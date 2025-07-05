The restaurants making this week in Dubai taste better

Summer is in full swing, and the city isn’t slowing down. From new menus to business lunches and hidden gems doing cool things indoors, some of the best restaurants in Dubai know how to keep it moving. If you’re looking for where to book next, here’s what’s cooking at some of the best restaurants in Dubai this weekend.

Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia

Atrangi at Jumeirah Al Qasr is the kind of place that gets Indian cuisine exactly right – rich in flavour and texture. This season, they’ve launched “A Taste of Summer in India,” a limited-time menu curated by Chef Ritu Dalmia. Expect a refreshing take on classic flavours, using ingredients like mango, yoghurt, and coconut in dishes that feel both familiar and new.

Location: Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 6.30pm to 11.30pm

Contact: 800 323232 | @atrangi.dubai

MìMì Meì Fàir

A midday escape that feels a little more special than your usual lunch run. MìMì Meì Fàir in Downtown Dubai brings refined Chinese flavours to the table with a business lunch menu that travels from Sichuan to Shanghai. The setting is plush, the menu is layered, and the dishes – from golden prawn toast to Singapore chilli prawns – make the hours between noon and 7pm feel far more interesting.

Location: MìMì Meì Fàir, Address Residences Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 7pm

Cost: Dhs98 (2 courses), Dhs118 (3 courses), Dhs138 (4 courses)

Contact: 04 570 0825 | @mimimeifair.ae

KIRA

This summer, KIRA rolls out its Hirugami Lunch Menu, a chic weekday offering inspired by Japan’s Day God – delicate, well-balanced, and designed for midday moments. Expect a refined blend of Japanese and Mediterranean flavours in an elegant, relaxed setting. Choose between the full menu for a composed multi-course journey, or the lighter express for a quicker refresh.

Location: KIRA, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 2pm

Cost: Dhs255 (Hirugami Lunch – soup, two starters & main); Dhs140 (Hirugami Express – soup & main); Dhs25 extra for dessert

Contact: 04 328 1665 | @kirarestuarant

NETTE

Summer’s in session at both NETTE locations – Al Barari and Al Quoz – with a seasonal lineup that’s cool, colourful, and creative. Expect limited-time drinks like the kyoto cloud (matcha, vanilla, coconut water) and the tokyo sunrise (a citrusy espresso cooler), plus tropical standouts like the mangoberry matcha. Over in Al Barari, there’s an exclusive summer food menu with dishes like consommé oat congee and a miso-lemongrass bouillabaisse. Each location brings a slightly different vibe, but both deliver that effortless café-meets-design edge NETTE is known for.

Location: NETTE Al Barari & NETTE Al Quoz (at Matcha Club)

Times: NETTE Al Barari, open daily 7am to 8pm & NETTE Al Quoz (at Matcha Club), open daily 8am to 10pm

Cost: Drinks from Dhs28, dishes from Dhs60

Contact: 04 548 8369 | @nettedxb

Studio Frantzén

Studio Frantzén at Atlantis The Palm brings something lighter to the table this summer with a new two-course dinner menu curated by celebrated Swedish chef, Björn Frantzén. The space is modern and lively, with an open kitchen and low-lit interiors perfect for long dinners and late-night conversation. The menu lets you build your own two-course meal from a refined lineup. Think veal steak tartare, seabass ceviche, and tiger prawns to start. Mains range from grilled salmon and lamb rack to a Wagyu burger or even a BBQ celeriac for something plant-based but flavour-packed. A line-up of sides like crispy Brussels sprouts and hasselback potatoes round it all off.

Location: Studio Frantzén, Atlantis The Palm

Times: Daily, 6pm to 11.30pm (available until 30 September)

Cost: Dhs275 per person for a two-course dinner menu

Contact: (0)4 426 2626 | @studiofrantzendubai