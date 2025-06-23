Dubai’s ready when you are

Looking for things to do in Dubai this week? From a fun pizza-making night to a new Titanic VR experience, teeing off with mates and much more…here’s the best of what’s on offer.

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week:

Monday, June 23

Tee off

Been meaning to take a swing at Topgolf Dubai? The summer is the time to do it. You can enjoy gameplay for an hour in the air-conditioned bays, complete with ice cream cones for just Dhs99. The deal is available until August 29, Mondays to Fridays. Looking to level up? The VIP suites start from Dhs750 per hour with chilled towels, fresh fruit platters, and discounted hourly rates. Don’t forget, you can also beat the heat with retro games, VR experiences, claw machines, and more at The Bunker Arcade.

Location: Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills

Cost: Dhs99 per hour Mon to Fri, until August 29

Timings: until 5pm

Contact: (0)4 371 9999. topgolf.ae

Let’s get down to business

Ditch the quick sandwich at your desk and head to La Cantine Beach for their all-new business lunch. The three-course selection for Dhs135 blends Parisian refinement with coastal charm. Enjoy lip-smacking dishes, including the popular salmon tartare with avocado and rice crisp, burrata, seabass, spaghetti with half baby chicken, and much more. Before you head back to work, sweeten up your day with your choice of dessert, which includes all of your La Cantine favorites. You can also add on a glass of wine for Dhs42.

Location: La Cantine Beach, Delano Dubai, Bluewaters Island

Cost: Dhs135 per person

Timings: Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 5pm

Contact: (0)4 556 6622. lacantinebeach.ae

Tuesday, June 24

Dough and flow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant (@paparazzituscanrestaurant)

Love pizza, but will only grab a slice if it’s tailored to your palate? Head to Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant and craft one yourself. After you’re done, you can pick a handcrafted drink from the signature menu and say ‘cheers’ for a job well done. The fun experience will cost just Dhs89 per person.

Location: Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant, Paramount Hotel Midtown, Business Bay

Cost: Dhs89 per person

Timings: every Tuesday, 7pm to 10pm

Contact: (0)58 826 5729. paramounthotelsdubai.com/midtown

Have a wicket time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire – Dubai life and travel 🇦🇪✈️ (@dubaiandbeyond_)

Cricket fans, we know you’re missing the action out on the fields. But over the summer, you can keep your cool and try out WIKIT – the UAE’s first augmented reality cricket experience at Tiger Strikes. You will be thrown straight into the action with real-time gameplay, virtual bowlers, and just the right amount of pressure topped off with competitive fun. After the last over, you can try your hand at bowling, darts, pool, and much more. Head here on Tuesday and enjoy 50% off on all activities all day long. Howzat?

Location: Tiger Strikes, Megaplex Dubai, Grand Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Healthcare City

Cost: 50% off activities all day long

Timings: 1pm to 12am on Tuesdays

Contact: (0)4 220 3662. @tigerstrikes.dxb

Wednesday, June 25

Thai and w ok View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toshi Pan-Asian (@toshidubai) Mama Nata is one of the original Asian culinary hotspots in the city, and on Wednesday, you’re invited to pull up a chair for its Thai and Wok Night. The experience will teleport you to bustling street markets of Thailand with live cooking stations and an extensive buffet with over 50 dishes. Your night will be backed with the charm of traditional Thai music and dance. It’s all yours to enjoy for Dhs289 with soft drinks, or elevate the night with house beverage packages starting from Dhs110. Location: Toshi, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights

Cost: packages from Dhs289

Timings: every Wednesday, from 6.30pm

Contact: (0)4 423 4100. millenniumhotels.com Step back in time From the makers of smash-hit augmented reality games like Chaos Karts and PAC-MAN comes a brand-new experience – Titanic: A Voyage Through Time. The experience will take you back onboard the iconic and legendary Titanic in all its glory using VR technology. Visitors themselves will become passengers and will be allowed to explore the Titanic in all of its splendour, and will even dive nearly 3.8 kilometers beneath the ocean’s surface to view the Titanic’s wreckage as it rests today. Read more here and book your spots here. Location: Active Games, 6A Street, Al Quoz

Cost: From Dhs99

Timings: 1pm to 11pm on weekdays, 11am to 12 am on weekends

Contact: titanicexperiencevr.com/dubai

Thursday, June 26

Chez Wam meets Moonrise

Love food? You don’t want to miss this event. Two of the city’s most inventive chefs, Hadrien Villedieu of Chez Wam and Solemann Haddad of Moonrise are coming together for one night dinner featuring French and Emirati influences. Taking place at Chew Wam, your menu will include a super nutty galette des rois, a Moon Wam burger with Moonrise sauce, a delicious take on fried chicken, a surprise dish made with dates, and a homage to Moonrise’s cheese toast. Yum!

Location: Chez Wam, St Regis Gardens Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Cost: Dhs450 per person

Timings: 6pm on June 26

Contact: (0)4 410 6707. @chezwamdubai, @moonrise.xyz

Girls worth fighting for

Ladies, if you’re a Disney fan, you would have gotten that reference instantly. Miss Tess at Taj Dubai is hosting a ladies’ night with a Mulan theme where, for Dhs149, you can enjoy two hours of free-flowing wines, cocktails, and spirits, plus a three-course signature menu with dim sum, sushi, and robata. Prep yourself to channel your inner warrior princess.

Location: Miss Tess, Taj Dubai, Business Bay

Cost: Dhs149 for the ladies

Timings: every Thurs, 6pm to 11pm

Contact: (0)50 189 6089. tajhotels.com