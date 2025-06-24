Update: flights resume as airports in Dubai return to full capacity
Flights are gradually resuming across the UAE – here’s what you need to know
After a brief pause following regional tensions, operations at Dubai Airports are now fully back on track. The temporary disruption – which had impacted multiple arrivals and departures – was lifted, and Dubai Airports has confirmed that it’s back to business as usual across all terminals.
According to DXB Media Office, Dubai Airports has resumed full operations at its airports in the emirate following a temporary precautionary pause. The safety and wellbeing of all travellers and aviation staff remain the highest priority. While Dubai Airports is working with airlines to ensure flights operate according to schedule, some flights may experience delays or cancellations. Travellers are advised to stay informed by checking regularly with their airlines for the latest updates.
While flights have resumed, passengers might still notice a few residual delays or changes as airlines work through the backlog. So if you’re flying soon, keep an eye on updates from your airline, just in case. Here’s a quick breakdown of what to expect.
Flights are running – but check before you head out
While airports in Dubai have resumed full capacity operations, some flights may still be delayed or cancelled depending on specific recovery plans by airlines. Travellers are advised to double-check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Terminal services are back to normal
Shops, lounges, restaurants, and airport services across DXB and DWC are all operational. If you’re flying, you can expect the usual pre-flight pit stops, from coffee runs to duty-free strolls.
Stay updated
For the smoothest travel experience, check directly with your airline for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Social media channels for Dubai Airports are also being updated regularly with news and advice.