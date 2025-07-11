Brunches in Dubai aren’t just meals, they’re iconic events, and these 11 prove exactly why the city is the global capital of weekend indulgence

Brunches in Dubai are a weekend ritual and nowhere does it quite like this city. Whether you’re looking for a high-energy party with DJs and dancing, a refined culinary journey with five-star flair, or a relaxed afternoon with scenic views and top-tier bites, Dubai’s brunch scene has something for every palate and mood. From beachfront fiestas and Peruvian powerhouses to jungle-themed escapes and sophisticated rooftop affairs, these 11 iconic brunches capture the very best of what Dubai has to offer. Hungry yet? Let’s dig in…

Opa Dubai

A Greek island escape, right in the city.

If you’ve ever wanted to brunch like a Greek god or goddess complete with traditional dances, signature beverages, and some very satisfying plate-smashing, Opa Dubai is the one. Held just once a month, this lively experience is set in a bougain villaea-draped, white-and-blue space inside Fairmont Dubai that transports you straight to the islands. Expect fantastic live entertainment, a warm Mediterranean vibe, and an afternoon that’s equal parts festive and fabulous.

Location: Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

Date: Next event is on Friday, 23 August

Timings: 12pm to 4pm

Packages: From Dhs355

Contact: 04 357 0557

@opadubai

Candypants at Akira Back

Where high energy meets haute cuisine.

A staple brunches in Dubai scene, Candypants at Akira Back delivers a Saturday like no other. Perched in W Dubai The Palm, this party brunch blends inventive Japanese cuisine with Korean flair and global influences. Expect panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah, bold cocktails, and that signature Candypants buzz, loud, unapologetic, and seriously fun. It’s a full-sensory brunch that balances top-tier dining with an electric party atmosphere.

Location: Akira Back, W Dubai, The Palm

Times: Saturdays, 1pm to 4:30pm

Packages: From Dhs425

Contact: 04 245 5533

@candypantsdxb

Bubbalicious at The Westin

The classic that never misses.

Whether you’re new to Dubai or a brunching pro, Bubbalicious at The Westin is a rite of passage. Held at the stunning beachfront resort, this iconic brunch sees three restaurants join forces to serve up a feast of global flavours, live cooking stations, flowing drinks, and nonstop entertainment. It’s high-energy yet family-friendly, luxurious yet approachable, a brunch that delivers every time and remains one of the city’s most beloved weekend staples.

Location: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Times: Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm

Packages: Packages from Dhs475 and kids aged 6 to 12 Dhs300

Contact: 04 511 7373

@westindubai

Hutong

A regal chinese brunch experience.

Step into the world of Qing dynasty decadence at Hutong’s Imperial Brunch in DIFC. Inspired by the legendary Manchu-Han Imperial Feast, this refined brunch begins with an unlimited spread of starters and handcrafted dim sum, followed by a specially curated main course of your choice. End on a sweet note with an elegantly plated sharing dessert. With its sophisticated ambiance and elevated flavours, this is a brunch that’s truly fit for royalty.

Location: DIFC, Dubai

Times: Saturdays, 12:30pm to 3:30pm

Packages: From Dhs288

Contact: 04 220 0868

@hutongdubai

Naughty Noodles at Maiden Shanghai

Dubai’s most outrageous arty brunch.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s Naughty Noodles Brunch at Maiden Shanghai is more than just a meal, it’s a full-throttle experience. Known globally for its wild energy and award-winning flair, this brunch pairs gourmet Chinese dishes with non-stop entertainment, from live performers to pumping DJ sets. The excitement doesn’t stop, because at 4:30, guests head straight to the rooftop for the afterparty, with skyline views and vibes that last till sunset. Bold, loud, and unapologetically fun, this is brunch, FIVE style.

