Treat yourself on Dubai’s sugar-laden offerings

World Chocolate Day is coming up soon on July 7, and if you’re looking for ways to celebrate, we’ve got you covered with this list. One of the many great things about living in a city like Dubai is that it falls behind on variety – homegrown, international, singular chocolate bars and full-blown chocolatiers; there’s something for everyone.

Chocolatiers you can’t miss

Ganache

Ganache is every chocolate lover’s dream, serving up everything rich, sinfully indulgent and chocolate. The brand has a few outlets across Dubai – the factory, the mothership, in Alserkal Avenue, where you can dine on chocolate specialties as well; the cafe in Dubai Hills, the boutique in Dubai Mall and a cacao brasserie in Nad Al Sheba.

Location: Alserkal Avenue, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills, Nad Al Sheba

Cost: Hot chocolate starts at Dhs39

Contact: (0) 56 420 3732

Läderach

This Swiss brand is known for its fresh, artisanal chocolates and pralines, with boutiques and a cafe in Dubai. As the largest artisanal chocolatier in Switzerland, Läderach has been producing its own chocolate since 2012, making it one of the few premium chocolate producers assuring quality from the cocoa bean stage to the end product.

Location: The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mirdif City Centre

Cost: Chocolate bark starts at Dhs320

Contact: laderach.ae

Knoops

Knoops is all about chocolate drinks – hot chocolate, cold chocolate, milkshakes and mocha, and they take their chocolate milk very seriously. It’s like a coffee bar, except you can show up and craft your own drink, choosing your own percentage of chocolate, temperature and type of the drink and mix-ins – spices, toppings and all that jazz.

Location: Mirdif City Centre

Times: Monday to Thursday, 8am to 11pm, Friday to Sunday, 8am to 12pm

Cost: Hot chocolate starts at Dhs20

Contact: (0) 4 558 5911

Sna’ap

Created by pastry chef Chef Noel Catis, Sna’ap is available to purchase Odeon, Candy Hearts, iChips and even order online. Sna’ap bars are smaller, square in shape, and the brand is also stocking jars of bite-sized bonbons for a limited time only. Sna’ap has five different flavours in the range and all of them are unmissable.

Location: Odeon, Candy Hearts and iChips

Cost: Box starts at 125

FIX

After taking social media, Dubai and then the whole world by storm, these insanely indulgent bars are still in high demand. It’s no surprise the viral chocolate is near impossible to get your hands on and everyone has jumped on the bandwagon – even the royals. Earlier last year, we saw the FIX Chocolate x Fazza collaboration, a uniquely crafted, specially created Halawat Dubai flavour.

Location: Order on Deliveroo only

Times: Twice a day, 2pm and 5pm

Cost: One bar starts at Dhs68.25

Desserts to try

Chocolate baklava at Al Hallab

Al Hallab invites dessert lovers to experience a sweet fusion of heritage and indulgence with its decadent chocolate baklava. The spot is putting a contemporary spin on the region’s most-loved desserts – think crisp layers of golden phyllo, a rich medley of pistachios, walnuts, and pine nuts, and a lavish drizzle of silky Belgian chocolate.

Location: Garhoud, Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall

Signor Sassi

For World Chocolate Day, Signor Sassi has partnered with G&G Dolci’s Chef Gianluca Guinzoni to create Passion for Chocolate — a limited-edition dessert available only from July 7 to 9. This indulgent creation combines chocolate namelaka, milk chocolate and passion fruit sorbet, chocolate crunch, and passion fruit sauce.

Location: St. Regis Gardens The Palm

Times: July 7 to 9, 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 2am

Cost: Dhs90

Contact: (0) 4 278 4848

Ting Irie

Ting Irie Dubai is celebrating World Chocolate Day on Sunday, July 7 – guests dining in and ordering any of the signature Big Tings mains will receive a complimentary slice of decadent, Caribbean-style chocolate cake – the perfect sweet ending to their meal.

Location: Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai

Times: July 7, 12pm to 2am

Contact: (0) 4 557 5601

Dhaba Lane

This World Chocolate Day, Dhaba Lane is giving gulab jamun a decadent makeover. Say hello to Choco Lava Jamun – golden, spongy bites oozing with molten chocolate. It’s the ultimate mashup of desi nostalgia and rich cocoa indulgence, and it’s only here for one day. Normally priced at Dhs28, this dreamy dessert is dropping for just Dhs10. Location: Karama, Garhoud, JLT, Al Nahda Times: All day, Monday, July 7 Cost: Dhs10 Contact: dhaba-lane.com Bijou Patisserie Bijou Patisserie at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk is offering a reinvented version of the iconic French canelé – rich, delicate, and now infused with velvety chocolate, fragrant vanilla bean, and a hint of pistachio. Originally crafted by nuns in 18th-century Bordeaux, the canelé has stood the test of time. Location: Bijou Patisserie, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk Times: Monday, July 7 Cost: From Dhs25 each Contact: (0) 4 281 4010 @bijoupatisserie All the treats at Marks&Spencers M&S Food is where all your shopping dreams come alive, and for World Chocolate Day, they have a whole range of chocolate products to keep you fed and your cravings satisfied. Pick them up in-store or on delivery apps, starting with mini bites, bonbons, rice cakes, cookies, cakes, bars of chocolate, biscuit selections and everything you’ll need for the perfect sundae. Contact: @marksandspencerme Novikov Café Novikov Café at Dubai Mall is offering guests a complimentary taste of the café’s newest creation, the triple chocolate expression, with the purchase of any coffee. It features three layers of silky Namelaka: rich 70% dark chocolate, smooth 35% milk chocolate, and delicate 29% white chocolate, all nestled on a crisp, buttery Craquelin base. It’s refined, indulgent, and available for one day only. Location: Novikov Café, Dubai Mall Times: Monday, July 7 Contact: (0) 4 320 0209 @novikovcafedubai