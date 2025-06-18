Travelers advised to stay updated as UAE steps in with emergency measures

If you’re heading to the airport or waiting on someone flying in, here’s the latest travel update you need.

The UAE has activated an emergency response plan across its major airports, following temporary suspensions and disruptions to several flight routes due to regional airspace closures.

Authorities have moved quickly to keep things running smoothly. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has rolled out a continuity plan to maintain passenger movement and airport operations with minimal delays and disruptions.

What airports are affected?

Flight cancellations have been reported at Dubai International Airport (DXB), Dubai World Central (DWC), Zayed International Airport Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah International Airport. However, thanks to fast action, services remain operational and the impact has been reduced.

What’s being done for passengers?

Support teams are on the ground offering direct assistance, helping travelers reschedule flights and get updated info. Passengers are being offered temporary accommodation and logistical support, with clear communication provided at every step.

Need to travel soon?

Expect enhanced support at the airport and a smoother check-in process, but still allow extra time and stay in close contact with your airline. If you’re affected by cancellations or delays, the ICP and UAE-based airlines are coordinating closely to get you back on track.

Travellers have been praised for their patience and understanding during what officials described as “exceptional regional circumstances.” Safety remains the top priority, and all necessary precautions are being taken to protect passengers and maintain service quality.

Travel tips

If you’re flying soon, check your flight status, head to the airport a little earlier than usual, and follow the guidance from airport and airline staff. And as always, keep calm.

We’ll keep you updated on whatson.ae as the situation develops.

Images: Archive