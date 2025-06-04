Put your best face forward with expert advice from Seline Clinic…

I’m not afraid to admit I’ve dabbled with aesthetic treatments. From adolescence, I struggled with acne-prone skin. In my twenties, I contended with sensitive and dehydrated skin, not helped by a nonchalant approach to sunscreen, despite living in Dubai. And as I’ve moved into my thirties, I’ve regularly stood in the mirror looking into how weight gain and frown lines have impacted my once fresh face.

So while I have a clear goal in mind, I arrive open-minded to Seline Clinic. A relative newcomer to Dubai’s scene of world-class clinics designed to help you put your best face forward, it’s a beautiful and grand space. The reception is chic, spacious and neutral, and once I’ve completed all the formalities, I’m invited to order a drink from their array of coffees, smoothies and teas neatly presented on a menu, a lovely, welcoming touch.

I’m led to the second floor for my appointment with Dr Patricia, who instantly puts me at ease with her friendly manner. She talks me through some of her favourite treatments, takes time to understand what I’m looking to achieve, and is honest – and realistic about the results. She’s not keen on treatments that make a drastic difference, instead focusing on subtle medicines and devices that offer natural and long-lasting results. After a skin consultation, we deep-dive into the good and the bad. She shares recommendations on the best ways to rehydrate my skin, and products that would complement my existing routine, before recommending a series of Botox that will help lift and brighten my face. I’m offered numbing cream (yes please) and another drink, and relax in the serene treatment room, until I’m ready for my injections. In total, it takes no more than 10 minutes, and aside from a little discomfort, it’s relatively painless. Best of all, it’s downtime-free, making it the ideal lunchtime quick fix. The results begin to show a few days later, and after a fortnight (and a brief top-up at 14 days), I’m impressed with the visible results that turn back a few years.

Rates: Botox is priced from Dhs700 depending on the area.

5 minutes with… Seline Clinic’s Dr Patricia Oliveira

What are three things to consider before getting aesthetic treatments?

Be clear about your goals, whether it’s lifting, glow, firmness, contouring, skin texture, or pigmentation. Be sure to choose a qualified and experienced practitioner. Understand the treatment plan, downtime, and long-term care involved.

What are the best treatments for subtle, natural results?

In my practice, I focus on combining regenerative medicine and energy-based devices to achieve natural, long-lasting results:

I use Sculptra (poly-L-lactic acid) to stimulate deep collagen, gradually improving firmness and elasticity

Ultherapy and Ultraformer MPT are my go-to “Once-a-Year Treatments” for lifting and tightening with no downtime

My signature GLOW SKIN Protocol combines Ultraformer, polynucleotides, amino acids, and Exopeel (Lhalapeel + exosomes) to boost radiance and firmness in one session.

What should you ask your practitioner before a treatment?

Firstly, is this treatment suitable for my concern and skin type? Second, what kind of results can I expect, and how long will they last? And finally, make sure you’re aware of the recovery time and aftercare.

Seline Clinic Dubai, 623 Jumeira St, Umm Suqeim 1, 9am to 9pm Mon to Fri, 10am to 9pm Sat and Sun. Tel: (800) 735463. @seline.dubai