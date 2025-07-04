Second helpings, please

From sizzling fajitas to Michelin-starred bites, this week’s Abu Dhabi food picks are all about bold flavours and elevated comfort. Whether you’re in the mood for freshly grilled prawns, a luxe wagyu sandwich, or a comforting plate of pasta, here are the standout dishes worth seeking out across the capital.

99 Sushi Bar

99 Katsusando

A katsusando made in heaven. This best-selling dish at the one Michelin-starred restaurant and 1-toque Gault&Millau 2024-awarded 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant is a must-try. Choose between two ultra-luxe options: the Wagyu Marbling 9 (Dhs169) or the premium Kobe A5 (Dhs390). Either way, expect crisp, golden breading, melt-in-your-mouth beef, and a perfectly balanced umami-rich bite.

Location: 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Four Seasons, Al Maryah Island

Times: Open daily, 12pm to 3:30pm and 7pm to 11:30pm

Cost: Dhs169 (Wagyu M9), Dhs390 (Kobe A5)

Contact: 02 672 3333

Antonia

Amatriciana

A hearty Roman classic done right, rich tomato sauce, crispy beef pancetta, sautéed onion, and sharp Pecorino cheese come together for an indulgent, comforting dish. Customize it your way by choosing from Bucatini, Spaghettoni, Rigatoni, or Tonnarelli. Perfect for solo cravings or sharing with friends.

Location: Antonia Restaurant, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 12pm to 11pm

Cost: Dhs85 (Single), Dhs150 (Sharing)

Contact: 02 667 2500

La Petite Maison

Grosses Crevettes Grillées

Juicy tiger prawns marinated with green chilli and coriander, then grilled to perfection. This signature dish from La Petite Maison packs bold flavour with a fresh, zesty twist, ideal for seafood lovers seeking something elevated yet vibrant.

Location: La Petite Maison, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 12pm to 3:30pm; 6pm to 11:30pm

Cost: Dhs236

Contact: 02 692 9600

Barbossa

Signature Fajitas

Sizzling and served hot off the grill, these fajitas are a crowd-pleaser. Each plate comes with creamy guacamole, chili crema, sour cream, and soft flour tortillas—perfect for building your own bite. Pick your protein and dig in:

Carne Asada: Dhs185

Achiote Chicken: Dhs1165

Shrimp: Dhs175

Mushroom: Dhs140

Location: Barbossa, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 12pm to 2am

Contact: 050 185 8068

