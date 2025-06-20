The Summer Scramble serves up 18 holes, cold hops, and hot competition — all inside Dubai’s ultimate urban golf venue

If you thought golf was on hold for the summer, think again. Golf Digest Middle East has teamed up with Five Iron Golf Dubai to launch the Summer Scramble — a weekly indoor golf tournament designed to keep your game sharp and your social calendar buzzing.

Running every Thursday night throughout July, the Summer Scramble is all about good vibes, friendly competition, and an A/C-blessed escape from the brutal summer heat. Whether you’re a scratch golfer or just know how to hold a club, this is your chance to swing in style — without needing to slap on any sunscreen.

Hosted at the vibrant Five Iron Golf in The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, the tournament pairs players into two-person scramble teams and throws them onto a different virtual championship course each week. Expect three hours of sim time, access to state-of-the-art TrackMan simulators, and an unbeatable combo of bites and bevs: a sharing platter and a bucket of six hops per player (21+ only).

As for prizes? Weekly winners score brag-worthy goodies, and the top team across the series will walk away with the coveted Summer Scramble Grand Prize.

The details:

Location: Five Iron Golf, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

Times: Every Thursday in July, 7pm–10pm



Cost: Dhs375 per person | Dhs350 (EGF Members) | Dhs325 (Under 21s) – includes sim time, food, drinks & prizes

Spots are limited, so get your team together and hit it where the A/C blows and click here to register