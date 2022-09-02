We love a ladies’ night, from beachside bubbles, discounted dinners and free-flowing drinks…

The three-free-drinks-every-Tuesday formula of ladies’ night in Dubai is officially over. In its place are bottomless beverage offers, discounted deals on dining and a whole host of interactive opportunities.

We’ve rounded up brilliant ladies’ night deals for every night of the week. Some are brand new, others are classics for a reason.

Ladies, you’re welcome.

MONDAY

Americano

What’s the deal: Speak-easy inspired bar, Americano, has ladies’ nights on Mondays and Wednesdays. You’ll get three complimentary beverages when you order an item from the main menu. It runs from 7pm to 11pm on Mondays and 6pm to 11pm on Wednesdays.

Americano, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 584 6475. facebook.com/Americano-Dubai

Akira Back

What’s the deal: Slick Japanese restaurant Akira Back offers up unlimited drinks and sharing platters at its sleek Japanese cuisine, priced at Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs399 for guys. Guests can sit indoors or on the terrace. You also will get Dhs50 off when you sit in the lounge only.

Akira Back, W Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. @akirabackdubai

Argentina Grill

What’s the deal: With a complimentary Prosecco on arrival, Argentina Grill knows the way to our hearts. They offer free flow drinks for Dhs129 and along with this you get 25 per cent off on authentic Argentinian food.

Argentina Grill, The Pointe Palm Jumeirah or La Mer, Mon. @argentinagrill_dubai

Ce La Vi

What’s the deal: With the perfect view of the Burj Khalifa, not only is Ce La Vi the ultimate place for your instagram feed, with its famous swing. On Mondays they are offering Dhs150 for select cocktails and wines.

Ce La Vi, Level 54, Address View Hotel, Mon 10pm to 3am, Tel: (0)4 582 6111, @celavidubai

Level 43

What’s the deal: Perfect for the after-work crowd, Geisha Nights runs every Monday and Tuesday from 9pm until 12am with unlimited sparkling, white and red wine, plus a sushi platter for Dhs149.

Level 43, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, Mon 9pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 316 9888. level43lounge.com

McGettigan’s JLT

What’s the deal: This popular Irish pub is about the girls and the guys on Mondays and Thursdays with their ‘McGett Together’ deal. From 6pm to 10pm, ladies and gents can sip on three complimentary beverages when they purchase a Dhs50 food voucher.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 6pm to 10pm Mon and Thu. Tel: (04) 378 0800. mcgettigans.com/jlt

McGettigan’s DWTC

What’s the deal: This popular Irish pub is about the girls and the guys on Mondays with their ‘McGett Together’ deal. From 6pm to 10pm, ladies and gents can sip on three complimentary beverages when they purchase a Dhs50 food voucher. The same deal runs on Wednesdays, too.

McGettigan’s DWTC, Convention Tower, Dubai World Trade Centre, Mon 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 4262 0407. @mcgettigansdwtc

Miss Tess

What’s the deal: Pay a visit to fun Asian venue for Shibuya nights at Miss Tess, enjoy unlimited drinks and food platters for Dhs148.

Lucky Cat, Miss Tess, Taj Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Mon 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (050) 498 8505. misstessdubai.com

Miss Lily’s

What’s the deal: Get your girls together for Miss Lily’s Pum Pum Party every Monday, where you get to choose five bites from a set menu along with three drinks from their designated cocktail menu for Dhs150. There’ll also be some cool tunes from DJ Crown Prince to get the party going.

Miss Lily’s, Sheikh Zayed Road, 5th Floor, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai, Mon 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 356 2900. facebook.com/misslilysdxb

Puerto 99

What’s the deal: This cool Mexican restaurant on Bluewaters Island serves up free flow of margaritas, cosmos and vodka, as well as items from their menu for Dhs175. Gents are not forgotten, they can have three drinks of either margaritas or vodka for Dhs230.

