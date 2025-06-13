Take a chill pill this summer with these cool ice cream spots

If not anything else, ice cream is the uniting factor of this world. We can all agree that there’s no problem a bit of an ice cream sweet treat on a hot summer day can’t fix, and hot summer days a-plenty are written in our fate for the next few months, which is why this list is exactly what you need.

Start in Dubai Marina/JLT

Conestreet Gelato

Start with fresh and homemade – Conestreet is bringing a taste of Italy to Dubai with their gelato made in-house, with only the freshest ingredients. This branch on JBR, one out of many across the city, is just what you need after your beach day under the sun, and you can chose from a selection of some great classic flavours. Nothing crazy, nothing risky.

Offer: Boxes start from Dhs70

Timings: Daily, 10am to 3am

Location: JBR Beach

Contact: Tel: (0) 4 448 6401

@conestreetdxb

Move over to Sufouh

Amorino Gelato

This spot in Souk Madinat Jumeirah is another Dubai favourite and is great for not just the gelato variety, but also other desserts like crepes, waffles and stuffed chocolate – all involving gelato of course. Classic, Italian and with a great selection of basic flavours, get some ice cream, get a milkshake, get an affogato, whatever your heart desires. They have a cute little parlour you can park yourself in and work your way through the summer days.

Offer: Small scoop starts from Dhs23

Timings: Sunday to Friday, 10am to 11pm, Saturday, 10am to 12am

Location: Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Contact: Tel: (0) 56 866 8805

@amorinouae

Then head to Al Wasl

Temple Creamery

Temple Creamery is a homegrown hero the crowds can’t get enough of, and for good reason. This ice cream bar brings your wildest cereal ice cream creations to life – pick an ice cream, pick a cereal to mix in and you have your very own flavour. They have a set menu of flavour combinations to choose from as well, and you’ll find the complete umbrella of childhood cereals to delight you. Bonus: they also do some of the coolest collaborations in the city.

Offer: Swirls start at Dhs36.75

Timings: Sun to Thurs, 11am to 11pm, Fri to Sat, 11am to 12pm

Location: Al Wasl

Contact: Tel: (0) 56 983 7838

@templecreamery

And then Jumeirah

Odeon

Inspired by the joys of Parisian life, Odeon serves up delightful authentic food and a mind-boggling selection of gourmet French products, from different kinds of chocolate, candy, crisps, spreads and condiments to fresh seafood, freshly-baked bread, cured meat cuts, cheeses, dairy products and more. Their ice cream section is one to marvel at, with not only a variety of ready-to-scoop flavours, but also French packaged hand-helds – cones, bars and the works.

Offer: Dhs25 for two normal scoops

Timings: Daily, 8am to 10pm

Location: Jumeirah 3

Contact: Tel: (0) 4 340 2272

@odeondubai

And then to Al Quoz

Bacio Gelato

A boutique factory making the finest Italian gelato, Bacio Gelato is inspired by Bacio Perugina – a popular chocolate confectionery consisting of gianduja and chopped hazelnut filling, all topped with a whole hazelnut and coated in dark chocolate. Flavours range from classics including pistachio and coffee to pink bubblegum or the sea blue smurf.

Offer: Dhs90 for a one-litre tub

Timings: Daily, 8am to 5pm

Location: Al Quoz

Contact: Tel: (0) 50 408 9994

@baciogelato

And on to Downtown Dubai

Morelli’s Gelato

Located in three different spots in Dubai – The Dubai Mall, The Beach JBR and Mirdif City Centre, Morelli’s is one of those OG handmade gelatarias. The very first one opened its doors in 1907 and has since expanded into a massive operation, expanding into the Middle East, America, West Africa and Asia. The flavours are nothing crazy, but use all-natural ingredients and are made in-house and fresh every single morning. It’s a fool-proof option, sure to satisfy every time.

Offer: Dhs110 for two people

Location: The Dubai Mall

Contact: Tel: (0) 4 564 2195

@morellisdubai

And then to Karama

Kulfilicious

For a bit of delicious Indian ice cream, Kulfilicious in Karama is a great spot to visit. They offer all measures of Indian frozen treats, with the kulfi, a stick of frozen sweet milk with different flavourings, being the star of them all. They even offer cut up kulfi pieces, but having it drip down your hands as you try to eat it at light night speed is the true experience. It’s a cute whimsical spot where you can end up on a late summer night with some friends.

Offer: Kulfi sticks start at Dhs12

Timings: Monday to Thursday, 1pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday, 1pm to 2am, Sunday, 1pm to 1am

Location: Karama

Contact: Tel: (0) 52 176 9278

@kulfilicious_uae

And to end in Sharjah

Yuki No Hana

Japanese ice cream? Yes please. This Sharjah branch of the popular sweet treat spot has all the Instagrammable classics you must have come across on your explore page. They’ve got loads of soft serve flavours and mochi varieties, as well as bingsu, or Korean shaved ice and little ice cream bon-bons.

Offer: Swirls start at Dhs21

Timings: Sunday to Thursday, 12.30pm to 12pm, Friday and Saturday, 12.30pm to 1am

Location: University City, Sharjah

Contact: Tel: (0) 58 578 9909

@yukinohanadubai

But if you don’t want to brave the traffic

Samuele’s Artisanal Gelato

Opening doors in 2008, Samuele’s Artisanal Gelato was founded by owner Sameule Angolani after he toured cities in Italy in search of the most authentic flavours and creations. Deeply personal, the gelateria offers various classic flavours like vanilla, pistachio and almond and other products like mascarpone and figs and Grandma’s cookie, which is Samuele’s grandma’s cookie recipe in gelato form. Many have raved about this one, and you won’t be disapppointed.

Offer: Regular tubs start from Dhs70

Timings: Daily, 2pm to 11.45pm

Location: Order on Talabat, Deliveroo, Careem or the website

Contact: @samueles.ae

Canvas Gelato

Another local venture founded by Ahmad Almarri, Canvas Gelato stocks some of the most weird and wonderful flavours, some of which include olive oil and mandarin, miso apple caramel, black sesame, saffron, pistachio baklava, karak and biscuits and orange blossom. This is the modus operandi of this spot – no boring flavours, no rules. They have in the past done flavours like green apple wasabi, candy bacon and Emirati pumpkin pudding, so you can expect the unexpected.

Offer: Scoops start from Dhs60

Timings: Order by 10am for same-day delivery

Location: Order on the website

Contact: @canvas.gelato

Images: Socials