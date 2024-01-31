Turn back time treatments…

We’re totally on board with the concept of ‘accepting yourself the way you are’, but there’s honestly no harm in a little self-care. And if doing so makes you feel better, then we say ‘Go for it!’

Here are 5 skincare treatments in Dubai to turn back time

Facial contouring at Luxe Medical Clinic

You might visit Galleria Mall for its cafes or outdoor cinema, but tucked away on the first floor is Luxe Medical Clinic, an aesthetic clinic with an Arabian touch. Their services range from minimally invasive procedures to transformative surgeries. Leading the dermatology experts, Dr Heba Atallah Hussein and Dr Hadeel Adil, start each session with a consultation to ensure they’re recommending the best treatments for individual patients. To give your face renewed definition, facial contouring uses 4ml of Aliaxin filler to reduce the appearance of ageing. There are different facial contouring options whether you’re looking to tighten, tone or remove sagging skin.

@luxe.medicalclinic

* Tried and tested: Boho Salon Dubai*

Morpheus8 at Biolite

Using a combination of microneedling and radio frequency, Morpheus8 is an anti-ageing skincare treatment that’s got a number of A-List fans. It’s offered at several clinics in Dubai, but Biolite in Umm Suqueim 2 is amongst the best respected. The micro-needling stimulates collagen production and then exposes the face to radio frequency energy. The two-part treatment improves elasticity and reduces fine lines and wrinkles in problem areas. Sessions typically take 90 minutes and it’s now possible to target the treatment on all areas of the body.

biolitedubai.com

Cryopen therapy at Lucia’s

From the same family as Cryotherapy, CryoPen is a pain-free treatment that can be done in under two minutes, with minimal preparation required. It’s used to treat superficial lesions that often come with ageing, such as skin tags, milia and hyperpigmentation. As the name suggests, CryoPen is a pen-like applicator with a tip that reaches -89°. Book in at the bright and breezy Lucia Clinic, a beautiful Jumeirah aesthetics centre that counts Lindsay Lohan, Eva Longoria and Huda Kattan among its clients.

luciaclinic.com

Meso Glow Facial at Brau

Brau might have built its name as the ultimate beauty spot for elevating your brow game, but their gorgeous Jumeirah clinic, which has turned a villa on Wasl Road into a pampering oasis where you can get a range of facials in the dedicated treatment rooms, each adorned in calming natural shades and soft lighting. Among them, the 60-minute Meso Glow Facial is a mix of vitamins and micro-needles, all designed to boost collagen products, plumping the skin to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and give a more youthful and radiant glow. It begins with a relaxing cleanse to clear the skin of all impurities, followed by an acid peel and micro-needling, which uses small needles to prick the skin, causing the skin to generate new collagen and tissue. Then, a cooling kelp algae face mask and hyaluronic acid serum are applied to soothe the skin and lock in moisture. You’ll need to have a second re-touch appointment four to 12 weeks after the first one for optimal results.

brau.ae

Profhilo at Kaya Skin Clinic

With locations all over the UAE, Kaya Skin Clinic is a science-based dermatology clinic that’s at the top of the game when it comes to advanced skincare solutions. Their offering now includes haircare and cosmetic surgery, but skin treatments and solutions are what they’re most popular for. For turning back the years on the top layers of your skin, Profhilo is a specially developed injectable that uses the hyperfermentation progress. With minimal pain and downtime, it’s an easy mid-week treatment that boosts the collagen and elastin in the outer two layers of skin. A popular treatment for the neck, décolletage and arms, it integrates pure hyaluronic acid into the skin tissue to restore is natural levels, leaving skin firmer and more hydrated.

kayaskinclinic.com