Puerto 99, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Mon 10pm to midnight. puerto99.ae

Toro Toro

What’s the deal: One of the city’s most popular Monday ladies’ nights, Dulce Maria serves up unlimited bubbles and one dish for Dhs125 at Toro Toro. Alternatively, opt for a set menu with three complimentary drinks for Dhs175.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Mon 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 317 6000. torotoro-dubai.com

TUESDAY

1 OAK

What’s the deal: Whats On-award winners 1 Oak. Ladies’ night runs various days of the week. On Sunday and Tuesday, ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks and a set menu, between 11pm and 12.30am for Dhs150.

1 OAK, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sun and Tue 11pm to 12.30am. Tel: (052) 881 8888. 1oak-dubai.com

AER

What’s the deal: Head down to nightlife spot AER every Tuesday where you’ll receive three complimentary drinks and 30 per cent off the food bill. There will be entertainment and live DJs.

AER, Emirates Financial Tower, DIFC, Tue 9pm to midnight. Tel: (0)54 994 0438. @aerdxb

Asia Asia

What’s the deal: Every Tuesday, this popular Marina ladies’ night gives all girls three drinks from 6pm to 1am, and a three-course set menu with three drinks for Dhs225. The drinks menu includes cocktails, wine, spirits and beer.

Asia Asia, 6th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue 6pm to 1am. Tel:(04) 276 5900. asia-asia.com

Atelier M

What’s the deal: At the top of Pier 7, this is usually the last stop on the Tuesday ladies’ night circuit. Enjoy a three-course set menu and three drinks for Dhs159. The same deal also runs on Saturdays. If you book your table in advance, you get an additional two free drinks.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue and Sat, 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 52 124 3113. atelierm.ae

Azure Beach

What’s the deal: This is technically a ladies’ day, not night, but if you’ve managed to snag a long weekend, check out Azure Beach’s ladies’ days on Tuesdays and Wednesdays where ladies will get complimentary access to the pool when you spend Dhs200 on five drinks vouchers.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Dubai, Tue and Wed 10am to 8pm. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Baby Q

What’s the deal: Head to popular Media City spot Baby Q on Tuesdays and Thusdays where ladies can enjoy unlimited free flow from 7pm to 12am.

Baby Q, Media One Tower, Media City, Dubai, Tue and Sun 7pm to 12pm. Tel: (0)58 592 9508. babyqdubai.com

Cargo

What’s the deal: Pier 7 is a no brainer when it comes to ladies’ nights as there’s drinks offers to avail in pretty much every bar there. On Tuesdays from 8pm, Cargo offers ladies three complimentary beverages.

Cargo, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue, 8pm. Tel: (04) 361 8129. facebook.com/CargoDubai

Casa De Tapas

What’s the deal: The ladies’ night at Casa de Tapas serves free-flowing sangria for three hours, priced at Dhs75, every Tuesday from 7pm. There’s an authentic Spanish tapas bar feel, and great views out to the creek.

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Tue, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 416 1800. dubaigolf.com

February 30

What’s the deal: On offer every Tuesday, ladies can enjoy three hours of free flowing drinks including wine, spirits and cocktails for Dhs199. The night runs from 8pm to 11pm.

February 30, West Beach Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 244 7200. february30dubai.com

folly

What’s the deal: On offer every Tuesday on the Rooftop at Folly, . When ladies spend Dhs250 on food they receive three complimentary drinks. The deal runs every Tuesday from 7pm until 11am, and is served up to a soundtrack of retro hits sure to get your toes tapping.

folly by Nick and Scott, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Tue, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Grapeskin What’s the deal: Three glasses of selected house wine and a cheeseboard for Dhs100. Grapeskin, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai, Tue 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. marriott.com H Bar What’s the deal: Dig into drinks and nibbles at H Dubai. The offer includes three drinks and 30 per cent off of food for only Dhs99. H Dubai, H Hotel Dubai, 1 Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre, Trade Centre 1, Dubai, Tue 7pm to midnight. Tel: (0)501 8620. hhoteldubai.com

Karma Kafe

What’s the deal: Karma Kafe’s ladies’ night includes a three-course set menu and three selected beverages for Dhs175.

