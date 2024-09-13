So many unanswered questions, and so little time…

While on a doom scroll on Instagram, as per any Friday afternoon lull. We have very suddenly jumped out of the doom scroll cycle thanks to an Instagram story that His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum the Crown Prince of Dubai posted. Fix Chocolate, the viral Dubai chocolatiers have collaborated with Fazza, on his very own Fix x Fazza branded chocolate.

All the questions

Are the chocolates for sale? We aren’t sure just yet if the Fix chocolate x Fazza will be available in the next Fix chocolate drop or if the chocolate is just for personal consumption.

Does this mean Fazza is a man of the people? Yes. He has and always will be – jumping on trends, and staying up to date with what’s happening in his city.

What kind of chocolate flavours did Fazza go for? Honestly, we cannot say. But there are plenty of incredible flavours to choose from at Fix. Our personal favourites? Can’t Get Knafeh of it, Pick Up A Pretzel and Butter To Be Safe Than Salty.

His Highness took to Instagram, in a story tagging Fix Chocolatiers in a photo with their viral chocolate, packaging accompanied by Fazza’s iconic horse logo with the caption “the best.”

We can only hope that Fazza himself has collaborated with the brand to make his own original flavours and that they will be on sale – but if not, either way, this might just be the coolest collaboration of the year.

Where can I get the viral chocolate?

Our DMs have been flooded with this exact question, and we’re here to tell you that there are only pre-approved Fix Cholatier vendors.

You can only order the viral Dubai chocolate via Deliveroo and in Dubai. The viral chocolate goes on sale every day at 2m, so have those cards and carts at the ready.

Images: Instagram