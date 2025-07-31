These summer staycation offers in the UAE have options to suit all budgets and tastes

Staycation in the UAE are endless and now that the summer is heating up, there are unlimited staycation offers to choose from whether you want ultra-luxury, or a fun break with the kids.

Address Dubai Mall, Dubai

Stay in the city’s beating heart at Address Dubai Mall. Guests receive 10% off the best available rate, two complimentary tickets to an Emaar attraction (like Dubai Aquarium or Skyview Observatory), and access to a Burj Khalifa-facing pool. Offer valid until end of September.

Location: Address Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

Dates: Until September 30, 2025

Offer: 10% off + 2 attraction tickets + pool access

Rates from: Dhs1,189

Contact: (0)4 245 8888 | @addressdubaimall

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Set on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Anantara The Palm offers a luxurious island-inspired escape with overwater villas, lagoon-access rooms, award-winning dining, and a serene Thai-style spa. Guests enjoy up to 25% off rooms and villas, daily breakfast, and discounts across dining, spa, and activities with the exclusive GCC & UAE Resident Special.

Location: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Dates: June to September 2025

Offer: Up to 25% off rooms + breakfast + resort-wide discounts

Contact: (0)4 567 8999 | @anantaradubai

Anantara World Islands, Dubai

Escape to a private island paradise at Anantara World Islands with 40% off best available rates, optional daily breakfast, and a resort credit of up to Dhs750. Choose from ocean-view suites or villas with private pools.

Location: Anantara World Islands Resort, Dubai

Dates: Summer 2025

Offer: 40% off + breakfast + up to Dhs750 credit

Rates from: Dhs1,300

Contact: (0)4 567 8777 | @anantaraworldislandsdubai

Atlantis The Palm and Atlantis The Royal

Choose between two icons. UAE residents get 25% off at Atlantis The Palm or 20% off at Atlantis The Royal, with unlimited access to Aquaventure and The Lost Chambers.

Location: Atlantis Resorts, Palm Jumeirah

Dates: Summer 2025

Offer: Up to 25% off + unlimited attraction access

Rates from: Dhs1,225

Contact: @atlantisthepalm | @atlantistheroyal

Bab Al Shams, Dubai

Set in the heart of the golden Al Marmoom desert, Bab Al Shams is a timeless retreat blending heritage with luxury. This summer, enjoy 25% off rooms and suites or 20% off villas, with a gourmet breakfast buffet at Zala, a Dhs250 resort credit for spa and leisure activities, plus complimentary falconry and camel rides.

Location: Bab Al Shams, Al Marmoom Desert, Dubai

Dates: Summer 2025

Offer: Up to 25% off and 30% off dining, plus Dhs250 daily resort credit

Rates from: Dhs900

Contact: (0)4 809 6100 | @babalshamshotel

FIVE LUXE, JBR

Whether you’re after a buzzing pool scene, a private sky villa for sky-high pool parties, or an action-packed playcation, your perfect Dubai stay awaits at FIVE LUXE. Book direct and enjoy a complimentary night with Pay 3, Stay 4, plus exclusive summer perks designed for longer, more luxurious escapes.

Location: FIVE LUXE, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai

Dates: Now until end of summer 2025

Offer: Pay 3, Stay 4, early check-in/late check-out and 20% off spa treatments

Contact: (0)4 275 9999 | @fiveluxejbr

Grand Hyatt Dubai



Unwrap a dreamy city escape this summer at Grand Hyatt Dubai. GCC Residents and Nationals can enjoy an exclusive staycation with 20% off room rates, 20% off dining at selected restaurants, and 20% off selected spa treatments. Start each day with a complimentary buffet breakfast and make the most of a luxurious getaway in the heart of the city. Booking Code: GCC20

Location: Grand Hyatt Dubai, Oud Metha, Dubai

Dates: Valid all summer for GCC Residents and Nationals

Offer: 20% off rooms, dining and spa, breakfast included

Contact: (0)4 317 1234 | @grandhyattdubai

Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City

Looking for a Dubai staycay that feels like an actual escape? Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City is far enough from the chaos, but close enough to keep things convenient. The rooms are spacious—think floor-to-ceiling windows, plush bedding, and skyline views that make it hard to leave. All members get up to 25% off when booking direct, plus 2X reward points. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, the 24h gym, or heading to the beach, it’s a smart pick for a local break with a touch of upscale elegance.