Karma Kafé, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Tue, 6pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 423 8306. karma-kafe.com

Lock Stock & Barrel (Business Bay only)

What’s the deal: Tipsy Tuesdays ladies can enjoy three free drinks at all of the LSB branches from 6pm to 1am.

Grand Millenium Business Bay, Barsha Heights and Rixos Premium, JBR, Tue 6pm tp 1am. Tel: (058) 836 2891 (JBR) or (04) 514 9195 (Barsha Heights). lsb-dubai.com

Lucky Voice

What’s the deal: Girls receive five complimentary selected drinks, 50 per cent off dining between 5pm to 10pm, and a complimentary karaoke session. This bar is the home of all things karaoke so do your thing.

Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Tues 5pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 5146687. luckyvoice.ae

Mama Zonia

What’s the deal: Jungle-inspired Mama Zonia’s ladies’ night needs to be on your Pier 7 circuit. When you have a two-course meal for Dhs155 or a three-course meal for Dhs169, you’ll get three complimentary beverages only when dining.

Mama Zonia, Level 2, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue 6pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 240 4747. Facebook.com/Mamazoniadxb

Observatory Bar & Grill

What’s the deal: Observatory offers three hours of free-flowing beverages and a snack for Dhs125. Best of all, it takes place on the 52nd floor, with panoramic views of Dubai Marina.

Observatory Bar & Grill, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Tue 7pm to 10pm. marriottharbourdubaidining.com

Penthouse

What’s the deal: The Penthouse Dubai on the 16th floor of FIVE on The Palm is a lively adults-only rooftop day club and evening lounge offering spectacular views of the stunning Dubai skyline. On ladies’ night, girls can enjoy three complimentary beverages and a three-course meal for Dhs150.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Tue, 8m to 12pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. facebook.com/ThePenthouseDubai

Palm Bay

What’s the deal: This Caribbean-inspired Palm Jumeirah bar has a stellar deal on Tuesday nights, with free-flowing drinks for the girls. The offer includes house wines and spirits, all for just Dhs100. It runs from 7pm until midnight.

Palm Bay, Clube Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue, 7pm to 12pm, Tel: (0)4 554 2665. palmbaydxb.com

S Bar

What’s the deal: Head to the 71st floor of SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences and visit S Bar. Enjoy great views over Dubai alongside great deals, plus a lively atmosphere, thanks to the DJ. The Dhs99 deal includes three drinks, from house beverages to cocktails and 25 per cent off of dishes.

S Bar, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai, Tue 8pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. @sbardubai

Seven Sisters

What’s the deal: Seven Sisters, the urban canal-side bar gives has two sittings for ladies’ night on a Tuesday: 7pm to 10pm (Dhs100) or 10pm to 1am (Dhs120). Both sittings include selected Mediterranean dishes and an open bar for three hours.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, Tue 7pm. Tel: (0)56 775 4777. @sevensistersdubai

Soho Garden Palm

What’s the deal: Four drinks on the house from a selection of three cocktails including Soho-politan, Palm Bees and The Garden, house spirits, and white or red grape, and a food platter which includes crispy prawns lollipop with sweet and sour salad, fish tempura, crispy chicken spring rolls, sushi rolls with fresh salmon, and sushi rolls with spicy crab stick, all for Dhs100.

Soho Garden Palm, Nakheel Mall rooftop, Tue from 8pm. Tel: (0)54 233 5555. sohogardendxb.com

STK JBR

What’s the deal: Sleek JBR steakhouse STK has a great ladies’ night deal. There’s a set menu for the girls at Dhs200 for two courses or the three courses for Dhs240, and both are inclusive of unlimited drinks.

Just Fine Cuts, STK JBR, Rixos Premium, JBR, Tue 7pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 323 0061. facebook.com/STKDUBAIJBR

The Scene

What’s the deal: The Scene’s ladies’ night is well known for being part of the Pier 7 circuit (four other restaurants in the tower also have Tuesday ladies’ nights). Ladies can take advantage of a two course set menu for Dh165, which includes three drinks from a selection of wines, spirits and cocktails, or five drinks and dinner for Dhs185.

