Flights are gradually resuming across the UAE – here’s what you need to know

After a brief pause following regional tensions, operations at Dubai Airports are now fully back on track. The temporary disruption – which had impacted multiple arrivals and departures – was lifted, and Dubai Airports has confirmed that it’s back to business as usual across all terminals.

According to DXB Media Office, Dubai Airports has resumed full operations at its airports in the emirate following a temporary precautionary pause. The safety and wellbeing of all travellers and aviation staff remain the highest priority. While Dubai Airports is working with airlines to ensure flights operate according to schedule, some flights may experience delays or cancellations. Travellers are advised to stay informed by checking regularly with their airlines for the latest updates.

Dubai Airports has resumed full operations at its airports in the emirate following a temporary precautionary pause. The safety and wellbeing of all travellers and aviation staff remain the highest priority. While Dubai Airports is working with airlines to ensure flights operate… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 23, 2025