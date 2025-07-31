33 of the best summer staycation offers in the UAE
These summer staycation offers in the UAE have options to suit all budgets and tastes
Staycation in the UAE are endless and now that the summer is heating up, there are unlimited staycation offers to choose from whether you want ultra-luxury, or a fun break with the kids.
Address Dubai Mall, Dubai
Stay in the city’s beating heart at Address Dubai Mall. Guests receive 10% off the best available rate, two complimentary tickets to an Emaar attraction (like Dubai Aquarium or Skyview Observatory), and access to a Burj Khalifa-facing pool. Offer valid until end of September.
Location: Address Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai
Dates: Until September 30, 2025
Offer: 10% off + 2 attraction tickets + pool access
Rates from: Dhs1,189
Contact: (0)4 245 8888 | @addressdubaimall
Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Set on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Anantara The Palm offers a luxurious island-inspired escape with overwater villas, lagoon-access rooms, award-winning dining, and a serene Thai-style spa. Guests enjoy up to 25% off rooms and villas, daily breakfast, and discounts across dining, spa, and activities with the exclusive GCC & UAE Resident Special.
Location: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Dates: June to September 2025
Offer: Up to 25% off rooms + breakfast + resort-wide discounts
Contact: (0)4 567 8999 | @anantaradubai
Anantara World Islands, Dubai
Escape to a private island paradise at Anantara World Islands with 40% off best available rates, optional daily breakfast, and a resort credit of up to Dhs750. Choose from ocean-view suites or villas with private pools.
Location: Anantara World Islands Resort, Dubai
Dates: Summer 2025
Offer: 40% off + breakfast + up to Dhs750 credit
Rates from: Dhs1,300
Contact: (0)4 567 8777 | @anantaraworldislandsdubai
Atlantis The Palm and Atlantis The Royal
Choose between two icons. UAE residents get 25% off at Atlantis The Palm or 20% off at Atlantis The Royal, with unlimited access to Aquaventure and The Lost Chambers.
Location: Atlantis Resorts, Palm Jumeirah
Dates: Summer 2025
Offer: Up to 25% off + unlimited attraction access
Rates from: Dhs1,225
Contact: @atlantisthepalm | @atlantistheroyal
Bab Al Shams, Dubai
Set in the heart of the golden Al Marmoom desert, Bab Al Shams is a timeless retreat blending heritage with luxury. This summer, enjoy 25% off rooms and suites or 20% off villas, with a gourmet breakfast buffet at Zala, a Dhs250 resort credit for spa and leisure activities, plus complimentary falconry and camel rides.
Location: Bab Al Shams, Al Marmoom Desert, Dubai
Dates: Summer 2025
Offer: Up to 25% off and 30% off dining, plus Dhs250 daily resort credit
Rates from: Dhs900
Contact: (0)4 809 6100 | @babalshamshotel
FIVE LUXE, JBR
Whether you’re after a buzzing pool scene, a private sky villa for sky-high pool parties, or an action-packed playcation, your perfect Dubai stay awaits at FIVE LUXE. Book direct and enjoy a complimentary night with Pay 3, Stay 4, plus exclusive summer perks designed for longer, more luxurious escapes.
Location: FIVE LUXE, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai
Dates: Now until end of summer 2025
Offer: Pay 3, Stay 4, early check-in/late check-out and 20% off spa treatments
Contact: (0)4 275 9999 | @fiveluxejbr
Grand Hyatt Dubai
Unwrap a dreamy city escape this summer at Grand Hyatt Dubai. GCC Residents and Nationals can enjoy an exclusive staycation with 20% off room rates, 20% off dining at selected restaurants, and 20% off selected spa treatments. Start each day with a complimentary buffet breakfast and make the most of a luxurious getaway in the heart of the city. Booking Code: GCC20
Location: Grand Hyatt Dubai, Oud Metha, Dubai
Dates: Valid all summer for GCC Residents and Nationals
Offer: 20% off rooms, dining and spa, breakfast included
Contact: (0)4 317 1234 | @grandhyattdubai
Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City
Looking for a Dubai staycay that feels like an actual escape? Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City is far enough from the chaos, but close enough to keep things convenient. The rooms are spacious—think floor-to-ceiling windows, plush bedding, and skyline views that make it hard to leave. All members get up to 25% off when booking direct, plus 2X reward points. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, the 24h gym, or heading to the beach, it’s a smart pick for a local break with a touch of upscale elegance.