Pier 7 Level Four, Dubai Marina, Tue from 6pm. Tel: (04) 422 2328. thescenedubai.com

Ting Irie

What’s the deal: Head to this Jamaican haven when the sun goes down for some reggae tunes, and unlimited selected drinks and two course set menu for Dhs145 (like their famous jerk chicken, mmmm).

Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, entrance from Souk Al Manzil, Tue from 7pm. Tel: (04) 557 5601. tingirie.com

Torno Subito

What’s the deal: Enjoy a three-course set menu with traditional Italian dishes and three hours of unlimited selected beverages. Dishes include burrata, pizza marinara, cacao e pepe, risotto paella and more. It’s Dhs199 for ladies and the guys can join for Dhs299.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue, 6.30pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Twenty Three

What’s the deal: Cool bar Twenty Three offers unlimited beverages for Dhs150 from 8pm to 11pm or 11pm to 2am on Tuesdays. Make sure to bag a seat on the terrace, it’s so pretty. They also offer three house drinks for only Dhs99 and five house drinks for only Dhs159

Twenty Three, Grand Plaza Movenpick, Dubai Media City, Tuesday’s, 8pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 525 7723. facebook.com/ttdxb

Treehouse





What’s the deal: There’s a brilliant ladies’ night at Treehouse on Tuesdays. For Dhs 149 you can choose between seven drinks or seven dishes.



Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Tuesdays. Tel: (052) 777 6953. facebook.com/Treehousedxb

Vault

What’s the deal: Walk through the golden entrance of JW Marriott Marquis’ nightclub Vault, ladies can enjoy buy one get one free on drinks from 5pm to midnight.

JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Tue 5pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 414 3000. facebook.com/TheVaultDubai

Warehouse

What’s the deal: First you’re welcomed with two complimentary drinks. Next choose from the beverages available on the happy hour menu along with 50 per cent off on the ladies night special menu.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road, Dubai, Tue and Thu from 7.30pm. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. warehouse-dubai.com

WEDNESDAY

Americano

What’s the deal: Speak-easy inspired bar, Americano, has ladies’ nights on Mondays and Wednesdays. You’ll get three complimentary beverages when you order an item from the main menu. It runs from 7pm to 11pm on Mondays and 6pm to 11pm on Wednesdays.

Americano, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 584 6475. facebook.com/Americano-Dubai

Antika

What’s the deal: Levantine lounge Antika in DIFC offers unlimited drinks for ladies with unlimited house beverages and two selected food platters for Dhs150.

Antika , Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, Wed 8pm to 12am. Tel: (0)50 735 9177. @antikabardubai

Azure Beach

What’s the deal: This is technically a ladies’ day, not night, but if you’ve managed to snag a long weekend, check out Azure Beach’s ladies’ days on Tuesdays and Wednesdays where ladies will get complimentary access to the pool when you spend Dhs200 on five drinks vouchers.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Dubai, Tue and Wed 10am to 8pm. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Bar Du Port

What’s the deal: New boho-chic venue, Bar Du Port offers ladies two hours of unlimited drinks and two starters for Dhs200. A DJ and live music keep the night popping, and it gets seriously busy.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Wed from 8pm. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Black – Soho Garden

What’s the deal: Dubai’s largest indoor club has not one but two ladies nights. With immaculate vibes from live DJs playing hip hop and afro beats, enjoy unlimited drinks for Dhs120.

Black, Soho Garden, Racecourse Grand Stand, Meydan Wed and Sat from 10 pm to 2am, Tel: (0)52 388 8849, @blackclubdubai

Dialogue

What’s the deal: Dialogue’s ladies’ night offering includes unlimited drinks for Dhs99. DJ Pierre will be on the decks spinning commercial, house and Bollywood mixes.

