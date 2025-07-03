Top seafood restaurants in Dubai that are making waves

Seafood restaurants in Dubai come in many different forms, but market-style dining takes things up a notch. It’s simple: pick your fish or shellfish fresh from the display, decide how you want it cooked, and leave the rest to the kitchen. It’s a hands-on way to enjoy seafood that’s simple and made for those who know exactly what they like. Here are three of the best market-style seafood restaurants in Dubai where the catch is king.

Bab El Bahr

Newly redesigned with a modern, artistic edge, Bab El Bahr brings Lebanese coastal charm to Downtown Dubai. The updated space feels both relaxed and refined – ideal for everything from breakfast to long lunches and evening dinners. It’s a market-style seafood concept: pick your catch of the day – from Gulf shrimp and Omani lobster to red snapper, hammour, and sultan ibrahim – then let the chefs do the rest with a Mediterranean‑Lebanese flair. Start with mezze classics like mutabbal, baba ghanouj, borak jibneh, beetroot salad, warak enab, and crispy batata harra. The lobster bisque is rich and comforting, and the grilled arayes make a perfect warm starter. Desserts are seriously indulgent – go for the baklava ice cream, chocolatina, or opt for the traditional ghazel el banat with ice cream if you’re craving something sweet and nostalgic.

Location: Boulevard 29, Mohamed Bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 11 am–1 am

Contact: (0)4 456 2881 | @babelbahr.alhallab

Seafood Market

There’s a reason this place has lasted over 30 years – it does what it does very well. Seafood Market at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel first opened in 1992 and still draws loyal fans with its sprawling display of fresh oysters, crabs, lobsters and line-caught fish. The setup is straight out of a Southeast Asian seafood market, complete with tanks and a pick-your-own format. Interiors lean cruise-liner chic, and the whole place has a nostalgic charm that works. You pick your seafood, choose the cooking style, and settle in.

Location: Seafood Market, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Al Garhoud

Times: Daily, 12.30pm–11.30pm

Contact: (0)4 702 2455 | @seafoodmarketdubai

Ibn AlBahr

Laid-back yet lively, Ibn AlBahr is a Lebanese seafood classic with a twist – market-style pick-your-fish action in two prime spots. One sits at the edge of Dubai Creek, the other at Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah. Step up to the ice display, choose your catch, pick how it’s cooked, and the chefs take care of the rest. Expect grilled fish, jumbo prawns, hearty mezze platters, and refreshing drinks – all enjoyed by the water. Whether it’s a sunset dinner by the creek or a beachside lunch on the Palm, it’s seafood your way.

Location: Ibn AlBahr at Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Port Saeed | Ibn AlBahr at Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Creek branch daily 12pm–1am | Palm branch daily 8:30am–2am

Contact: 800 426252247 | @ibnalbahr