are the best Thursday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

Asia Asia Business Bay

Asia Asia Renaissance hotel Business Bay Thursday ladies night

How much? While Go Geisha ladies’ night has been a stalwart Tuesday ladies’ night at the original Asia Asia in Pier 7 for years, the newer iteration in Business Bay hosts its own version on a Thursday.

Location: Asia Asia Business Bay,  Renaissance Business Bay Hotel

Offer: Dhs250 for a two-course set menu and three drinks, Dhs250 for sparkling package

Times: Thursdays, 6pm to 1am

Contact:  @asiaasiauae

Bahri Bar

bahri-new-cocktail-lounge-jumeirah Thursday ladies night

A gorgeous cocktail bar housed inside Jumeirah Mina’A Salam, think refined elegance and a girlie catch up.

Location: Bahri Bar, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

Offer: For Dhs150 ladies can enjoy three drinks and a bao bun

Times: Every Thursday, from 9pm

Contact: (800) 323 232

 @bahridubai

Barfly by Buddha Bar

bar-fly-dubai Thursday ladies night

Straight from the streets of Paris, Barfly by Buddha Bar has made lasting impressions. Now they are firmly placing themselves in the ladies’ night scene with a fabulous party every Thursday.

Location: Barfly by Buddha Bar, The Hilton, West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah

Offer: Dhs149 for two hours of unlimited drinks for ladies or Dhs220 for three hours

Times: Thursdays from 8pm

Contact: +971 54 994 1460

 barflydubai.ae @barflydubai

Belgian Cafe

Ladies, head down to this popular spot that offers the cosy atmosphere of an authentic European cafe and have some time without the guys.

Location: Belgian Beer Café, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights

Offer: Four drinks and a trio of sliders for Dhs99

Times: Thursday, from 8pm to 12am

Contact: (0)4 429 9999

 @belgianbarcafe

Black Flamingo

Thursday ladies night black flamingo

Head down to this Miami-inspired spot on Palm West Beach and expect a soundtrack of commercial tunes to dance the night away.

Location: Black Flamingo, Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West

Offer: Dhs175 for four hours of unlimited drinks and a set menu

Times: Thursdays 7pm to 11pm,

Contact: +971 4 513 4777

@blackflamingodxb

Boom Battle Bar

Thursday ladies night boom box dubai

As far as entertainment bars go, Boom Battle Bar has got all of its bases covered. We’re talking crazy golf, axe throwing and more.

Location: Boom Battle Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk

Offer: Dhs95 for four drinks, food and crazy golf

Times: Thursdays 8pm to 1am

Contact: dubai@boombattlebar.com

@boom.dxb

The Byron Bathers Club

Every Thursday escape to the stunning Byron Bathers Club for two hours of unlimited wine and sangria with your girlies. Is there anything better?

Location: The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manaal Building, Shoreline 4

Offer: Dhs99 for two hours of unlimited wine and sangria

Times: Thursdays from 7pm

Contact: (0)4 323 7378

@byronbathersclub

Canary Club

Thursday ladies night Canary club

Hola Chicas ladies’ night at Canary Club in JLT is one of the best-value nights out there. At this Cali-cool style spot housed inside the Banyan Tree residences, party people bring the vibes on a Thursday, as ladies enjoy unlimited sips of wine and the signature Federica cocktail. In the cooler months, the party takes place on the gorgeously verdant rooftop Tiki’s, and it’s one of the city’s top Thursday ladies’ nights with great tunes and all-round good vibes.

Location: Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT

Offer: Free unlimited wine for ladies at the bar

Times: Thursdays 7pm to 11pm

Contact: (0)4 584 5999

@canaryclubdxb

CQ French Brasserie JLT and Couqley Brasserie Downtown

Thursday ladies night CQ brasserie

This popular French restaurant has a duo of locations in JLT and Pullman Downtown, both of which offer ladies’ night on Thursday.

Locations: CQ French Brasserie JLT, Cluster A, and Pullman Downtown, Business Bay

Offer: Dhs127 for unlimited wine and a main course

Times: Thursdays 7pm to 11pm

Contact: (0)4 514 9339

couqley.ae

En Fuego

Thursday ladies night en fuego dubai

En Fuego is the place to be for high-energy vibes, which is ideal for when you and your girlies are looking for a fun night out.

Location: En Fuego, The Avenues, Atlantis The Palm

Offer: Dhs149 for three drinks and two-course menu

Times: Thursdays, 9pm to 1am

Contact: (0)4 426 0750.

@enfuegodubai

Luchador Roof Cantina and Lounge

luchador dubai thursday ladies night

Gather your amigas and head to Luchador every Thursday for an evening bursting with flavour and rhythm. As the night unfolds, let the live band serenade you with Latin beats, setting the perfect backdrop for dancing and celebration. Luchador Roof Cantina & Lounge, Aloft Palm Jumerah

Location:Luchador Roof Cantina & Lounge, Aloft Palm Jumerah

Offer: Dhs99 for unlimited cocktails and wine for 3 hours, plus 30% off bites

Times: Thursdays, from 7pm

Contact: WhatsApp +971 (0)52 6093371

@luchadordubai

Miss Tess

Mulan Miss Tess Thursday ladies night

What’s the deal: A great value ladies’ night for dinner and drinks, ladies’ night at Miss Tess a great night. The vibrant Asian restaurant is an Instagrammable setting for Thursday ladies’ night, paired with live entertainment.