Dialogue Dubai, Majestic Hotel, Bur Dubai Wed, 6pm. Tel: (0)4 259 6036. @dialoguedubai

Distillery

What’s the deal: Distillery is a great addition to Downtown Dubai’s bar scene, with a cool speakeasy-style vibe. You’ll find it in Souk Manzil, Downtown and on Wednesdays from 8pm, girls can enjoy three drinks and one starter for only Dhs120 The drinks include Gordons Pink, Magners Rose, Pink as Flamingos Pinot Grigio Rose and Valdo Floral Rose.

Souk Manzil, Manzil Downtown, Dubai, Wed 8pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 329 8899. distillerydubai.com

El Chapo’s Tacos

What’s the deal: El Chapo’s Tacos can be found in Studio One Hotel in Studio City where it delivers some top notch Mexican bites. Wednesdays are for the ‘mamasitas’, who can enjoy two hours of unlimited drinks and tapas for Dhs179.

El Chapo’s Tacos, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Wed 6pm. Tel: (04) 514 5411. elchapostacos.xyz

Fogo de Chão

What’s the deal: Ladies enjoy three hours of Brazilian restaurant Fogo de Chão’s meat cuts with Brazilian side dishes and free flowing wine for Dhs199, or upgrade to the premium package for Dhs249.

Fogo de Chão, Central Park Towers, DIFC, Wed 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 343 8867. fogodechao.com

folly

What’s the deal: Check out the sunset at Rooftop at Folly, where ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks and a three-course menu for Dhs275. The deal runs every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7pm until 11pm, and is served up to a soundtrack of retro hits sure to get your toes tapping.

folly by Nick and Scott, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Tue and Wed 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Hudson Tavern

What’s the deal: Speakeasy bar Hudson Tavern’s Coyote Ugly-themed ladies night invites the gents too. It includes a three-course sharing-style menu with dishes such as baby gem bites with quinoa avocado salad and the Hudson sliders. Ladies can enjoy three courses and four drinks for Dhs139, and gents can tuck into two courses and two drinks for Dhs149.

Hudson Tavern, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)487 1111. @hudsontaverndubai

Lah Lah

What’s the deal: Popular pan-Asian eatery Lah Lah offers the ladies a three-course dinner of delicious Asian cuisine and three glasses of house wine for Dhs160. Bag a seat out on the terrace for lovely alfresco dining.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Wednesdays, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs160. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

Le Petit Belge

What’s the deal: Modern Belgian spot Le Petit Belge offers a great deal for ladies on Wednesdays. Ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks as well as 50 per cent off on food.

Pullman JLT, Cluster T, Jumeirah Lakes Towers Wed from 4pm. Tel: (04) 569 3329. lepetitbelge.com

Leonardo

What’s the deal: If you fancy some Italian cuisine, Leonardo has a Wednesday ladies night that ticks the boxes. They offer free flowing cocktails and wine for Dhs125. Ladies can also enjoy 20 per cent discount on food.

Leonardo, Hotel Stella Di Mare, Al Mattla’ee Street, Dubai, Wed 7pm. Tel: (04) 563 5555. leonardodubai.com

Luna Sky Bar

What’s the deal: Step out onto the rooftop lounge, Luna Sky Bar, every Wednesday and enjoy free sparkling drinks and sushi.

Luna Sky Bar, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Wed 7pm to 10pm, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4506 0300. lunadubai.com

Maya

What’s the deal: On Wednesdays from 7pm to 11pm senoritas can enjoy three drinks and two dishes from their special menu at Maya for just Dhs120.

Maya Kitchen and Bar, Le Royal Meredien Beach Resort and Spa, Dubai Marina, Wed 7pm to 11pm, Dhs120. Tel (0)4. 316 5550, maya-dubai.com

Maiden Shanghai

What’s the deal: Maiden Shanghai at FIVE Palm Jumeirah is popular for its Crazy Rich Ladies Night which kicks off every Wednesday from 7pm. Ladies can enjoy a three-course meal of gourmet Chinese dishes for Dhs200 along with three complimentary beverages. The guys can do the same for Dhs300. For three course meal and unlimited house drinks for ladies and gents its Dhs450, while unlimited sparkling will cost Dhs500.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed from 7pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah

What’s the deal: This McGettigan’s is found by the waterways at Souk Madinat Jumeirah and, on Wednesdays, ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks when you purchase a Dhs50 food voucher. This can be upgraded from 7pm to 10pm for a bottomless wine and cheese option for Dhs 199 (sparkling is also available for and extra Dhs50.)

