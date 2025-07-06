These wellness sanctuaries are just a stone’s throw away from Dubai

The residents will attest – Dubai never sleeps. While that means that the city is always pulsating with vibrant, lively energy, creating opportunities for everyone, it also means that slowing down is perhaps a little out of reach. Everyone needs a moment to step back, slow down, disconnect and recharge, and summer is the perfect time for that. These GCC wellness retreats located just a short three-hour flight (or less) away will give you just what you need to relax and rejuvenate.

Our Habitas Ras Abrouq, Qatar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Our Habitas | Ras Abrouq (@habitasrasabrouq)

Our Habitas Ras Abrouq is situated on the Arabian Gulf at the edge of the UNESCO-protected Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve, and offers a slice of dune-laden, Qatari coastline you need to see to believe. With a wide range of villas draped in raw, rustic look and feel, this is one spot you can go to and completely disconnect from city life. While there, you’ll be immersed in nature, exploring the sand with their safari experience, eating at their farm-to-table restaurant and living the best of the Qatari music, art and cultural scene. Of course, wellness is a vital part of the Our Habitas brand, and here you’ll find tailor-made experiences.

@habitasrasabrouq

Alila Hinu Bay, Oman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alila Jabal Akhdar (@alilajabalakhdar)



Alila Hinu Bay offers the perfect coastal escape just one-hour away from Salalah Airport. Nestled along Oman’s pristine coastline, this tranquil resort blends seamlessly with the surrounding natural beauty, offering an experience that emphasizes wellness and relaxation, and the wellness experience here is transformative. Alila Spa offers holistic treatments inspired by traditional Omani healing practices, including massages, facials, and detox therapies, all designed to nurture both body and soul. Guests can enjoy yoga sessions, guided meditation, two saltwater pools, all designed to clear the mind and restore balance. For a truly unique experience, indulge in a private wellness consultation to tailor your stay to your specific needs.

@alilahinubay

Zulal Wellness Resort, Qatar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som (@zulalwellnessresort)



Zulal Wellness Resort by Shiva-Zom in Qatar offers a pioneering approach inspired by traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine. Set on the northern coast of Qatar, this luxurious wellness haven combines a scenic coastal location with a focus on holistic health and sustainable living. The resort’s wellness offerings are extensive, with personalised programs that include fitness, nutrition, mental clarity, and holistic therapies. Highlights include the hydrothermal facilities, a herbal sauna, steam room, and a saltwater pool designed to rejuvenate both body and mind. The treatment menu is inspired by Arabic healing practices, with therapies that incorporate indigenous herbs and oils.

@zulalwellnessresort

Our Habitas AlUla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OUR HABITAS (@our_habitas)



Complete with 96 villas dotted across the vast desert landscape, rooms at Habitas AlUla are set between manmade dunes for optimum privacy, and many feature epic mountain views from their private terraces. The best way to get around is on an electric bike, and there’s something truly freeing about whizzing through the valley that way (although there’s buggies too for those looking to give their legs a rest). From yoga and mindfulness, to date seed body scrubs and herbal aromatherapy, Thuraya focuses on centuries-old practices to help clear the path to self-discovery and awaken focus on both our physical and energetic bodies.

@habitasalula

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara, Oman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Baleed Salalah By Anantara (@anantarasalalah)



Located on the stunning southern coast of Oman, on the lush land of Salalah, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara is the getaway to Oman, especially in the khareef season – a time travellers from around the world seek out, when the mountain town turns from a desert landscape into a cold, green paradise. The Anantara Spa provides a haven of wellness, featuring a traditional Moroccan hammam, rejuvenating signature treatments, and open-air therapy suites inspired by the natural surroundings. Guests can unwind further with yoga by the shore or explore the tropical flora surrounding the resort’s lagoon.

@anantarasalalah

Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Six Senses Zighy Bay (@sixsenseszighybay)

Six Senses Zighy Bay will transport you into a most perfect harmony of Omani landscape, both the rugged mountains and the shimmering waters. Located just off the UAE border at Dibba, in the Musandam Peninsula, it’s been named after a quiet fishing town right next to it, and will push you into an experience that brings that far-flung historic world to life. This is luxury personified, the Omani way. It’s perched right at the coast, featuring 82 Omani-style pool villas and a spectacular view of aquamarine expanse – just what you’ll need to disconnect from hectic everyday life this summer.

@sixsenseszighybay

Images: Socials