Location: Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City

Dates: June to September 2025

Offer: 25% off when booking direct for members

Contact: 04 525 7777. | @gpmovenpick

Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City



Turn your summer into a story worth sharing with Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City’s Stay Longer & Save More offer. Book a 5-night stay and enjoy 2 complimentary nights, plus daily breakfast for the whole family. Located in the heart of the city, this urban escape includes exclusive perks like beach access, discounted La Perle show tickets, 10% off dining, 25% off Silk Spa treatments, and fun for the kids with a club and outdoor pools.

Location: Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Dates: June to September 2025

Offer: Book 5 nights, get 2 free + breakfast + resort-wide discounts and experiences

Contact: (o)4 437 3333 | @hiltondubaiahc

Hilton Dubai The Palm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah (@hiltondubaipalm)

Soak up sun and luxury at Hilton Dubai The Palm with early check-in at 11am, Dhs200 F&B credit, breakfast, late check-out at 4pm, and 20% off dining and spa. Book by September 26 for stays until September 27.

Location: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Dates: Until September 27, 2025

Offer: Dhs200 F&B credit, early/late check-in, 20% off dining and spa

Rates from: Dhs650

Contact: (0)4 230 0000 | @hiltondubaipalm

Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights



Step into a thoughtfully curated city escape with Creekside Nights at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights. This summer, UAE residents can enjoy a relaxing stay with complimentary amenities, daily buffet breakfast at Sufra, and a three-course dinner at the lively La Tablita Mexican restaurant. Make the most of your stay with early check-in from 10 AMor late check-out until 3pm, subject to availability. Promo code: StayC

Location: Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Dubai Healthcare City

Dates: June to September 2025

Offer: Breakfast + three-course dinner + welcome amenities + flexible check-in/out

Contact: (0)4 553 1234 | @hyattregencydubaicreek

JA The Resort, Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JA THE RESORT (@jatheresort)

Go big on your family break with the JAcation offer at JA The Resort. Get up to 30% off stays, 20% off dining, 20% off spa and activities, and complimentary stays for kids. Early check-in and late check-out subject to availability.

Location: JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, Dubai

Dates: Summer 2025

Offer: Up to 30% off stays, 20% off dining, 20% off spa, kids stay free and resort-wide discounts

Rates from: Dhs440

Contact: (0)4 814 5555 | @jatheresort

NH Collection Dubai The Palm



Turn your family break into a playful summer escape at NH Collection Dubai The Palm. With the Summer Playcation offer, guests enjoy private beach access, daily buffet breakfast and dinner at Maiora, and fun-filled afternoons at the View 180 rooftop pool. Kids are in for a treat with unlimited complimentary ice cream served daily from 2 to 3pm, while adults can unwind with a Dhs100 spa voucher. Upon arrival, spin the wheel for a chance to win exclusive surprises, and enjoy thoughtful in-room welcome amenities. Families also get access to the Kids’ Club and Premium Lounge, with scheduled activities running from 10am to 6pm daily—making it the perfect staycation for every member of the family.

Location: NH Collection Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Dates: Until August 31, 2025

Offer: Daily breakfast, Dhs100 spa voucher

Rates: Starting from Dhs555

Contact: (0)4 549 7777 | @nhcollectiondubaithepalm

One&Only The Palm, Dubai

Indulge in a luxurious summer retreat with Dhs500 resort credit for suite bookings and Dhs1,000 for villas. Extras include complimentary child stays, complimentary sundowners, and daily waterpark access. See the offer here.

Location: One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Dates: Summer 2025

Offer: Credit + child perks + daily waterpark access

Suite rates from: Dhs3,510

Contact: (0)4 440 1010 | @oothepalm

SIRO, One Za’abeel, Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIRO ONE ZA’ABEEL (@siroonezaabeel)

Located in the iconic One Za’abeel development, SIRO is Dubai’s first fitness and recovery hotel, offering a sleek, wellness-focused urban escape and they now have some summer staycation offers. With the GCC Urban Retreat package, residents of any Gulf country get 20% off the best available room rate and dining across One Za’abeel, plus unlimited access to the Garden pool and all SIRO workout classes.

Location: SIRO, One Za’abeel, Dubai

Dates: Ongoing (GCC resident offer)

Offer: 20% off rooms and dining + pool and class access

Contact: (0)4 666 4444 | @siroonezaabeel

SLS Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences (@slsdubai)

Check into a sleek skyscraper escape at SLS Dubai with a stay in a signature king room, a 60-minute massage for two at Ciel Spa, and access to the sky pool Privilege and thermal areas. Offer available until September 30.

Location: SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, Business Bay

Dates: Until September 30, 2025

Offer: Room + spa treatment for two + pool and wellness access

Rates from: Dhs1,499

Contact: (0)4 607 0757 | @slsdubai

Th8 Palm, Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort – Vignette Collection by IHG (@th8palm)

Enjoy one of Palm Jumeirah’s best-value staycations with Th8’s Dhs888 deal. Includes a suite upgrade, dinner at Envy, a welcome cocktail, breakfast, and late check-out at 8pm. Kids under 12 stay and dine free.