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays 6pm to 9pm, Dhs50. Tel: (0)4 447 0219. mcgettigans.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

What’s the deal: Rock up to cool new bar and restaurant Mezzanine on a Wednesday between 6pm and 12am to enjoy three complimentary drinks with a main course. There’s also live music and a DJ to get you in the mood.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 6pm to midnight. @mezzaninedubai

Mr Miyagi’s

What’s the deal: This Media City Asian street food restaurant has a ladies’ night happening on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5pm. It’s Dhs179 for two hours of unlimited drinks. Guys can get in on the action for Dhs199 on Wednesdays.

Level 9, Media One Hotel, Wed 5pm. Tel:(04) 420 7489. mrmiyagisdubai.com

Nara Pan Asian

What’s the deal: This popular restaurant and party spot has ladies’ nights on Wednesdays from 6pm to 11pm. On Tuesdays ladies who order a main course will get 50 per cent off and four complimentary drinks.

Nara Pan Asian, next to Movenpick Hotel, Cluster A, JLT, Wed 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 421 1356. naradxb.com

Oeno

What’s the deal: For Dhs90, ladies will receive unlimited wines and sparkling from 8pm to 11pm, plus a cheese and charcuterie platter. Oeno is based at The Westin in Dubai Marina which is a great meet-in-the-middle spot for all the girls to get to.

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Wed 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7139. westinminaseyahi.com

Paros

What’s the deal: Taking place at gorgeous outdoor bar, Paros, every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm, enjoy free-flowing house wine, spirits, and cocktails, for Dhs125. Ladies also get 30 per cent off of food.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Wed from 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. parosdubai.com

Publique

What’s the deal: Ladies can enjoy three drinks from 6pm at this Alpine-inspired spot when they spend Dhs50 on food.

Souk Madinat, Madinat Jumeirah, Wed 6pm. Tel: (04) 430 8550. publique.ae

Pure Sky Lounge

What’s the deal: One of the city’s most stylish rooftop bars offers a great deal for ladies every Wednesday. Ladies will be able to sip on unlimited cocktails and a platter of bites priced for Dhs129 per gal.

Hilton Dubai The Walk, Wed 9pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 374 7888. linktr.ee/PureSkyLounge

Sho Cho

What’s the deal: Dhs155 for unlimited drinks including sparkling and cocktails, and a set menu.

Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa, Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 5pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 346 1111. sho-cho.com

SoBe

What’s the deal: Trendy rooftop bar, SoBe offers four selected beverages for Dhs120 plus 30 per cent off food. Take in the stunning 360 degree skyline views with a refreshing beverage in hand.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Wed 7pm to midnight . Tel: (04) 245 5555. wdubaithepalm.com

Soul Street

What’s the deal: Chica Chica Ladies Night is the mid-week ladies’ night taking Jumeirah Village Circle by storm. Taking place in Soul Street, the night offers five drinks and tapas dishes for Dhs150.

Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Wed 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

The 44

What’s the deal: Although it may look like a gentleman’s club, The 44 has plenty to keep the girls entertained, too. There’s a Wednesday ladies’ night, offering unlimited house drinks and appetisers for Dhs100 between 7pm and 11pm.

The 44, The Hilton, Al Habtoor City, Wed 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (054) 5811 758. the44dubai.com

The Cheeky Camel

What’s the deal: The Cheeky Camel, a venue with 1970s inspired interiors and a menu as vibrant as its decor, has ladies’ night on Wednesdays or ‘hump day’ as The Cheeky Camel refers to it. From 7pm to 10pm ladies will get two tasty dishes and a choice of three cocktails, wine or spirits for just Dhs100.