Location: Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City
Dates: June to September 2025
Offer: 25% off when booking direct for members
Contact: 04 525 7777. | @gpmovenpick
Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City
Turn your summer into a story worth sharing with Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City’s Stay Longer & Save More offer. Book a 5-night stay and enjoy 2 complimentary nights, plus daily breakfast for the whole family. Located in the heart of the city, this urban escape includes exclusive perks like beach access, discounted La Perle show tickets, 10% off dining, 25% off Silk Spa treatments, and fun for the kids with a club and outdoor pools.
Location: Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
Dates: June to September 2025
Offer: Book 5 nights, get 2 free + breakfast + resort-wide discounts and experiences
Contact: (o)4 437 3333 | @hiltondubaiahc
Hilton Dubai The Palm
View this post on Instagram
Soak up sun and luxury at Hilton Dubai The Palm with early check-in at 11am, Dhs200 F&B credit, breakfast, late check-out at 4pm, and 20% off dining and spa. Book by September 26 for stays until September 27.
Location: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah
Dates: Until September 27, 2025
Offer: Dhs200 F&B credit, early/late check-in, 20% off dining and spa
Rates from: Dhs650
Contact: (0)4 230 0000 | @hiltondubaipalm
Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights
Step into a thoughtfully curated city escape with Creekside Nights at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights. This summer, UAE residents can enjoy a relaxing stay with complimentary amenities, daily buffet breakfast at Sufra, and a three-course dinner at the lively La Tablita Mexican restaurant. Make the most of your stay with early check-in from 10 AMor late check-out until 3pm, subject to availability. Promo code: StayC
Location: Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Dubai Healthcare City
Dates: June to September 2025
Offer: Breakfast + three-course dinner + welcome amenities + flexible check-in/out
Contact: (0)4 553 1234 | @hyattregencydubaicreek
JA The Resort, Dubai
View this post on Instagram
Go big on your family break with the JAcation offer at JA The Resort. Get up to 30% off stays, 20% off dining, 20% off spa and activities, and complimentary stays for kids. Early check-in and late check-out subject to availability.
Location: JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, Dubai
Dates: Summer 2025
Offer: Up to 30% off stays, 20% off dining, 20% off spa, kids stay free and resort-wide discounts
Rates from: Dhs440
Contact: (0)4 814 5555 | @jatheresort
NH Collection Dubai The Palm
Turn your family break into a playful summer escape at NH Collection Dubai The Palm. With the Summer Playcation offer, guests enjoy private beach access, daily buffet breakfast and dinner at Maiora, and fun-filled afternoons at the View 180 rooftop pool. Kids are in for a treat with unlimited complimentary ice cream served daily from 2 to 3pm, while adults can unwind with a Dhs100 spa voucher. Upon arrival, spin the wheel for a chance to win exclusive surprises, and enjoy thoughtful in-room welcome amenities. Families also get access to the Kids’ Club and Premium Lounge, with scheduled activities running from 10am to 6pm daily—making it the perfect staycation for every member of the family.
Location: NH Collection Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah
Dates: Until August 31, 2025
Offer: Daily breakfast, Dhs100 spa voucher
Rates: Starting from Dhs555
Contact: (0)4 549 7777 | @nhcollectiondubaithepalm
One&Only The Palm, Dubai
Indulge in a luxurious summer retreat with Dhs500 resort credit for suite bookings and Dhs1,000 for villas. Extras include complimentary child stays, complimentary sundowners, and daily waterpark access. See the offer here.
Location: One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah
Dates: Summer 2025
Offer: Credit + child perks + daily waterpark access
Suite rates from: Dhs3,510
Contact: (0)4 440 1010 | @oothepalm
SIRO, One Za’abeel, Dubai
View this post on Instagram
Located in the iconic One Za’abeel development, SIRO is Dubai’s first fitness and recovery hotel, offering a sleek, wellness-focused urban escape and they now have some summer staycation offers. With the GCC Urban Retreat package, residents of any Gulf country get 20% off the best available room rate and dining across One Za’abeel, plus unlimited access to the Garden pool and all SIRO workout classes.
Location: SIRO, One Za’abeel, Dubai
Dates: Ongoing (GCC resident offer)
Offer: 20% off rooms and dining + pool and class access
Contact: (0)4 666 4444 | @siroonezaabeel
SLS Dubai
View this post on Instagram
Check into a sleek skyscraper escape at SLS Dubai with a stay in a signature king room, a 60-minute massage for two at Ciel Spa, and access to the sky pool Privilege and thermal areas. Offer available until September 30.
