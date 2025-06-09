For that guilt-free girly catch-up…

Ahh, the good old Dubai ladies’ night. We’re not short of them here. Whilst there are so many amazing ladies’ night deals to choose from, if you’re nearing the end of the month and those purse strings are pulling tighter, it’s always handy to know where in Dubai offers free drinks for their ladies’ nights.

Here are the ladies’ nights in Dubai that offer free drinks…

Monday

The Stables

Mingle Monday at Stables is a great excuse to head to the pub as ladies enjoy unlimited free drinks from 8pm until 2am. There’s also live music and a DJ after too if you want a bit of a dance…

The Stables, Sheikh Zayed Road, Mondays, 8pm to 2am, @thestablesdubai

Tuesday

Bla Bla Dubai

The deal: Step into The Tent, Bla Bla’s vibrant nightclub, where the party never stops. On Tuesday, La Santa Latin Night means free entry and two free drinks for an hour from 11pm to 12am for ladies.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, Tues, 11pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 584 4111, @blabladubai

Lock Stock & Barrel, Business Bay and JBR

The deal: Thirsty Tuesdays at LSB is the place to be. This OG ladies’ night in Business Bay offers ladies four hours of unlimited drinks for free, so the girls can drink to their heart’s content from 8pm to 12am. Get your party vibes on and dance the night away.

Lock Stock & Barrel, Grand Millenium Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, Tuesday, 8pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 873 3399. lsb-dubai.com

UBK

The fun little JLT hotspot has 2 complimentary house drinks for ladies on Tuesdays and 25 per cent off the menu. The deal is from 6pm to 12am and there’s also live music too to keep you entertained.

UBK, Cluster A, JLT, Tuesdays, 6pm to 12am, @ubkdubai

Wednesday

Long’s Bar

Gather the girls and head to Long’s Bar for That Girl Wednesday, because you are ‘that girl’. Just show up and ladies’ drinks are on the house for two full hours so if you’re looking for effortless fun, you’ve just found your vibe! No spend, no pressure, just pure girls’ night magic from 8pm to 10pm, with a live duo band to keep the energy high…

Long’s Bar, Towers Rotana, Sheikh Zayed Road, every Wednesday, ladies drink for free, 8pm to 10pm Tel: 04 31 222 31 @longsdubai

Lucky Voice

Head to the karaoke and cocktail bar for ladies night and get unlimited drinks for free from 8pm to 12am. This place is always a vibe, no matter what day of the week it is…

Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Wednesdays, 8pm to 12am, @luckyvoicedubai

The Huddle

Head down to this sports bar and grill restaurant where on Mondays, you get three free drinks from a selected menu and 30 per cent off on food from 8pm to 12am.

The Huddle, Citymax Hotel, Al Barsha, Dubai, Wednesday, 8pm to 12am, Tel:(0)50 100 7046, @thehuddleuae

Loca

Margaritas and Mexican food are our kinds of Wednesday combo. On the day, ladies get free margaritas and house wines from 6pm to 11pm at Loca. There’s a choice of five flavours, all served either frozen or on ice.

Loca, Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Wed, 6pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 346 1111, locauae.com

Moe’s on 5th

Moe’s offers ladies four free drinks every Wednesday from the ladies’ night menu. Go for the free drinks… stay for the music and good vibes.

Moe’s on The 5th, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre, Dubai, Wed, from 6pm, Tel: (0)4 333 3055, @moesonthe5th

The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill JBR

This popular oyster bar and grill hosts an aptly named ‘Clam Jam’ deal every Wednesday from 8pm to midnight. There’s free-flowing wine from a choice of red, white and rosé for all the ladies seated (or standing) at the bar.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, Dubai Wed, 8pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 457 6719, themaine.ae

Thursday

Canary Club

Canary Club in JLT is a know spot for their ladies’ nights, it’s first come first served but ladies at the bar can get free flowing wine and signature cocktail Frederica from 7pm to 1am, that’s such an amazing deal…

Canary Club, JLT, Thurdays, 7pm to 1am, @canaryclubdxb

High So

Let’s misbehave. Thursdays are made for ladies’ nights at High So and you’ll enjoy 3 free drinks and 30 per cent off food from 7pm to midnight.

There’s live music by Brio and a resident DJ Marz spinning all night, you already know it’s going to be iconic…

High So, Citymax Hotel Al Barsha at The Mall, Al Barsha, Thursdays, 7pm to 12am. Tel:+971 50 100 7046 @highsoalbarsha

Lock, Stock and Barrel

LSB Business Bay also celebrate the gals on Thursdays too so prepare for girls, giggles and good vibes. Round up your crew and hit up LSB Business Bay for unlimited free-flowing drinks from 8pm to 11pm

Lock Stock & Barrel, Grand Millenium Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, Thursday, 8pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 873 3399. lsb-dubai.com

Rare

The deal: This cool steakhouse in City Walk’s new licensed district, C2, offers free-flowing house wine at the bar for ladies every Thursday from 8pm until midnight.

Rare, C2, City Walk, Dubai, Thursday, 8pm to 12am, Tel:(0)4 287 4604. @theraredxb

Soirée – The Opus by Omniya

This beautiful Manhattan-style parlour is the place to be on a Thursday night. Gals get 3 free drinks and 50 per cent off the menu. Don’t be shy and ask the sommeliers for advice on the best flavour combinations.

Soirée Wine Bar, Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, Dubai, Wed, 7pm, Tel: (0)55 413 6648, @soiree.dxb

The Maine Studio City and Business Bay

The Maine Land Brasserie and The Maine Street Eatery both are celebrating the ladies on Thursdays from 8pm to 12am. Head to either branch in Studio City or Business Bay and enjoy free flowing wine at the bar… yum.

The Maine Land Brasserie, Business Bay and The Maine Street Eatery, Studio City, Dubai Wed, 8pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 457 6719, themaine.ae

Friday

The Stables

Along with their deal on Monday, The Stables are coming through for the girls on Fridays too with three free cocktails from 8pm to 2am.

The Stables, Sheikh Zayed Road, Mondays, 8pm to 2am, @thestablesdubai

Saturday

Crown and Lion

The Crown and Lion English bar are giving unlimited drinks to ladies for both Saturday and Sunday, all day, as long as you tag them on Instagram. Sounds like a deal to us…

Crown and Lion, Ibis Hotel One Central, Sat and Sun all day Tel: 04 370 6598 or 050 900 5215 @crownandliondubai