Location: Th8 Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Dates: Summer 2025

Offer: Suite upgrade + dinner + late check-out + kids free

Rates from: Dhs888

Contact: (0)4 525 8888 | @th8palm

The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lana Dubai (@thelanadubai)

Set along the Dubai Canal in Business Bay, The Lana blends timeless elegance with contemporary design as part of the prestigious Dorchester Collection. This summer, UAE residents can book the Elevate Your Summer package with a guaranteed double upgrade and daily breakfast. Rates start from Dhs1,500.

Location: The Lana, Marasi Bay, Business Bay, Dubai

Dates: Until September 30

Offer: Double upgrade + daily breakfast

Contact: (0)4 540 8888 | @thelanadubai

Vida Hotels & Resorts – Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vida Hotels and Resorts (@vidahotels)



UAE residents, it’s time to turn up the summer vibes with up to 35% off stays at select Vida Hotels & Resorts across Dubai. Enjoy daily breakfast, free stays for kids under 12, and early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability). Whether you’re after beachfront bliss, skyline views, or a city escape, Vida brings laid-back luxury with a side of Insta-worthy design.

Location: Vida Hotels & Resorts, Dubai

Dates: Until September 30, 2025

Offer: Up to 35% off stays + breakfast + kids stay free + flexible check-in/out

Contact: vidahotels.com

W Dubai – The Palm

The summer staycation offer at W Dubai – The Palm includes a guaranteed upgrade to a fabulous room, daily breakfast at LIV, and Dhs100 credit per night for food and drinks. Access to Wet Deck, Fit Gym, and the private beach included.

Location: W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Dates: Until August 31, 2025

Offer: Room upgrade + breakfast + F&B credit

Rates from: Dhs754

Contact: (0)4 245 5555 | @wdubaipalm

Summer Staycation Offers in Abu Dhabi

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

If you’re looking for a really good summer staycation offer in the UAE, specifically Abu Dhabi, Al Wathba is a really good choice. Nestled among Abu Dhabi’s sweeping dunes, Al Wathba offers a secluded desert escape infused with Arabian charm. This summer, choose from two seasonal all-inclusive offers: the Ultimate All-Inclusive Escape with unlimited drinks, all-day snacks, and adventure activities, or the All-Inclusive Desert Retreat featuring full-board dining and select beverages. Both packages include spa and fitness access, with kids under 12 staying and dining for free.

Location: Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi

Dates: 1 May – 30 September 2025

Offer: Two all-inclusive packages with dining, drinks, activities, and spa access

Contact: (0)2 204 4444 | @alwathbahotel

Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat (@anantarasantorini)

Tucked away along Abu Dhabi’s coast, Anantara Santorini offers a serene, adults-only escape inspired by the Greek isles. With the Santorini Couple’s Serenity package, couples can enjoy sea-view luxury, wellness breakfasts, private yoga, and signature spa experiences designed for total relaxation.

Location: Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat, Abu Dhabi

Dates: June to December 15 2025

Offer: Two-night wellness stay with spa treatments, yoga, and breakfast

Contact: (0)2 817 0000 | anantara.com

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Book a two-night stay with half board dining and receive theme park tickets for any Yas Island attraction. Includes pool access and views from one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic towers. Book here.

Location: Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Dates: Summer 2025

Offer: 2-night stay with half board and Yas theme park tickets

Rates from: Dhs1,926 (for two nights)

Contact: (0)2 811 5555 | @conradetihadtowers

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island (@hiltonabudhabiyasisland)



Make it a family getaway to remember with the Kids Go Free package. Stay for two adults and up to two children, and enjoy complimentary theme park access for kids under 12—choose from Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World, or Warner Bros. World. Children also dine free on the same meal plan as parents. Perfectly located by Yas Bay Waterfront for non-stop adventure.

Location: Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Bay Waterfront

Dates: Until 30 September 2025

Offer: Kids Go Free – free theme park access and meals for kids under 12

Rates: Starting from Dhs1,425

Contact: (0)2 208 6888 | @hiltonabudhabiyasisland

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jumeirah Saadiyat Island (@jumeirahsaadiyatisland)

Experience the stunning white sands of Saadiyat Island at the luxury hotel Jumeirah Saadiyat Island. UAE residents can experience a break for 25% off the flexible night rate. This offer is until July 31 so enjoy it while it lasts.