Location: SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, Business Bay
Dates: Until September 30, 2025
Offer: Room + spa treatment for two + pool and wellness access
Rates from: Dhs1,499
Contact: (0)4 607 0757 | @slsdubai
Th8 Palm, Dubai
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy one of Palm Jumeirah’s best-value staycations with Th8’s Dhs888 deal. Includes a suite upgrade, dinner at Envy, a welcome cocktail, breakfast, and late check-out at 8pm. Kids under 12 stay and dine free.
Location: Th8 Palm, Palm Jumeirah
Dates: Summer 2025
Offer: Suite upgrade + dinner + late check-out + kids free
Rates from: Dhs888
Contact: (0)4 525 8888 | @th8palm
The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai
View this post on Instagram
Set along the Dubai Canal in Business Bay, The Lana blends timeless elegance with contemporary design as part of the prestigious Dorchester Collection. This summer, UAE residents can book the Elevate Your Summer package with a guaranteed double upgrade and daily breakfast. Rates start from Dhs1,500.
Location: The Lana, Marasi Bay, Business Bay, Dubai
Dates: Until September 30
Offer: Double upgrade + daily breakfast
Contact: (0)4 540 8888 | @thelanadubai
Vida Hotels & Resorts – Dubai
View this post on Instagram
UAE residents, it’s time to turn up the summer vibes with up to 35% off stays at select Vida Hotels & Resorts across Dubai. Enjoy daily breakfast, free stays for kids under 12, and early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability). Whether you’re after beachfront bliss, skyline views, or a city escape, Vida brings laid-back luxury with a side of Insta-worthy design.
Location: Vida Hotels & Resorts, Dubai
Dates: Until September 30, 2025
Offer: Up to 35% off stays + breakfast + kids stay free + flexible check-in/out
Contact: vidahotels.com
W Dubai – The Palm
The summer staycation offer at W Dubai – The Palm includes a guaranteed upgrade to a fabulous room, daily breakfast at LIV, and Dhs100 credit per night for food and drinks. Access to Wet Deck, Fit Gym, and the private beach included.
Location: W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah
Dates: Until August 31, 2025
Offer: Room upgrade + breakfast + F&B credit
Rates from: Dhs754
Contact: (0)4 245 5555 | @wdubaipalm
Summer Staycation Offers in Abu Dhabi
Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa
If you’re looking for a really good summer staycation offer in the UAE, specifically Abu Dhabi, Al Wathba is a really good choice. Nestled among Abu Dhabi’s sweeping dunes, Al Wathba offers a secluded desert escape infused with Arabian charm. This summer, choose from two seasonal all-inclusive offers: the Ultimate All-Inclusive Escape with unlimited drinks, all-day snacks, and adventure activities, or the All-Inclusive Desert Retreat featuring full-board dining and select beverages. Both packages include spa and fitness access, with kids under 12 staying and dining for free.
Location: Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi
Dates: 1 May – 30 September 2025
Offer: Two all-inclusive packages with dining, drinks, activities, and spa access
Contact: (0)2 204 4444 | @alwathbahotel
Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat
View this post on Instagram
Tucked away along Abu Dhabi’s coast, Anantara Santorini offers a serene, adults-only escape inspired by the Greek isles. With the Santorini Couple’s Serenity package, couples can enjoy sea-view luxury, wellness breakfasts, private yoga, and signature spa experiences designed for total relaxation.
Location: Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat, Abu Dhabi
Dates: June to December 15 2025
Offer: Two-night wellness stay with spa treatments, yoga, and breakfast
Contact: (0)2 817 0000 | anantara.com
Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Book a two-night stay with half board dining and receive theme park tickets for any Yas Island attraction. Includes pool access and views from one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic towers. Book here.
Location: Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Dates: Summer 2025
Offer: 2-night stay with half board and Yas theme park tickets
Rates from: Dhs1,926 (for two nights)
Contact: (0)2 811 5555 | @conradetihadtowers
Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island
View this post on Instagram
Make it a family getaway to remember with the Kids Go Free package. Stay for two adults and up to two children, and enjoy complimentary theme park access for kids under 12—choose from Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World, or Warner Bros. World. Children also dine free on the same meal plan as parents. Perfectly located by Yas Bay Waterfront for non-stop adventure.
Location: Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Bay Waterfront
Dates: Until 30 September 2025
Offer: Kids Go Free – free theme park access and meals for kids under 12
Rates: Starting from Dhs1,425
Contact: (0)2 208 6888 | @hiltonabudhabiyasisland
Jumeirah Saadiyat Island
View this post on Instagram
Experience the stunning white sands of Saadiyat Island at the luxury hotel Jumeirah Saadiyat Island. UAE residents can experience a break for 25% off the flexible night rate. This offer is until July 31 so enjoy it while it lasts.
