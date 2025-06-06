15 of the best places for bowling in Dubai

Splits happen – roll with it…

In Dubai, you’ll find three distinct bowling alley types: bars with bowling, traditional alleys, and mall bowling, all fun in their own ways.

This guide breaks down where to go to clock your first 300.

Here are 13 bowling spots in Dubai you need to check out…

Triple 7

Triple 7 at the Radisson Blu Canal View in Business Bay is a cool retro gaming bar in Dubai. The new nightlife venue combines the nostalgia of a vintage arcade with trendy bar vibes: think graffiti-covered walls, neon signage, and activities like pinball machines, 8-bit video games, and virtual reality experiences. And you can go bowling, too. Challenge your mates while sipping on signature beers and beverages and tucking into bar bites. Sorry kids, this is an adults only space.

Triple 7, Radisson Blu Canal View, Business Bay, Dubai, daily 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)56 630 0777. @triple7dubai

Glitch

Glitch is an indoor gaming spot spanning 40,000 square feet of pure fun. Located at Al Ghurair Centre in Deira, you’ll find more than 30 action-packed attractions, including an indoor roller glider. It’s a great destination for kids and adults alike. The eight-lane bowling alley gives a faster ball return, a smoother lane, and an overall immersive experience.

Glitch Arabia, Al Ghurair Centre, Deira, Dubai, open Mon to Thurs 10am to 10pm and Fri to Sun 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 205 5263. @glitcharabia

Brass Monkey – Bluewaters Island

This adults-only gigantic two-story space at Brass Monkey at Bluewaters Island is home to a 12-lane bowling alley, an arcade, pool tables, plus a restaurant. You’ll find the bowling alley downstairs plus some old arcade games. Upstairs, there are pool and snooker tables, basketball machines, and a dedicated game room with more arcade games, including Pac-Man.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, open daily but timings vary. Tel: (0)4 582 7277, @brassmonkeysocial

Brass Monkey – Citywalk

After being the popular kid at Bluewaters, Brass Monkey opened up at Citywalk. It’s another adult-only playground where you can find bowling, arcade games, pool tables and more across the two-storey space. It’s 12-lane bowling alley is adorned with oversized disco balls and playful monkey sculptures. Fun guaranteed!

Brass Monkey, C2, City Walk, Dubai, open daily, Mon to Wed 4pm to 2am, Thurs and Fri Sat 4pm to 3am, Sat and Sun 12pm to 3am, and Sun 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 582 2244. @brassmonkeysocial

Wavehouse

Wavehouse at Atlantis, The Palm is a fine place for a game of tenpins. There’s so much for all ages, from an enormous bar to a ping-pong area, multi-level arcade games, and a soft play area (for the children, obviously). And that’s just inside. Outside you will find a massive wave machine. It’s become one of the most popular spots in Dubai for bowling, and for good reason.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fri to Sun Dhs420 per hour per lane and Dhs370 Mon to Thurs, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantisthepalm.com

The 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City

Fancy a game at the world’s highest bowling alley? You’re in the right spot. Located within an American-style sports bar, you’ll find a double-lane alley complete with pool and pinball tables. And yes, when we say ‘world’s highest bowling alley,’ we mean it, as the bowling alley is high up on the 44th floor.

The 44, Level 44, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Fri and Sat 12pm to 4am, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)54 581 1758. the44dubai.com

Dubai International Bowling Centre

The Daddy of Dubai’s bowling centres. DIBC opened waaaay back in 2001 and attracts both the seasoned bowlers and weekend enthusiasts with its leagues, parties, and long opening hours. It’s got a whopping 36 lanes. You’ll also find a bowling pro shop inside in case you fancy your own kit. It’s also probably one of the cheapest spots to go bowling – just a pocket-friendly Dhs18 per game on weekdays and Dhs20 on weekends. Shoe rental is free, but bring four dirhams for the socks.