Location: Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Dates: Until July 31

Offer: 25% off flexible rate for GCC residents

Contact: (0)2 811 4555 | @jumeirahsaadiyatisland

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

A summer staycation includes breakfast, a room upgrade, late check-out, a complimentary poolside drink, and 20% off food and drinks. For UAE residents only.

Location: Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Al Marina

Dates: Summer 2025

Offer: Upgrade, 20% off dining, a complimentary poolside drink

Rates from: Dhs699

Contact: (0)2 498 0000 | @rixosmarinaabudhabi

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shangri-La Abu Dhabi (@shangrilaabudhabi)

Stay in style with one-night in a luxe room or suite, buffet breakfast, and Dhs800 dining credit to enjoy the resort’s fine restaurants. Available until September 30. View the offer and book here.

Location: Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

Dates: Until September 30, 2025

Offer: Breakfast and Dhs800 dining credit

Rates from: Dhs1,160

Contact: (0)2 509 8888 | @shangrilaabudhabi

The Abu Dhabi EDITION

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Abu Dhabi EDITION (@abudhabiedition)

Enjoy a design-forward escape with the Edition Escape, which includes a three-course dinner at Alba Terrace, overnight stay, and breakfast at Market at EDITION.

Location: The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen Marina

Dates: Summer 2025

Offer: Dinner, overnight stay and breakfast

Rates from: Dhs735

Contact: (0)2 208 0000 | @abudhabiedition

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort (@stregissaadiyatisland)





Unwind in elegance this summer at the breezy beachfront sanctuary of The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort. Enjoy a luxurious stay in modern guest rooms with a daily buffet breakfast for two adults and up to two children at Olea. Plus, indulge in 24-hour butler service – a signature St. Regis experience.

Location: The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island

Dates: Ongoing

Offer: Summer stay with daily buffet breakfast and signature butler service

Rates: Starting from Dhs1,170

Contact: (0)2 498 8888 | @stregissaadiyatisland

Summer Staycation Offers in the Northern Emirates

Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Fujairah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort Fujairah (@lemeridien_alaqah)

Enjoy an all-inclusive escape on the east coast with an ocean view room, three meals a day, and selected beverages. Use booking code D60.

Location: Le Méridien Al Aqah, Dibba Road

Dates: Summer 2025

Offer: All-inclusive package with ocean view

Rates from: Dhs1,275

Contact: (0)9 244 9000 | @lemeridienalaqah

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mövenpick Al Marjan Island (@movenpickalmarjan)

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island is elevating family holidays this season with an exclusive summer offer that lets kids under 12 stay, dine and play for free—making it the perfect choice for both international travelers and UAE residents. Nestled on a private stretch of golden shoreline, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island invites families to retreat from the hustle of daily life and unwind in a beachfront haven designed for all ages. The Perfect Escape offer includes: Weekday Rates: Dhs849 (Sunday – Friday), weekend Rates Dhs949 (Saturday). You’ll get a free upgrade to a suite, breakfast for two, dinner and some drinks, and kids also stay and dine for free.

Location: Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Dates: Summer 2025

Offer: Until end of September

Rates from: from Dhs849

Contact: (971) 7 246 0000 | @movenpickalmarjan

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritz-Carlton, Al Wadi Desert (@ritzcarltonalwadidesert)

This summer, retreat to the heart of Ras Al Khaimah’s desert and unwind in your own private Pool Villa. Wake up to a gourmet breakfast at Kaheela restaurant and enjoy Dhs500 resort credit per stay – perfect for indulgent dining, spa treatments, or unique resort experiences. Whether you’re looking for romantic seclusion or a serene family escape, this is a luxurious getaway you won’t forget.

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

Dates: Stays until September 15, 2025

Offer: Private villa stay with breakfast and Dhs500 resort credit

Rates: From Dhs2,810 per night

Contact: (0)7 206 7777 | @ritzcarltonalwadidesert

The Cove Rotana Resort – Ras Al Khaimah



Make your summer last longer with The Cove Rotana Resort’s Extended Summer Escape. Book a 2-night stay and receive the third night free, giving you more time to enjoy the resort’s 600m private beach, infinity pools, lush gardens, and charming Nubian-inspired architecture. Indulge in Mediterranean flavors at Basilico, unwind at the adults-only Laguna Pool, and let the little ones enjoy splash pools and water slides. The perfect Ras Al Khaimah retreat to relax, recharge, and reconnect.

Location: The Cove Rotana Resort, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Road

Dates: Until September 2025

Offer: Book 2 nights, get 1 night free + beach, dining and family activities

Contact: (0)7 206 6000 | @thecoverotanaresort

Images: Provided/Website/Archive