Location: Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi
Dates: Until July 31
Offer: 25% off flexible rate for GCC residents
Contact: (0)2 811 4555 | @jumeirahsaadiyatisland
Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi
A summer staycation includes breakfast, a room upgrade, late check-out, a complimentary poolside drink, and 20% off food and drinks. For UAE residents only.
Location: Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Al Marina
Dates: Summer 2025
Offer: Upgrade, 20% off dining, a complimentary poolside drink
Rates from: Dhs699
Contact: (0)2 498 0000 | @rixosmarinaabudhabi
Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi
View this post on Instagram
Stay in style with one-night in a luxe room or suite, buffet breakfast, and Dhs800 dining credit to enjoy the resort’s fine restaurants. Available until September 30. View the offer and book here.
Location: Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi
Dates: Until September 30, 2025
Offer: Breakfast and Dhs800 dining credit
Rates from: Dhs1,160
Contact: (0)2 509 8888 | @shangrilaabudhabi
The Abu Dhabi EDITION
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy a design-forward escape with the Edition Escape, which includes a three-course dinner at Alba Terrace, overnight stay, and breakfast at Market at EDITION.
Location: The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen Marina
Dates: Summer 2025
Offer: Dinner, overnight stay and breakfast
Rates from: Dhs735
Contact: (0)2 208 0000 | @abudhabiedition
The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort
View this post on Instagram
Unwind in elegance this summer at the breezy beachfront sanctuary of The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort. Enjoy a luxurious stay in modern guest rooms with a daily buffet breakfast for two adults and up to two children at Olea. Plus, indulge in 24-hour butler service – a signature St. Regis experience.
Location: The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island
Dates: Ongoing
Offer: Summer stay with daily buffet breakfast and signature butler service
Rates: Starting from Dhs1,170
Contact: (0)2 498 8888 | @stregissaadiyatisland
Summer Staycation Offers in the Northern Emirates
Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Fujairah
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy an all-inclusive escape on the east coast with an ocean view room, three meals a day, and selected beverages. Use booking code D60.
Location: Le Méridien Al Aqah, Dibba Road
Dates: Summer 2025
Offer: All-inclusive package with ocean view
Rates from: Dhs1,275
Contact: (0)9 244 9000 | @lemeridienalaqah
Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island
View this post on Instagram
Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island is elevating family holidays this season with an exclusive summer offer that lets kids under 12 stay, dine and play for free—making it the perfect choice for both international travelers and UAE residents. Nestled on a private stretch of golden shoreline, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island invites families to retreat from the hustle of daily life and unwind in a beachfront haven designed for all ages. The Perfect Escape offer includes: Weekday Rates: Dhs849 (Sunday – Friday), weekend Rates Dhs949 (Saturday). You’ll get a free upgrade to a suite, breakfast for two, dinner and some drinks, and kids also stay and dine for free.
Location: Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island
Dates: Summer 2025
Offer: Until end of September
Rates from: from Dhs849
Contact: (971) 7 246 0000 | @movenpickalmarjan
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert
View this post on Instagram
This summer, retreat to the heart of Ras Al Khaimah’s desert and unwind in your own private Pool Villa. Wake up to a gourmet breakfast at Kaheela restaurant and enjoy Dhs500 resort credit per stay – perfect for indulgent dining, spa treatments, or unique resort experiences. Whether you’re looking for romantic seclusion or a serene family escape, this is a luxurious getaway you won’t forget.
Location: The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert
Dates: Stays until September 15, 2025
Offer: Private villa stay with breakfast and Dhs500 resort credit
Rates: From Dhs2,810 per night
Contact: (0)7 206 7777 | @ritzcarltonalwadidesert
The Cove Rotana Resort – Ras Al Khaimah
Make your summer last longer with The Cove Rotana Resort’s Extended Summer Escape. Book a 2-night stay and receive the third night free, giving you more time to enjoy the resort’s 600m private beach, infinity pools, lush gardens, and charming Nubian-inspired architecture. Indulge in Mediterranean flavors at Basilico, unwind at the adults-only Laguna Pool, and let the little ones enjoy splash pools and water slides. The perfect Ras Al Khaimah retreat to relax, recharge, and reconnect.
Location: The Cove Rotana Resort, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Road
Dates: Until September 2025
Offer: Book 2 nights, get 1 night free + beach, dining and family activities
Contact: (0)7 206 6000 | @thecoverotanaresort
Images: Provided/Website/Archive