Things to do in Dubai: sorted…

Looking for some things to do in Dubai this week? There’s plenty, from a delicious business lunch to a unique art exhibition, a daycation deal you can’t skip, and more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, June 9

Steak Monday s

Beat the Monday blues away at Girl & the Goose with its cool new Nicaraguan Steak offer. For just Dhs399 for two, you and mate will tuck into a 400g striploin steak board (sliced, so there’s no battle) with chimichurri, roasted garlic, tomato, and sweet pepper. Your sides include sweet plantains, wild corn salad, and your choice of gallo pinto or crispy ancho fries. And there’s more… it includes a bottle of grape and a sweet treat – churros de la Casa.

Cost: Dhs399 for tw0

Timing: every Mon, lunch and dinner

Location: Girl & the Goose, Anantara Downtown Hotel

Contact: 04 575 3760

girlandthegoose.com

Treat yourself

Need an escape? One & Only Royal Mirage is calling out your name. Its summer daycation package is designed for pure rejuvenation. You will begin your day at Olives, unwind at the Palace pool and private beach before a luxurious 60-minute spa (or salon) treatment. Pick from a massage, facial, a hammam ritual, and beauty services. All yours for just Dhs750 per person. Book your spots in advance here.

Cost: Dhs750 daycation pass

Timing: 7am to 5pm until Sept 30

Location: One & Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina

Contact: 04 399 9999

oneandonlyresorts.com/royal-mirage



Tuesday, June 10

Taste of Ireland

This summer, Bord Bia – the Irish Food Board, is teaming up with Mama Shelter to take diners on a journey to the Emerald Isle. The limited-edition Taste of Ireland menu starts from Dhs175 per person and infuses premium Irish ingredients into its dishes. Options include salmon ceviche, Irish duck leg salad, and a wood grill platter with Irish duck and smoked brisket plus silky mashed potato. You will end your three-course meal with pistachio ice cream and dehydrated coconut and an Irish cheese platter. The menu is only available until the end of June.

Cost: From Dhs175 per person (three-course menu)

Timing: daily until June 30

Location: Mama Restaurant, Mama Shelter, Business Bay

Contact: 04 527 0888

mamashelter.com

Last chance: A one-of-a-kind a rchitectural exhibition

But this isn’t just any architectural exhibition. It’s one brought to life by children ages six to 16. Running only until June 10 at Alserkal Avenue, this first-of-its-kind exhibition showcases work developed over a year. It’s an interactive journey where visitors can explore design principles, spatial awareness, and creative problem-solving, through engaging stories and immersive displays. Both children and adults are welcome to visit. Admission is free, and the exhibition is open from 11am to 5pm on June 10.

Cost: free admission

Timing: 11am to 8pm on June 9, 11am to 5pm on June 10

Location: Warehouse 67, Alserkal Avenue

@b.a.s_architecture_school

Wednesday, June 11

Work hard, play harder

Looking for a refined yet relaxed business lunch? Head to Leen’s at Emirates Towers. For Dhs115, indulge in a three-course menu including a starter, a main, and dessert. There’s chicken gyoza, avocado hoso maki, roasted chicken, beef tagliata salad, salmon poke bowl, and plenty more options to choose from. For dessert options, there’s coconut matcha cheesecake, sticky date pudding and vanilla crème brûlée

Cost: Dhs115 per person for a three-course menu

Timing: daily 12pm to 3pm

Location: Leen’s Emirates Towers, DIFC

Contact: 04 388 0553

@leens_ae

Swim under the stars

Barasti Beach Bar’s pool is welcoming guests to enjoy tropical summer vibes, ice-cold drinks and delicious bar bites. This night swim is priced at Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs200 on weekends, fully redeemable, and goes from 9pm to 2am. For entertainment, you can watch live games from the pool, and of course, the DJ will be spinning live beats all night.

Cost: Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs200 on weekends

Timing: daily 9pm to 2am

Location: Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Dubai Marina

Contact: 04 511 7373

@barastibeach

PS. Here are 12 other spots to enjoy night swims in Dubai this summer

Thursday, June 12

Oysters and champagne

Love oysters? Did you know you can pair it with champagne at RARE Brasserie & Bar for just Dhs80? Yes, really. The award-winning brasserie has an all-new Champagne Happy Hour where you can enjoy a glass of premium champagne along with an oyster for a total of Dhs80 every day from 4.30pm to 7pm. The perfect way to unwind after a long day.

Offer: Dhs80

Timings: Daily, 4.30pm to 7pm

Location: RARE Brasserie & Bar, City Walk

@theraredxb

Try a new ladies’ night

Need to catch up on the latest from the gals? Head to StreetXO for its all-new Girls Gone XO deal. From 8pm to 10pm every Thursday, pay just Dhs199 for three drinks and a tasting menu of experimental street food.

Cost: Dhs199 for three drinks and a tasting menu for the ladies

Timing: every Thurs, 8pm to 10pm

Location: StreetXO at The Link

Contact: 04 666 1617

@streetxodubai