The Cheeky Camel, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb

The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill and The Maine Street Eatery

What’s the deal: This popular oyster bar and grill hosts the aptly named ‘Clam Jam’ every Wednesday from 8pm to midnight. There’s free-flowing wine from a choice of red, white and rosé for all the ladies seated (or standing) at the bar. Best of all: it’s free, but it on a first come, first served basis. The ladies’ night is exclusively at The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill in JBR.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, Dubai, Wed 8pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 457 6719. themaine.ae

Weslodge Saloon

What’s the deal: With panoramic views of the Downtown skyline, a fun menu of Canadian and North American dishes and a commercial soundtrack to get you in the weekend mood, ladies’ night kicks off every Wednesday at Weslodge. Ladies receive two drinks when you arrive, order food with 30 per cent off, plus another two drinks after ordering mains.

Floor 68, JW Marriott Marquise, Business Bay, Wed, 5.30pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 350 9288. weslodge.ae

Qwerty

What’s the deal: It’s already popular among Media City dwellers, and Qwerty now has your Wednesday after-work drinks sorted, with three drinks including beers, wines and spirits for Dhs87 or three drinks including wines and spirits for Dhs77. Plus, with both offers you can get 50 per cent off food.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Wed 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Virgin Izakaya

What’s the deal: Surrounding a traditional robata grill, ladies can enjoy a special option of five Japanese dishes or five signature drinks for Dhs150. On Wednesdays until October 5 2022.

Virgin Izakaya, The Wharf, Blue Waters, Wed 6pm to midnight, Tel: (0)4 589 8689, @virgin.izakaya.dubai

THURSDAY

B018 – Tropical Hangout

What’s the deal: Imported from the underground club scene in Beirut, B018 offers a Tropical Hangout night where ladies can drink wine and spirits to their hearts content for free from 10pm to 1am.

B018, Media One Tower, Media City, Wed 10pm to 1am, Tel (0)50 423 0018, @b018.dxb

Couqley

What’s the deal: This Cosy JLT bistro serves up free-flowing wine and selected cocktails for three hours between 6pm and 11pm on Thursdays when you purchase a main course for Dhs109. There are also special prices on starters and desserts.

Couqley, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, Thu, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 514 9339. couqley.ae/offers

Hi Five

What’s the deal: Ladies’ night happens on Thursdays at Hi Five. Enjoy a free night out, with free entrance and drinks from 10pm.

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, Dubai,, Thu 10pm. Tel: (05) 5537 7714. hifivedxb.com

La Carnita

What’s the deal: La Carnita does ladies’ nights on Thursdays where you can enjoy a choice of four bits accompanied by three drinks. You can choose between a margarita, daiquiri and house wine for Dhs125.

La Carnita, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Thu from 7pm. Tel: (04) 425 4030. lacarnita.ae

Luchador

What’s the deal: Mamacita ladies’ night lets senoritas go loco with three house beverages and a taco platter for Dhs99.

Luchador, Aloft Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, Dubai, Thu 7pm. Tel: (04) 247 5555. luchadordubai.com

Nonya What’s the deal: Head down to this Pan-Asian restaurant and enjoy free flowing drinks for only Dhs158, also enjoy 50 per cent off on food. Gents pay Dhs249 for unlimited beverages. Nonya, Taj, Jumeriah Lake Towers, Thurs from 8pm to midnight, Tel (0)4 574 1144, @nonyadubai Nova Restaurant and Lounge What’s the deal: Dinner-and-a-show spot Nova gives ladies sushi, oysters and unlimited drinks for Dhs120. There’s also live music and DJs. Nova, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thu 8pm to 11pm, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 578 4444. @novadxb Taikun What’s the deal: You’ll get three courses of food and wine, and spirits and two choices of blended cocktails at Taikun on Thursdays. Prices start from Dhs250, depending where you are sitting. Make sure to stick around for their legendary shows which start from 9.30pm. Taikun, Vida Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Thu 8pm. Tel: (0)5 0307 0941. taikundubai.com Warehouse What’s the deal: Two free drinks, 50 per cent off food and a special price for drinks. Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road, Dubai, Tue and Thu. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. warehouse-dubai.com

FRIDAY

Andreea’s

What’s the deal: Andreeas Beach Club offers sunbeds, light bites and free-flowing drinks from 1pm to 7pm on Fridays and Sundays all for Dhs135. The DJ will be spinning tunes and the good vibes will be rolling.

