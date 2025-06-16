Flights have been both rerouted and cancelled

Airlines across the UAE have announced flight cancellations across the country in response to regional tensions and airspace restrictions.

Emirates flight cancellations

Emirates Airline has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Iraq, Iran, Jordan, and Lebanon due to the evolving security situation.

Amman, Jordan and Beirut, Lebanon — suspended until and including Sunday, June 22

Tehran, Iran, and Baghdad and Basra, Iraq — suspended until and including Monday, June 30

Etihad flight cancellations

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways has announced continued disruptions due to regional airspace closures, particularly affecting flights to Israel, Jordan, and Lebanon.

Flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv are canceled until June 17, however services between Abu Dhabi and Amman and Beirut have resumed, but with revised schedules for passengers holding existing bookings.

Travelers are advised to check etihad.com, or call the Etihad Contact Centre for the most up-to-date information.

Wizz Air flight cancellations

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air confirmed it is suspending all flights to and from Tel Aviv and Amman until June 20.

Additionally, the airline warned that flights generally flying through the affected airspace may also face disruptions. Passengers can opt for free rebooking or request a full refund in WIZZ credits or to their original payment method. Those who booked through third parties should contact them directly.

flydubai flight cancellations

flydubai has also suspended flights to several destinations in response to the ongoing crisis and airspace restrictions. Flights to Jordan, Lebanon and Syria are suspended until June 16. Flights to Minsk (Belarus), St. Petersburg (Russia) have cancelled until June 17, along with flights to Iran, Iraq and Israel until June 20.