Location: Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Timings: Saturdays: Brunch: 1pm to 4:30pm and afterparty: 4:30pm to 7pm

Contact: fivethepalm.com

@naughtynoodles_brunch

Viva Brasilia at Mama Zonia

Carnival vibes with a Peruvian twist.

Turn up the energy at Mama Zonia’s Viva Brasilia Brunch, a multi-award-winning party that fuses the rhythm of Rio with the flavours of Peru. Brought to life by Secret Parties, this high-octane brunch offers vibrant live samba performances, curated beats, and immersive entertainment, all within the lush, jungle-themed interiors of Pier 7. With a summer offer that extends the fun until 5:30pm, it’s the perfect excuse to keep the drinks flowing and the vibes high.

Location: Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina

Timings: Saturdays, 1pm to 5:30pm (extended summer hours)

Contact: 04 240 4747

@mamazoniadubai

Al Qasr

A refined feast with iconic flair.

A true Dubai institution, the Al Qasr brunch at Madinat Jumeirah is back. This elegant affair caters to both discerning foodies and families alike, with live cooking stations dishing out global favourites in style. From a luxe seafood spread and artisanal cheese selection to indulgent mains like beef Wellington, truffle mac and cheese, dim sum, and more, it’s a brunch that celebrates variety and quality. Add in premium drinks, live music, and an optional after-party, and you’ve got one of the city’s most polished weekend experiences.

Location: Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah

Times: Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm (after-party to follow)

Contact: 800 323 232

@alqasrbrunch

City Social

Elevated dining with a side of skyline views.

For a brunch that puts exceptional food front and centre, City Social by Jason Atherton delivers a masterclass in refined simplicity. Set high in Grosvenor House Dubai, this elegant Saturday spot offers perfectly executed classics like beef tartare, smoked burrata, grilled prawns, and confit lamb shoulder. Ideal for group gatherings, the bubbly package comes complimentary for parties of six or more, just one more reason to make it a social affair in every sense of the word.

Location: City Social, Grosvenor House Dubai

Times: Saturdays, 12:30pm to 4pm

Packages: From Dhs395

Contact: 04 402 2222

@citysocial_dubai

COYA

A Peruvian powerhouse with party energy.

COYA’s Saturday brunch is where vibrant Peruvian flavours meet sophisticated party vibes. Held at the stylish Four Seasons Resort, this long-standing favourite brings the energy with upbeat music, flowing premium drinks, and an endless parade of signature dishes like ceviche, anticuchos, hearty clay pot mains, and those irresistible churros. It’s lively yet refined, bold yet elegant. And with over eight years at the top of Dubai’s dining game, it’s no wonder this grown-up fiesta remains a brunch icon.

Location: COYA, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Times Saturdays, afternoon

Contact: 04 316 9600

@coyadubai

Barfly by Buddha-Bar

A sunset brunch with serious style.

Swap daytime dining for something a little more seductive with Barfly by Buddha-Bar’s Saturday evening brunch. Set against sweeping views of The Palm, this sleek, candlelit experience offers pan-Asian favourites like short rib bao buns, paired with premium drinks and sultry live entertainment. With its glamorous setting and after-dark energy, Barfly is perfect for those who like their brunch with a side of nightlife.

Location: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Saturdays, 7pm to 11pm

Packages: From Dhs365

Contact: 04 230 0000

@barflydubai

Amazónico

A jungle brunch with rhythm and flair.

Tropical vibes, Latin flavours, and non-stop rhythm, Amazónico’s Saturday brunch in DIFC is an immersive escape into the heart of the jungle. Set across three lushly designed floors, this brunch pairs premium Latin American dishes with vibrant live performances from a percussionist and trumpeter, all soundtracked by a DJ spinning Latin-infused beats from 2pm. Expect sushi starters, caramelised pineapple, baby chicken, and bold cocktails in a brunch that’s as much about the music as it is the meal.

Location: Amazónico, DIFC

Timings: Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm

Packages: From Dhs595

Contact: 04 571 3999

@amazonico_dubai