Location: Miss Tess, TAJ Dubai, Business Bay

Offer: Dhs123 for a three-course meal and unlimited drinks

Times: Thursdays 6pm to 11pm

Contact: +971 50 189 6089

@misstessdubai

Nonya

NONYA Thursday ladies night

At this lofty Pan-Asian restaurant in JLT, Thursday nights are an invitation to let your hair down, ladies. The ladies’ night deal is priced at Dhs165, and for that you’ll get unlimited cocktails and a two course menu.

Location: Nonya, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT

Offer: Dhs165 for unlimited wine and cocktails and a two course menu

Times: Thursdays, 7pm to 11pm

Contact: (0)52 263 1565

@nonyadubai

Republic Adda Bar and Lounge

republic-adda-bar Thursday ladies nights dubai

Celebrate life Downtown this Thursday with free-flowing beverages, house wines and spirits, sparkling wine and mocktails. After your meal, you can groove the night away to the beats of the DJ whilst you overlook Dubai’s glittering skyline.

Location: Republic Adda Bar and Lounge, DoubleTree by Hilton, Business Bay

Offer: Free flowing beverages for the ladies for Dhs99 and 30 per cent off the menu

Times: Thursdays, 7pm to 10pm

Contact: (0)52 924 7596.

 @republic.dxb

Oche

oche fountain views Thursday ladies nights dubai

An incredibly fun destination, Oche is a darts venue that welcomes people to bond (or possibly fall out) over the game and Thursdays are their ladies night of choice.

Location: Oche, Fountain Views, Dubai Mall

Offer: Dhs150 for free flowing drinks and 115 minutes of darts and 30 per cent off food menu

Times: Thursdays from 7pm to midnight

Contact: +971 (04) 570 9118

 @ochedubai

Paradiso

Thursday ladies night Paradiso dubai

Ladies, Paradiso has you covered on Thursdays with their Queen of Hearts Ladies’ Night. From 7pm until 11pm, head over to the swanky cocktail bar for an incredible night of bold cocktails and incredible theatrics.

Location: Paradiso, FIVE LUXE, JBR

Offer: Dhs200 for four drinks and three tapas

Times: Thurdays from 7pm to 11pm

Contact: +971 (0)4 455 9989

 @paradisodubai

Rare

Thursday ladies night Rare Citywalk

What’s the deal: Rare, the cool steakhouse in City Walk’s licensed district, C2, is offering unlimited pours of house wine at the bar for ladies every Thursday from 8pm onwards. Yes, really. And you know you can’t go home without picking some delicious bites off the menu. Yum…

Location: Rare, C2, City Walk

Offer: Free unlimited house wine for ladies at the bar

Times: Thursdays, from 8pm

Contact: (0)4 287 4604

 @theraredxb

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar

Every Thursday from 7pm to 10pm, head to Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar on Dubai Marina for a fabulous Thursday ladies night while enjoying the views of the marina.

Location: Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar, Dubai Marina

Offer: Dhs150 for unlimited cocktails, mocktails and wine

Times: Thursdays 7pm to 10pm

Contact: +971 (0) 4 317 6000

 @siddhartaloungedubai 

Soiree

This beautiful Manhattan-style parlour is the place to be for ladies on Thursday nights in Dubai. Don’t be shy and ask the sommeliers for advice on the best flavour combinations.

Location: Soirée Wine Bar, Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay

Offer: Ladies get three free drinks plus 50 per cent off the menu.

Times: Thursdays from 7pm,

Contact: (0)55 413 6648

 @soiree.dxb

Tania’s Teahouse

Pretty pink cafe Tania’s Teahouse upgraded to a licensed location earlier this year, bringing with it a new happy hour – and now a ladies’ night. Taking place every Thursday at the Dubai Hills. Included in the drinks deal, you’ll get house spirits, wine, sparkling and selected cocktails.

Location: Tania’s Dubai Hills, Dubai Hills Estate, Business Park 3

Offer: Dhs99 for four drinks and 25 per cent off the food menu

Times: Thursdays, 4pm to 11pm

Contact: (0)4 282 4606

 @taniasteahouse

Warehouse

Ladies, it’s your time to shine at She’licious. This cute industrial style restaurant and bar has an amazing deal for Thursday ladies’ night.

Location: Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road

Offer: Ladies get free flowing drinks from Dhs99 and 50 per cent off the a la carte menu

Times: Thursdays from 7pm

Contact: (0)4 702 2455

 warehouse-dubai.com

Ula

For Thursday ladies’ nights in Dubai, head to rustic-luxe beach bar and restaurant on the Palm Jumeirah. Ula brings Bali vibes to the shore of Dukes The Palm. There’s so many reasons to visit this gorgeous spot, from candlelit evening brunches to bubbly breakfasts.

Location: Ula, Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, Palm Jumeirah

Offer: Dhs200 for a two course menu and three drinks for ladies

Times: Thursdays 6pm to 11pm

Contact: (0)4 566 3041

@uladxb

Images: Supplied