Tiny treatments, major pampering – where to take the kids for a spa day in Dubai this long weekend

Dubai has no shortage of five-star pampering – but it’s not just for grown-ups. Across the city, you’ll find a handful of child-friendly spas and salons that cater specifically to little ones, offering everything from gentle massages to glittery manis and even custom bath bomb stations. Whether you’re after a quiet bonding activity or a fun group treat, here are four kid-approved spas in Dubai to check out this long weekend.

Hello Kitty Beauty Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hello Kitty Beauty Spa Dubai🇦🇪 (@hellokittyspadubai)

A candy-coloured salon built around the iconic character, Hello Kitty Beauty Spa is a certified favourite for kids aged four to 12. Expect glittery mani-pedis, face gems, and hair braiding, plus creative extras like bath bombs and scrub-making workshops in their “Bubble’lish Lab.” There’s even a café onsite for a post-treatment cupcake. The vibe is cheerful but organised, and bookings are well-managed – even during party slots.

Location: Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road, Jumeira

Offer: Kids’ mani-pedis, braiding, bath bomb/slime-making, party packages

Times: Daily, 11am to 9pm

Contact: (0)4 388 7525. @hellokittybeautyspa

Candy Spa

Set inside the Centara Mirage Resort, Candy Spa is designed with little guests in mind. The space offers child-friendly massages, gentle scrubs and wraps, and shared mani-pedi zones where kids can sit with siblings or parents. All treatments use mild, age-appropriate products and are delivered by therapists trained in working with children. Bonus: parents can book their own treatment next door at the main spa.

Location: Centara Mirage Beach Resort, Dubai Islands

Offer: Mini massages, scrubs, wraps and nail services for kids under 15

Times: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Contact: (0)4 814 0000. centarahotelsresorts.com. @explorecentara

Chi Nail Spa

Chi Nail Spa runs a “Little Princess” menu that’s short, sweet and affordable. Kids can choose a mini manicure or pedicure (Dhs50) with optional nail art, and there’s the option to add a 10-minute neck and shoulder massage (Dhs45). For something bigger, spa party packages are also available – think chocolate facials, glitter stations, braiding, and mocktail bars with cake and music.

Location: Chi Nail Spa, JBR & Marina branches

Offer: Princess mani/pedi Dhs50; massage Dhs45; spa party packages from Dhs1,575

Times: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Contact: (0)4 457 2485. info@chinailspa.com. @chinailspadubai

ELMAX Kids Salon & Spa

ELMAX keeps things fun but fuss-free, with a kids’ spa section offering polish-only manis and pedis (Dhs60–70), braiding, haircuts, and short massages for children. It’s well-suited to younger kids who aren’t quite ready for full-on spa treatments but still want to feel included. The space is bright and clean, and walk-ins are usually welcome.

Location: Rimal 5, The Walk, JBR

Offer: Kids’ mani/pedis, styling, cuts, 30-min massages priced at Dhs170

Times: Daily, 10am to 9pm

Contact: (0)52 772 6611. elmaxdubai.com