Andreea’s Beach Club, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fri and Sun from 1pm to 7pm. Tel: (058) 693 5778. Facebook.com/Andreeas.dubai

Babiole

What’s the deal: Upscale Mediterranean restaurant Babiole in the Hilton Al Habtoor City has the perfect Friday offering for if you want to kick off that weekend feeling. For Dhs225 you can enjoy a 3-course dinner and free-flowing house drinks.

Babiole, Level 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City, Mon 8pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 437 0077. babioledubai.com

Bleu Blanc

What’s better than a ladies’ night on a Friday? A ladies’ night on multiple nights of the week, that’s what. You’ll find just that at gorgeous French restaurant Bleu Blanc. On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Friday, you and your girls will get two complimentary beverages and 30 per cent off the a la carte menu. Bleu Blanc, St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Wed, Thurs and Fri 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 512 5533. bleublanc-dubai.com

Bounty Beets

What’s the deal: Cute restaurant Bounty Beets offers unlimited bites and five drinks for Dhs129, or a main course and dessert with five drinks for Dhs149. Wednesdays at the Le Merdien Dubai branch and on Fridays at the Le Meridien Mia Seyahi branch.

Up-Beet, Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tue and Fri 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7333. facebook.com/bountybeets

Hi Five

What’s the deal: On Tuesday, Thursday and Friday it’s Dhs99 for three hours of unlimited drinks and one dish from a selected menu from 5pm.

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, Dubai, Fri 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (055) 537 7714. hifivedxb.com

Qube Sports Bar What’s the deal: This sports bar is welcoming ladies on a Friday night. The package includes three house beverage drinks and one bar snack for Dhs89. Qube Sports Bar, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Dubai, Fri 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 381 3111. themeydanhotel.com

SATURDAY

Make the most of the weekend…

While Saturdays are now synonymous with brunch, there are still great ladies’ nights deals in Dubai. So whether you get excited by the words unlimited or free-flowing, here are the best Saturday ladies night deals in Dubai.

Atelier M

What’s the deal: Enjoy a three-course set menu and three drinks for Dhs159. The same deal also runs on Tuesdays. Book in advance for two extra drinks.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 450 7766. atelierm.ae

Lucky Voice

What’s the deal: Need to unleash your inner popstar? This karaoke hotspot runs a second ladies’ night on a Saturday, giving all the girls four complimentary beverages from a selection of sparkling, spirit mixers, house grape and cocktails, plus 25 per cent off food.

Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Sat 8pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 5146687. luckyvoice.ae

Sama Lounge

What’s the deal: It’s Dhs99 for five glasses of wine or cocktails, plus you can get 30 per cent off of the food menu.

Same Lounge, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach, Bahar 7, Dubai, Sat 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)50 189 6214. samaloungedubai.com

Studio Al Khaleej

What’s the deal: This Arabic nightclub offers free free drinks from 8pm to 1am every night of the week to all ladies. So you can sip through your drinks while watching Arabic entertainment, from belly dancing to live music. Studio Al Khaleej, Capitol Hotel, Al Mina Road, Dubai, daily 8pm to 1am. Tel: (0)56 416 8977. capitol-hotel.com

V Lounge What’s the deal: Every Saturday, ladies can enjoy a three course meal and unlimited drinks for Dhs155. The bar is located 30 floors above Sheikh Zayed Road and has views of Dubai’s canal. V Lounge, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Sat 9pm to 1am. alhabtoorcity.com

SUNDAY

1 OAK

What’s the deal: Whats On-award winners 1 Oak. Ladies’ night runs various days of the week. On Sunday and Tuesday, ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks and a set menu, between 11pm and 12.30am for Dhs150.

1 OAK, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sun and Tue 11pm to 12.30am. Tel: (052) 881 8888. 1oak-dubai.com