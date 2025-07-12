12 of the best spots to celebrate World Chocolate Day in Dubai
World Chocolate Day is coming up soon on July 7, and if you’re looking for ways to celebrate, we’ve got you covered with this list. One of the many great things about living in a city like Dubai is that it falls behind on variety – homegrown, international, singular chocolate bars and full-blown chocolatiers; there’s something for everyone.
Chocolatiers you can’t miss
Ganache
Ganache is every chocolate lover’s dream, serving up everything rich, sinfully indulgent and chocolate. The brand has a few outlets across Dubai – the factory, the mothership, in Alserkal Avenue, where you can dine on chocolate specialties as well; the cafe in Dubai Hills, the boutique in Dubai Mall and a cacao brasserie in Nad Al Sheba.
Location: Alserkal Avenue, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills, Nad Al Sheba
Cost: Hot chocolate starts at Dhs39
Contact: (0) 56 420 3732
Läderach
This Swiss brand is known for its fresh, artisanal chocolates and pralines, with boutiques and a cafe in Dubai. As the largest artisanal chocolatier in Switzerland, Läderach has been producing its own chocolate since 2012, making it one of the few premium chocolate producers assuring quality from the cocoa bean stage to the end product.
Location: The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mirdif City Centre
Cost: Chocolate bark starts at Dhs320
Contact: laderach.ae
Knoops
Knoops is all about chocolate drinks – hot chocolate, cold chocolate, milkshakes and mocha, and they take their chocolate milk very seriously. It’s like a coffee bar, except you can show up and craft your own drink, choosing your own percentage of chocolate, temperature and type of the drink and mix-ins – spices, toppings and all that jazz.
Location: Mirdif City Centre
Times: Monday to Thursday, 8am to 11pm, Friday to Sunday, 8am to 12pm
Cost: Hot chocolate starts at Dhs20
Contact: (0) 4 558 5911
Sna’ap
Created by pastry chef Chef Noel Catis, Sna’ap is available to purchase Odeon, Candy Hearts, iChips and even order online. Sna’ap bars are smaller, square in shape, and the brand is also stocking jars of bite-sized bonbons for a limited time only. Sna’ap has five different flavours in the range and all of them are unmissable.
Location: Odeon, Candy Hearts and iChips
Cost: Box starts at 125
Contact: @snaap.dxb
FIX
After taking social media, Dubai and then the whole world by storm, these insanely indulgent bars are still in high demand. It’s no surprise the viral chocolate is near impossible to get your hands on and everyone has jumped on the bandwagon – even the royals. Earlier last year, we saw the FIX Chocolate x Fazza collaboration, a uniquely crafted, specially created Halawat Dubai flavour.
Location: Order on Deliveroo only
Times: Twice a day, 2pm and 5pm
Cost: One bar starts at Dhs68.25
Contact: @fixdessertchocolatier
Desserts to try
Chocolate baklava at Al Hallab
Al Hallab invites dessert lovers to experience a sweet fusion of heritage and indulgence with its decadent chocolate baklava. The spot is putting a contemporary spin on the region’s most-loved desserts – think crisp layers of golden phyllo, a rich medley of pistachios, walnuts, and pine nuts, and a lavish drizzle of silky Belgian chocolate.
Location: Garhoud, Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall
Cost:
Contact: @alhallabuae
Signor Sassi
For World Chocolate Day, Signor Sassi has partnered with G&G Dolci’s Chef Gianluca Guinzoni to create Passion for Chocolate — a limited-edition dessert available only from July 7 to 9. This indulgent creation combines chocolate namelaka, milk chocolate and passion fruit sorbet, chocolate crunch, and passion fruit sauce.
Location: St. Regis Gardens The Palm
Times: July 7 to 9, 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 2am
Cost: Dhs90
Contact: (0) 4 278 4848
Ting Irie
Ting Irie Dubai is celebrating World Chocolate Day on Sunday, July 7 – guests dining in and ordering any of the signature Big Tings mains will receive a complimentary slice of decadent, Caribbean-style chocolate cake – the perfect sweet ending to their meal.
Location: Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai
Times: July 7, 12pm to 2am
Contact: (0) 4 557 5601