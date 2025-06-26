The new F1 movie leads this weekend’s cinema line-up in the UAE
What to watch in UAE cinemas this weekend starting with the F1 movie
We’ve got a big weekend at the movies, with everything from high-octane F1 action to live-action remakes and even a zombie apocalypse thrown in for good measure.
Sure, we love a good streaming binge, but nothing beats the big-screen experience, complete with overflowing popcorn tubs, too-big sodas, and those mid-movie dashes to the bathroom.
For your film fix, here are all the new movies hitting UAE cinemas this weekend.
F1
View this post on Instagram
Cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem
Book here.
How To Train Your Dragon
View this post on Instagram
Cast: Gerard Butler, Nico Parker, Nick Frost, Mason Thames
Book here.
28 Years Later
View this post on Instagram
Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Jack O’Connell
Set 28 years after the events of the original 28 Days Later, this long-awaited sequel throws us back into a world still haunted by the rage virus. Society is fractured, strict quarantines are in place, and survival is far from guaranteed. The story follows a group of survivors on a remote island who’ve carved out a fragile existence — until they uncover a new threat that’s even more disturbing than the virus itself. Expect gritty visuals, slow-burning tension, and a chilling new chapter in the post-apocalyptic saga.
Book here.
Ballerina
View this post on Instagram
Cast: Ian McShane, Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves
If you’re craving more John Wick-style action, but with a fresh twist, Ballerina delivers. Set in the same universe as the iconic franchise, this spin-off follows Eve Macarro, a deadly dancer trained by the assassin syndicate Ruska Roma. Fueled by vengeance after her father’s murder, she takes on an army of killers in a stylish, high-body-count rampage. Expect slick choreography, big stunts, and yes — Keanu Reeves makes an appearance. Because you can never have too much Wick.
Book here.
M3GAN 2.0
View this post on Instagram
You might also like
Cast: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez
Creating a hyper-intelligent killer doll once clearly wasn’t enough, M3GAN 2.0 takes the chaos up a notch. Set two years after the original AI companion went rogue, the sequel picks up in a world where M3GAN’s tech has survived and fallen into the wrong hands. This time, the threat isn’t just domestic. The software is being weaponised, with military-grade consequences. Expect
Book here.
Images: Socials