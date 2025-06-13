The Dubai ice cream treat trail: the best spots to get chilled treats
Take a chill pill this summer with these cool ice cream spots
If not anything else, ice cream is the uniting factor of this world. We can all agree that there’s no problem a bit of an ice cream sweet treat on a hot summer day can’t fix, and hot summer days a-plenty are written in our fate for the next few months, which is why this list is exactly what you need.
Start in Dubai Marina/JLT
Conestreet Gelato
Start with fresh and homemade – Conestreet is bringing a taste of Italy to Dubai with their gelato made in-house, with only the freshest ingredients. This branch on JBR, one out of many across the city, is just what you need after your beach day under the sun, and you can chose from a selection of some great classic flavours. Nothing crazy, nothing risky.
Offer: Boxes start from Dhs70
Timings: Daily, 10am to 3am
Location: JBR Beach
Contact: Tel: (0) 4 448 6401
Move over to Sufouh
Amorino Gelato
This spot in Souk Madinat Jumeirah is another Dubai favourite and is great for not just the gelato variety, but also other desserts like crepes, waffles and stuffed chocolate – all involving gelato of course. Classic, Italian and with a great selection of basic flavours, get some ice cream, get a milkshake, get an affogato, whatever your heart desires. They have a cute little parlour you can park yourself in and work your way through the summer days.
Offer: Small scoop starts from Dhs23
Timings: Sunday to Friday, 10am to 11pm, Saturday, 10am to 12am
Location: Souk Madinat Jumeirah
Contact: Tel: (0) 56 866 8805
Then head to Al Wasl
Temple Creamery
Temple Creamery is a homegrown hero the crowds can’t get enough of, and for good reason. This ice cream bar brings your wildest cereal ice cream creations to life – pick an ice cream, pick a cereal to mix in and you have your very own flavour. They have a set menu of flavour combinations to choose from as well, and you’ll find the complete umbrella of childhood cereals to delight you. Bonus: they also do some of the coolest collaborations in the city.
Offer: Swirls start at Dhs36.75
Timings: Sun to Thurs, 11am to 11pm, Fri to Sat, 11am to 12pm
Location: Al Wasl
Contact: Tel: (0) 56 983 7838
And then Jumeirah
Odeon
Inspired by the joys of Parisian life, Odeon serves up delightful authentic food and a mind-boggling selection of gourmet French products, from different kinds of chocolate, candy, crisps, spreads and condiments to fresh seafood, freshly-baked bread, cured meat cuts, cheeses, dairy products and more. Their ice cream section is one to marvel at, with not only a variety of ready-to-scoop flavours, but also French packaged hand-helds – cones, bars and the works.
Offer: Dhs25 for two normal scoops
Timings: Daily, 8am to 10pm
Location: Jumeirah 3
Contact: Tel: (0) 4 340 2272
And then to Al Quoz
Bacio Gelato
A boutique factory making the finest Italian gelato, Bacio Gelato is inspired by Bacio Perugina – a popular chocolate confectionery consisting of gianduja and chopped hazelnut filling, all topped with a whole hazelnut and coated in dark chocolate. Flavours range from classics including pistachio and coffee to pink bubblegum or the sea blue smurf.
Offer: Dhs90 for a one-litre tub
Timings: Daily, 8am to 5pm
Location: Al Quoz
Contact: Tel: (0) 50 408 9994
And on to Downtown Dubai
Morelli’s Gelato
Located in three different spots in Dubai – The Dubai Mall, The Beach JBR and Mirdif City Centre, Morelli’s is one of those OG handmade gelatarias. The very first one opened its doors in 1907 and has since expanded into a massive operation, expanding into the Middle East, America, West Africa and Asia. The flavours are nothing crazy, but use all-natural ingredients and are made in-house and fresh every single morning. It’s a fool-proof option, sure to satisfy every time.
Offer: Dhs110 for two people
Location: The Dubai Mall
Contact: Tel: (0) 4 564 2195
And then to Karama
Kulfilicious
For a bit of delicious Indian ice cream, Kulfilicious in Karama is a great spot to visit. They offer all measures of Indian frozen treats, with the kulfi, a stick of frozen sweet milk with different flavourings, being the star of them all. They even offer cut up kulfi pieces, but having it drip down your hands as you try to eat it at light night speed is the true experience. It’s a cute whimsical spot where you can end up on a late summer night with some friends.
Offer: Kulfi sticks start at Dhs12
Timings: Monday to Thursday, 1pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday, 1pm to 2am, Sunday, 1pm to 1am
Location: Karama
Contact: Tel: (0) 52 176 9278
And to end in Sharjah
Yuki No Hana
Japanese ice cream? Yes please. This Sharjah branch of the popular sweet treat spot has all the Instagrammable classics you must have come across on your explore page. They’ve got loads of soft serve flavours and mochi varieties, as well as bingsu, or Korean shaved ice and little ice cream bon-bons.
Offer: Swirls start at Dhs21
Timings: Sunday to Thursday, 12.30pm to 12pm, Friday and Saturday, 12.30pm to 1am
Location: University City, Sharjah
Contact: Tel: (0) 58 578 9909
But if you don’t want to brave the traffic
Samuele’s Artisanal Gelato
Opening doors in 2008, Samuele’s Artisanal Gelato was founded by owner Sameule Angolani after he toured cities in Italy in search of the most authentic flavours and creations. Deeply personal, the gelateria offers various classic flavours like vanilla, pistachio and almond and other products like mascarpone and figs and Grandma’s cookie, which is Samuele’s grandma’s cookie recipe in gelato form. Many have raved about this one, and you won’t be disapppointed.
Offer: Regular tubs start from Dhs70
Timings: Daily, 2pm to 11.45pm
Location: Order on Talabat, Deliveroo, Careem or the website
Contact: @samueles.ae
Canvas Gelato
Another local venture founded by Ahmad Almarri, Canvas Gelato stocks some of the most weird and wonderful flavours, some of which include olive oil and mandarin, miso apple caramel, black sesame, saffron, pistachio baklava, karak and biscuits and orange blossom. This is the modus operandi of this spot – no boring flavours, no rules. They have in the past done flavours like green apple wasabi, candy bacon and Emirati pumpkin pudding, so you can expect the unexpected.
Offer: Scoops start from Dhs60
Timings: Order by 10am for same-day delivery
Location: Order on the website
Contact: @canvas.gelato
Images: Socials