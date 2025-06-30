New month, new prices: UAE petrol costs for July 2025

Fuel prices are on the up across the UAE this month, so if you’re heading out for a road trip or just topping up the tank, here’s what you’ll be paying.

Compared to June 2025, petrol and diesel rates have seen a noticeable increase for July, so it’s a good idea to plan your drives (and your budget) accordingly.

Starting July 1, 2025, here are the new prices per litre:

Super 98 : Dhs2.70 (up from Dhs2.58 in June)

Special 95 : Dhs2.58 (up from Dhs2.47)

E-Plus 91 : Dhs2.51 (up from Dhs2.39)

Diesel: Dhs2.63 (up from Dhs2.45)

2025 UAE fuel prices

January: Dhs2.61

February: Dhs2.74

March: Dhs 2.73

April: Dhs 2.57

May: Dhs2.58

June: Dhs2.58

July: Dhs2.70

2024

January: Dhs2.82

February: Dhs2.88

March: Dhs3.03

April: Dhs3.15

May: Dhs3.34

June: Dhs3.14

July: Dhs2.99

August: Dhs3.05

September: Dhs2.90

October: Dhs2.66

November: Dhs2.74

December: Dhs2.61

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting the fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

