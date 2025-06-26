What to watch in UAE cinemas this weekend starting with the F1 movie

We’ve got a big weekend at the movies, with everything from high-octane F1 action to live-action remakes and even a zombie apocalypse thrown in for good measure.

Sure, we love a good streaming binge, but nothing beats the big-screen experience, complete with overflowing popcorn tubs, too-big sodas, and those mid-movie dashes to the bathroom.

For your film fix, here are all the new movies hitting UAE cinemas this weekend.

F1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)



Cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem

Arguably one of the most talked-about releases of the year — and not just among F1 fans. When the film was first announced and began shooting during last year’s actual Grand Prix weekends, die-hard motorsport fans were sceptical. But with high production value, A-list talent, and plenty of on-track action, this one’s shaping up to be a slick, high-octane crowd-pleaser, dramatic, cinematic, and full throttle from start to finish.

Book here.

How To Train Your Dragon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by How to Train Your Dragon (@httydragon)



Cast: Gerard Butler, Nico Parker, Nick Frost, Mason Thames

A beloved animated franchise, How To Train Your Dragon holds serious weight with fans. `so any live-action adaptation had big shoes (or wings) to fill. Thankfully, early reactions suggest they’ve nailed it. The story of Hiccup, Toothless, and a Viking world learning to live in harmony with dragons gets a fresh, cinematic retelling, with a strong cast and soaring visuals that aim to honour the original while bringing something new for today’s audiences.

Book here.

28 Years Later

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 28 Years Later (@28yearslatermovie)



Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Jack O’Connell

Set 28 years after the events of the original 28 Days Later, this long-awaited sequel throws us back into a world still haunted by the rage virus. Society is fractured, strict quarantines are in place, and survival is far from guaranteed. The story follows a group of survivors on a remote island who’ve carved out a fragile existence — until they uncover a new threat that’s even more disturbing than the virus itself. Expect gritty visuals, slow-burning tension, and a chilling new chapter in the post-apocalyptic saga.

Book here.

Ballerina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMDb (@imdb)



Cast: Ian McShane, Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves

If you’re craving more John Wick-style action, but with a fresh twist, Ballerina delivers. Set in the same universe as the iconic franchise, this spin-off follows Eve Macarro, a deadly dancer trained by the assassin syndicate Ruska Roma. Fueled by vengeance after her father’s murder, she takes on an army of killers in a stylish, high-body-count rampage. Expect slick choreography, big stunts, and yes — Keanu Reeves makes an appearance. Because you can never have too much Wick.

Book here.

M3GAN 2.0

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M3GAN 2.0 (@m3gan)

You might also like 7 gorgeous places to visit in the UAE you wonâ€™t believe exist



Cast: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez

Creating a hyper-intelligent killer doll once clearly wasn’t enough, M3GAN 2.0 takes the chaos up a notch. Set two years after the original AI companion went rogue, the sequel picks up in a world where M3GAN’s tech has survived and fallen into the wrong hands. This time, the threat isn’t just domestic. The software is being weaponised, with military-grade consequences. Expect

Book here.

Images: Socials