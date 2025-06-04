Heat season calls for downtime…

It’s that time of year again. From June 15, the UAE will roll out its annual midday work ban – the rule that puts a stop to outdoor work during peak heat hours, protecting those working through the summer sun. Whether you’re managing a site or just curious about the law, here’s the need-to-know.

The midday break, explained

From 12.30pm to 3pm, daily, between June 15 and September 15, outdoor labour under direct sunlight is banned across the UAE. Now in its 21st year, the rule is enforced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) and applies to both public and private sectors.

The penalty

Companies caught flouting the ban face Dh5,000 per worker, with a maximum of Dh50,000 for multiple violations. Expect site inspections, surprise checks, and zero leniency.

What employers need to provide

Shaded rest areas, fans or cooling units, clean drinking water, electrolyte drinks, and basic first-aid kits must be made available to outdoor workers. Comfort isn’t optional – it’s the law.

Any exceptions?

Yes – certain technical jobs that can’t be interrupted (like pouring concrete or emergency repairs) are exempt. This also includes government-approved work that affects public services or infrastructure. These tasks may continue but need pre-approved government permits.