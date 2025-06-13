Planning to travel today? You might want to check your flight before heading to the airport

Dubai Airports has confirmed that some flights from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) have been delayed or cancelled following the temporary closure of airspace over Iran, Iraq, Jordan, and Syria in the early hours of Friday June 13.

While the situation is being monitored closely, passengers are being advised to allow extra time when travelling to the airport and to check directly with their airline for the latest flight updates and rebooking options.

Dubai Airports has assured travellers that it is working with airlines and service partners to minimise disruption, with guest ambassador teams on the ground to assist.

We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Earlier this week, it was announced that parking fees at Dubai International Airport (DXB) would be reduced over the summer.

Starting from June 10 to 30, 2025, you can nab yourself a discount on parking spots at Terminal 1 Car Park B, Terminal 2, and Terminal 3.

New parking rates at Terminals 1, 2, and 3 are as follows:

3 days: Dhs100

7 days: Dhs200

14 days: Dhs300

Read more about this here.