Shabab Club, Al Mamzar, Deira, Dubai, daily 9am to 1am, from Dhs18 per game on weekdays and Dhs20 on weekends. Tel: (0)4 296 9222. dubaibowlingcentre.ae

Yalla! Bowling

Yalla! Bowling at City Centre Mirdif is home to several bowling lanes with cutting-edge video simulations so you can really get stuck into the game and see what you’re doing right and where you need to improve. If you’re feeling peckish, well, you’re in a mall, so options abound. Be warned: It’s very loud and crowded with young children and teens.

City Centre Mirdif, Dubai, timings vary, Dhs40 per person. Tel: (0)4 341 4000, magicplanetmena.com

Switch Bowling

State-of-the-art technology, 12 lanes, large screens, lights, and music: this is the perfect place for a few hours of fun. The venue also includes six billiards tables and a karaoke stage if getting up on stage is your thing. It’s a popular place for children’s parties, but adults can have a great time here,too.

Ibn Battuta Mall, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, Sun to Thur 10am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 440 5961. switchbowling.ae

Dubai Bowling Centre

Dubai Bowling Centre is one of Dubai’s bigger bowling centres with 16 professional lanes. The huge projector screens above the lanes show movies to give you something to look at when it’s not your turn. The in-house food menu can be ordered and delivered directly to your lane, so there’s no need to waste time queuing up when you could be working on your technique.

Dubai Bowling Centre, Al Quoz 1, Meydan Road, Dubai, Mon to Wed 10am to 12am, Thurs to Sun 10am to 1am, Tel: (0)4 339 1010, bowlingdubai.com

Al Nasr LeisureLand

Just behind American Hospital in Oud Metha is a barebones traditional alley that’s great for families and neighbourhood folks alike. The spot may have seen better days and could use some freshening up, but for nostalgia factor, it’s still one of the city’s favourites.

Al Nasr LeisureLand, Oud Metha, Dubai, daily 9am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 337 1234. alnasrll.com

Ground Control

There’s a new entertainment destination in Nakheel Mall that is home to extremely fun arcades, space-themed decor, a darts section, axe throwing, mini golf, and of course a fantastic bowling alley. Is Palm Jumeirah too far for you? They are also opening a second venue at Dubai Festival City Mall. Whoop! There are currently hoardings up, but it should open its doors real soon.

Ground Control, Al Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm and Fri and Sat 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 576 2966. @groundcontrolme

Loco Bear

If you’re looking for fun things to do in Dubai, then Loco Bear is the place for you. This indoor theme park and adventure hub spans over a sprawling 70,000 square foot space in Al Quoz 2. This venue has all things thrills and skills and offers something for all ages, including an incredible six-lane bowling alley featuring an interactive bowling concept called Hyperbowl that adds a new dimension of fun to trying to get that all-important strike. Prices start from Dhs60 per person.

Loco Bear, Al Quoz 2, Dubai, Dhs60 for adults, including bowling and laser tag. @goloco.dxb Tiger Strikes View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Strikes (@tigerstrikes.dxb) Compete with mates in the neon ambience at Tiger Strikes. Prices start from Dhs40 per game. There’s also augmented reality cricket simulators (WIKIT), digital darts, pool tables, and a menu of bar bites and cocktails. Tiger Strikes, Megaplex Dubai, near Grand Hyatt Dubai, open daily, Mon to Thurs 1pm to 12am, Fti 1pm to 1am, Sat 12pm to 1am, and Sun 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)50 596 1378, @tigerstrikes.dxb Hushh Say hello to the Middle East’s first Duckpin Bowling experience. What’s Duckpin Bowling? Well, in short, the pins are smaller, the balls are lighter (and have no holes!) and instead of just two chances, you have three chances per frame. So, if you’re bored of the usual bowling, this is something you have to try. The venue also offers up other interactive games and AR darts. Book here. Hushh, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, @social.distrikt

